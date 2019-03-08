Plaid Cymru says pro-Remain alliance announcement 'very soon'

Member of Parliament for, Liz Saville Roberts, speaks at the launch of Plaid Cymru's General Election campaign. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price has said talks with pro-Remain parties continue to go 'positively' with expectation of an announcement shortly.

At the party's election launch in Anglesey, Price said there had been discussions with the Liberal Democrats and the Greens about reaching agreements to boost the number of anti-Brexit MPs elected in the general election.

He said: "We've had extensive discussions, very positive discussions, over many, many weeks and months.

"We hope to be able to reach an agreement but obviously we are still consulting with our local parties etc and we hope to make an announcement, if we're able to do so, very soon.

"In principle, we're very much supportive of the idea of trying to maximise the number of MPs from pro-Remain parties that are elected from Wales and indeed, of course, there are similar discussions between the Greens and the Liberal Democrats in England."

The pact would see two of the three parties stand aside in certain seats to favour the one with the best chance of victory, replicating the success seen in the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election.

Price added: "Obviously we have got to respect our members' feelings and party democracy so that's part of the reason why we continue to have those discussions but I think, in principle, putting the public interest, the national interest, before our narrow party interest really is the right thing to do."

He was joined by Westminster party leader Liz Saville Roberts and Ynys Mon candidate Aled ap Dafydd to speak to a packed room of supporters for the launch at the Victoria Hotel.

He said: "I think for all the noise and the clamour of the next few weeks, this is the election in which Wales will begin to find its voice as a nation."

Saville Roberts said: "Plaid Cymru is able to offer grown up politics. The politics of cause before party."