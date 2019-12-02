Pilot seen flying all over the UK with a strange message for Remainers

The small plane is towing a banner which reads 'Remainers are Kaput', in black and white, with a red hammer and sickle also shown. Photo: Twitter Archant

A small plane has been seen flying all over the nation with a bizarre message for Remainers which has left onlookers confused.

If you needed a reminder of how insane political discourse in this country is, there's currently some absolute psychopath in a plane, flying a banner that says "Remainers are Kaput" over Middlesbrough pic.twitter.com/3WfjfNPwB0 — Webjoose (@EojSewob) December 2, 2019

The small plane is towing a banner which reads 'Remainers are Kaput', in black and white, with a red hammer and sickle also shown.

It is not currently known who is flying the message, nor exactly what it means.

The plane has been spotted in several locations across the country over the last six months, and was most recently seen in Middlesbrough, Teesside.

Teesside Live have reported that the plane is currently flying around the midlands. They add that: "A few days ago, a similar aircraft towing the same message was spotted in the skies above Southport in Merseyside prompting social media users to question the meaning of the message."

Strangely enough, Middlesbrough voters overwhelmingly voted to leave the European Union, with only 34.5% of the town's voters backing Remain.

It has also been seen in Warrington and Silverstone, which voted to Leave, and around the music festival at Remain-backing Reading.

One person tweeted: "If you needed a reminder of how insane political discourse in this country is, there's currently some absolute psychopath in a plane, flying a banner that says 'Remainers are Kaput' over Middlesbrough".

Another said: "Greeted in England first by my cousin and her lovely kids and immediately thereafter by a small propellor plane dragging a banner with "Remainers are Kaput [sic]" in black and a giant red hammer and sickle at the end. I have no idea what to make of this."

