Boris Johnson caught breaking social distancing rules moments after championing them in the Commons

Prime minister Boris Johnson (M) greeting MPs on his way out of the House of Commons after Prime Minister's Questions; Twitter Archant

Prime minister Boris Johnson was caught breaking social distancing rules on camera minutes after debating their importance during Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs).

Johnson was seen greeting MPs on his way out of the Chamber following his debate Sir Keir Starmer.

Cameras in the Commons snapped the prime minster up close with two MPs as the House emptied for the afternoon despite urging Britons to follow the rules moments earlier.

Johnson has also been accused of hosting a baby shower for his fiancée Carrie Symonds at the prime minister’s country retreat a few days before urging the nation to stop all “non-essential” contact with others, Private Eye magazine reports.

Symonds and Johnson apparently hosted around a dozen people at Chequers on March 14, six weeks before the birth of their son, Wilfred, and three days before issuing anplea for Britons to stay at home.

“If necessary, you should ask for help from others for your daily necessities. If that is not possible, you should do what you can to limit your social contact when you leave the house to get supplies,” he told Britons.

“We need people to start working from home where they possible can. You should avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues.”