Journalist behind lockdown scoop has perfect response to Darren Grimes’ defence of Dominic Cummings

Darren Grimes arrives at the Mayor's and City of London Court. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

The journalist behind this weekend’s Dominic Cummings revelations had the perfect response for prominent Brexit campaigner Darren Grimes tweeted his support for the Vote Leave mastermind.

Grimes took to Twitter to defend Boris Johnson’s senior adviser, tweeting a video to Cummings outside his house, saying “it’s not about what you guys think” in response to journalists.

He wrote: “I agree with Dominic Cummings. It doesn’t matter what our overwhelmingly left-wing press thinks. It matters what the public think.”

But Pippa Crerar, the Mirror journalist who broke both stories on Cummings’ rule-breaking, counteracted his tweet in one quick move.

She tweeted back to the Brexiteer with a link to the latest YouGov polling which showed that a majority of the public believe he did break the rules.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior aide Dominic Cummings. Photograph: David Mirzoeff/PA Wire. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior aide Dominic Cummings. Photograph: David Mirzoeff/PA Wire.

And more than half of the public think he should resign.

A snap poll by YouGov found that 68% of Britons think Dominic Cummings broke coronavirus rules and 52% think he should resign.

The survey of 3,707 adults, carried out on Saturday, showed just 28% think he should stay on, with 20% on the fence.

Crerar signed off her response to the pro-Brexit campaigner with a kiss blowing emoji.

One responded: “Nothing to see here just Darren Grimes getting his arse handed to him, again, after yet another spectacularly bad take.”

“NOT THAT PUBLIC THE OTHER PUBLIC,” joked another.

“They’re so badly misjudging the public mood on this, aren’t they?” commented a third.

“Gosh that’s satisfying,” wrote Dan Reast.

“Inject this into my veins,” tweeted Thomas Haynes.

Grimes, who established Be Leave - the youth wing of the Vote Leave campaign, persevered with his defence of Cummings by later tweeting: “Our government would be poorer without Dom Cummings’ contribution.

“For many commentators this is personal, he has been a thorn in the liberal establishment’s side for many years.

“For many politicians this is personal, he has been a thorn in the side of many egos for many years.”