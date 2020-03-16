Latest The New European
Video

Expert asks Piers Morgan to provide ‘his masters in public health’ over coronavirus claims

PUBLISHED: 19:35 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 19:44 16 March 2020

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid talk to a public health official in Scotland. Photograph: ITV.

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid talk to a public health official in Scotland. Photograph: ITV.

Archant

An expert has challenged Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan to prove his ‘masters in public health’ after he challenging the UK’s stance on tackling coronavirus.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Professor Jason Leitch, Scotland’s national clinical director, clashed with the outspoken breakfast show presenter after the debate focused on the UK and Scottish government’s response to the outbreak.

The professor highlighted the important of co-operation and collaboration between the different countries affected, as well as the World Health Organisation.

But as the conversation turned to mass gatherings, Leitch said he was comfortable with events being held, after the presenter challenged him on a number of large-scale concerts that have taken place in Scotland over the last week.

“Really, so even as the rest of the world locks down, you as a public health official in the UK think it’s perfectly okay to go to mass gatherings?”, asked Morgan.

“I do for public health reasons,” said the expert, before he was rudely interrupted by the presenter.

“How can there be a public health reason in telling people to wash their hands every two hours, which is the only advice, while you sing Happy Birthday, and then going to a group of 12,000 people all sweating... around each other. How does any of that make sense?”

But Leith hit back at the presenter, telling him: “I’m not sure where you got your masters in public health from Piers.”

Morgan insisted he was a “master of common sense” before co-presenter Susanna Reid told him to “listen to the clinical director”.

She added: “You’re asking for information, allow him to tell you what the information is”.

“This was delicious... and Susanna’s face says it all!” tweeted one viewer as a clip was shared around social media.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

WILL SELF: The book to help you deal with the coronavirus pandemic

People pass graffiti reminding people to wash their hands on the window of a bar in Dublin's city centre, on the first day of a series of sweeping virus delay measures in Ireland. Photograph Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

‘From every angle’: Brexit and its multi-faceted threat to Romani community

Campaigners march on Westminster in support of the Romani community. Photograph: The Traveller Movement/Facebook.

Government denies ‘herd immunity’ is policy for tackling coronavirus

Health secretary Matt Hancock on the Andrew Marr show. Photograph: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire.

Schooled in spying: Inside the life of Vladimir Putin

Putin during his inauguration ceremony in 2004. (Photo by: Sovfoto/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

GREAT EUROPEAN LIVES: Tamara de Lempicka

Tamara de Lempicka at her easel in 1940. Picture: Getty Images

Government launches public information campaign over coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, alongside Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty (left) and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance (right), during a press conference, at 10 Downing Street, London. Photograph: Simon Dawson/PA Wire.

New #viralkindness postcard launched to help people self-isolating

A picture of the postcard that has gone viral, helping people to help others during the coronavirus pandemic. Image: Becky Wass/PA Wire.

F1: The race that sent motorsport back to the future

Jim Clark (middle) with designer, engineer and Lotus founder Colin Chapman (right). Picture: Bob D'Olivo/The Enthusiast Network via Getty Images/Getty Images

Altered reality: The artwork of Jan van Eyck

Jan van Eyck's lifelike painting of a statue of St John the Baptist in St Bavo's Cathedral, Ghent. Picture: Lukasweb.be-Art

Crime and creativity – Tijuana, a city on the edge

Carlos Santana performs on July 12, 1996, at the North Sea Jazz Festival in The Hague, Netherlands. Picture: Frans Schellekens/Redferns

MICHAEL WHITE: Can Boris Johnson rise to the challenge of the coronavirus?

Boris Johnson visits flood victims. Illustration by Martin Rowson.

Keir Starmer - The man to run Labour’s faction factory?

Labour leadership favourite Sir Keir Starmer must unite the party if he succeeds Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Mark Francois says he’s not going away as he becomes chair of ERG

Mark Francois is interviewed by host Christopher Hope at the event organiser by the Daily Telegraph. Photograph: Contributed.

