Plaid Cymru offers to work with pro-Remain parties to 'secure our European future'

Adam Price is leader of Plaid Cymru. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA. PA Archive/PA Images

Plaid Cymru have offered to work with other parties in the forthcoming general election to try and stop Brexit, leader Adam Price has said.

The party's leader confirmed it had already opened talks with other pro-Remain parties in an attempt to "secure our European future".

Plaid Cymru previously decided not to field a candidate in the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election, instead supporting the Liberal Democrats' Jane Dodds who won the seat in August.

Price said he was open to similar agreements for December's general election "to give pro-Remain parties the best opportunity to win, and more importantly, stop Brexit".

MPrice said: "The Brexit crisis has shown up Westminster to be totally unfit for purpose.

"The Conservatives and Labour are divided and are simply not offering the solutions we need.

"Plaid Cymru is a party of principle and we have consistently said that Wales is best served within the European Union.

"That is why, as Wales's leading Remain party, we are open to working with others to secure our European future.

"The people of Wales now face a choice, to back a better future for Wales or for more chaos at Westminster with Labour and the Conservatives.

"Plaid Cymru is offering grown-up, principled politics, where we are ready to work together to put our country, Wales, before narrow party interests."