Expert asks Piers Morgan to provide ‘his masters in public health’ over coronavirus claims

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid talk to a public health official in Scotland. Photograph: ITV. Archant

An expert has challenged Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan to prove his ‘masters in public health’ after he challenging the UK’s stance on tackling coronavirus.

Professor Jason Leitch, Scotland’s national clinical director, clashed with the outspoken breakfast show presenter after the debate focused on the UK and Scottish government’s response to the outbreak.

The professor highlighted the important of co-operation and collaboration between the different countries affected, as well as the World Health Organisation.

But as the conversation turned to mass gatherings, Leitch said he was comfortable with events being held, after the presenter challenged him on a number of large-scale concerts that have taken place in Scotland over the last week.

“Really, so even as the rest of the world locks down, you as a public health official in the UK think it’s perfectly okay to go to mass gatherings?”, asked Morgan.

“I do for public health reasons,” said the expert, before he was rudely interrupted by the presenter.

“How can there be a public health reason in telling people to wash their hands every two hours, which is the only advice, while you sing Happy Birthday, and then going to a group of 12,000 people all sweating... around each other. How does any of that make sense?”

But Leith hit back at the presenter, telling him: “I’m not sure where you got your masters in public health from Piers.”

Morgan insisted he was a “master of common sense” before co-presenter Susanna Reid told him to “listen to the clinical director”.

She added: “You’re asking for information, allow him to tell you what the information is”.

“This was delicious... and Susanna’s face says it all!” tweeted one viewer as a clip was shared around social media.