STAGE REVIEW: The Prince of Egypt

Luke Brady as Moses in The Prince of Egypt. Picture: Matt Crockett

Michael Heseltine - The lion of Remain still has his claws out

Lord Michael Heseltine speaks at a 'Vote for a Final Say' rally about Brexit in December. Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

A city under siege from coronavirus: My life in locked-down Italy

Turin's Piazza Vittorio before the latest lockdown was announced. Picture: Georgia Flynn

Johnson and Trump are ineffectual in dealing with coronavirus

Masked people walk in front of a TV screen showing a live broadcast of U.S. President Donald Trump's speech at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

The American history that explains the move in support towards Joe Biden

The funeral service for Cynthia Dianne Wesley, one of the African-American girls killed in the racist bombing of a church in Birmingham, Alabama, in 1963. Picture: Getty Images

The lowest points of the Brexit journey so far

Boris Johnson during a Vote Leave campaign event. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

The sovereignism virus sweeping Europe

A London taxi driver waves a Union Jack flag in Westminster after the Brexit vote. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Why empty shelves are our bog-standard response to panic

Empty shelves where toilet roll was on sale in an ASDA store. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images).

10 reasons not to panic over coronavirus

The coronavirus visible under a microscope. (Photo By BSIP/UIG Via Getty Images)

With allies standing down and dissent growing, is Nicola Sturgeon sinking?

Scotland's First Minister and Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon. Picture: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images

Britain must become better prepared for a crisis

Fans wear face masks during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Leicester City and Birmingham City at The King Power Stadium. Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

POLL: Is it time to walk out on the Commonwealth?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 in London on March 9. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Business investment down 20% since Brexit referendum compared to OBR projections

Chancellor Rishi Sunak outside 11 Downing Street, London, before heading to the House of Commons to deliver his Budget. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA Wire.

How the Spanish flu is a reminder of mankind’s vulnerability

The 39th Regiment, wearing masks to protect soldiers from the flu virus, marches through the streets of Seattle in December 1918 Photo: ©Atlas Archive / The Image Works.

Government finally admits next round of Brexit talks could be shelved over coronavirus

Michael Gove appears before a House of Commons select committee. Photograph: Parliament TV.

European parliament president self-isolating following Italian coronavirus orders

President of the European parliament, David Sassoli, speaks to the media outside 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Spare us the lectures on leadership, Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage in the parliament chamber at the European Parliament in Brussels. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

WILL SELF: The Archers is now a symbol of our disunited kingdom

The long-running BBC Radio show The Archers has seen Will Self through major life events. Picture: The Archers

The aviation pioneer with the balloon sized ego

An oil painting made c 1840 by E W Cocks depicts Jean-Pierre Blanchard's balloon arriving at Calais Harbour in 1785. Photo by SSPL/Getty Images

From Bowie to Joy Division: Warsaw’s place in music history

Brodka has made the transition from Polish Pop Idol winner to respected electro-pop artist. Photo: Tabatha Fireman/Redferns

STAGE REVIEW: Pass Over

Moses (Paapa Essiedu) and Kitch (Gershwyn Eustache Jr) in Pass Over at Kiln Theatre in London. Picture: Marc Brenner

Does any language actually make sense?

A model with the Buick Wildcat II concept car designed by Harley Earl, Detroit, Michigan, 1954. Photo by Underwood Archives/Getty Images

Behind the scenes of The Deer Hunter

American actor Robert de Niro on the set of The Deer Hunter, written and directed by Michael Cimino. Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Brexit has made town twinning a battleground – but it’s always been political

Witney is twinned with Unterhaching, Germany and Le Touquet, France. Photograph: Y.m.oxon/Wikimedia.

Boris Johnson faces first Tory rebellion over Huawei decision

David Davis listens in the House of Commons, London. Photograph: PA.

Associate EU citizenship would keep United Kingdom together

Torn apart? Obituaries for the United Kingdom are already being written. Illustration: Chris Barker/The New European.

The Tories will blame coronavirus for all the ills of Brexit

A woman at Green Park station on the London Underground tube network wearing a protective facemask. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Most Read

10 reasons not to panic over coronavirus

The coronavirus visible under a microscope. (Photo By BSIP/UIG Via Getty Images)

Matt Hancock tweets new coronavirus advice - but people had to pay to read it

Health Secretary Matt Hancock arrives in Downing Street, London, ahead of a meeting of the government's emergency committee Cobra to discuss coronavirus. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Dominic Cummings is orchestrating Boris Johnson’s messaging around coronavirus

Chief Adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street, London. Photograph: Simon Dawson/PA Wire.

Brexiteer mocked for claiming empty shelves a sign of ‘life under Jeremy Corbyn’

The tweet contained this photograph of a Sainsbury's. Photograph: Twitter.

Ann Widdecombe slammed for claims coronavirus will be like AIDS - ‘not as devastating as feared’

Brexiteer Ann Widdecombe. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.