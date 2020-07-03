Video

Boris Johnson dodges questions on Stanley Johnson’s rule-breaking trip to Greece

LBC presenter Nick Ferrari confronted Boris Johnson about his father's trip to Greece; LBC, Twitter Archant

Boris Johnson has refused to criticise his father, Stanley Johnson, for ignoring coronavirus travel advice over a recent flight to Greece.

The prime minster avoided commenting on his father’s actions during an interview on LBC radio.

When asked to comment on Johnson senior’s decision, the prime minister replied: “I think you really ought to raise that with him. I am not going to get into details of family conversations.

“My view is that the overwhelming majority of the British people have understood what needs to be done.”

Host Nick Ferrari said Johnson was in a better position to ask his father about the trip: “You say I need to raise it with your dad. I put it to you that you’re slightly closer to him... So then, what will you say to your father?”

“My dear Nick,” Johnson replied, “I am not going to get into details of family conversations.”

Ferrari pushed back, asking: “Are you not going to give me a comment?”

“No!”, the prime minister remarked.

Ferrari continued: “Why? How many men in their late 70s go off to Greece via Bulgaria?”

The prime minister ignored the question, answering: “I think the overwhelming majority of the British people have understood what needs to be done and have been very prudent, and that is the right thing to do.”

Johnson senior was widely criticised after travelling via Bulgaria to visit his Greek villa, breaking government travel guidance in place since the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier, transport secretary Grant Shapps defended Johnson’s jaunt, telling Sky News the prime minister’s father had not broken any restrictions.

“He would have ignored travel advice, not restrictions, and the advice says you need to make your own decision about whether you want to travel,” he told viewers.

The government is set to announce changes to its travel guidance on Friday that will allow Britons to move quarantine-free into certain countries.