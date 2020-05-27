Video

Boris Johnson refuses to reveal evidence which ‘proves’ false claims about Dominic Cummings

Labour MP Meg Hillier (L) calls on Boris Johnson to release evidence of Dominic Cummings' whereabouts during his trip to Durham; ParliamentLive.tv Archant

A Labour MP has challenged Boris Johnson to release evidence surrounding Dominic Cummings’ whereabouts during his lockdown-breaking trip to Durham after the prime minister admitted to having it.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Labour MP Meg Hillier called on the prime minister to release the evidence he admits seeing that proves some claims against Cummings’ trip to Durham during lockdown were false.

“You said a number of the allegations said about Dominic Cummings were false. You were with him for six hours. Did you see the evidence to prove that?” Hillier asked.

When Johnson responded defending his right not to go into the matter, Hillier shot back: “It’s a simple question. Did you or did you not see the evidence?”

“If it pleases you then yes,” he replied.

The Labour politician then asked if the prime minister would release the evidence to the public.

He said: “I think actually that it would not be doing my job if I shuffled this into the hands of public officials who, believe me Meg, are working flat out to deal with coronavirus.”

He added: “I think it would be much better if we could now move on and focus on the next steps.”