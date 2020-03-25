Video

Piers Morgan warns government’s ‘mixed messaging’ on coronavirus could cost lives

Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain. Photograph: ITV. Archant

Outspoken television presenter Piers Morgan has warned that the government’s messaging will cost lives.

The Good Morning Britain presenter was responding to a debate on whether construction workers should still continue working or not, as the government sent the UK into lockdown.

Voices from across the political spectrum have argued for more stringent rules so workers are not placed at risk, and public transport is not overwhelmed.

Communities secretary Robert Jenrick insisted it is “sensible” for construction workers to keep heading to work if it is “safe to do so” and employers follow Public Health England’s guidance on social distancing.

But the breakfast show presenter urged Boris Johnson to deliver a clearer message warning against putting the economy before people’s lives.

“My message to Boris Jonhson is to God sake sort the messaging out.

“You have millions of people who don’t know what to do today.

He continued: “That is dangerous, that will cost lives. Do not put the economy before people’s lives.”

He said the construction workers using public transport and building luxury flats were of no benefit to those in the current crisis.

“Think of the health workers having to pick up the pieces,” warning that anything goes wrong on the construction site they will need medical treatment.

“Which ICU bed will you give them, which doctors will you take off the frontline to treat them?” asked the presenter. “Think it through, please, government ministers.”

Morgan also hit out at Sports Direct following accusations of “profiteering” during the coronvirus outbreak, warning that they will not be forgiven.

“For everyone doing good work out there, Sports Direct insisted their staff went in claiming they were an essential store.

“So it’s now transposed an investigation into them, they’ve been jacking up all their prices. What is it about Sports Direct that they don’t get? Doing something for your country doesn’t mean fleecing people.

“We will remember the companies which stepped up, took care of their employees and their customers.

“And we will remember the ones who abused their employees, made them work when they weren’t essential and who abused their customers with this kind of outrageous fleecing.

“I don’t want to hear from Sports Direct about any explanation that justifies this.

‘We know what you did.

“You have been exposed and you should just shut your stores.

“And frankly, if after this you are still doing business, well good luck to customers that forgive you for this because I won’t.

“I think that’s disgusting.’

During the programme the presenter also offered to pay the parking fines of all NHS workers who are fined for parking outside hospital and health facilities.

“I will say now, to any health worker during the future of this crisis, how ever long it lasts, if any of you get a parking ticket, at a hospital where you’re working, I will pay it for you.

“I will pay it, and I will then go to the government, and have the battle, and you don’t get involved.”