Breaking

Boris Johnson involved in car crash outside Houses of Parliament

Boris Johnson's convoy was involved in a crash outside the Houses of Parliament on Wednesday. Photograph: Steve Bray/Twitter. Archant

A car ferrying prime minister Boris Johnson was reportedly involved in a crash after Prime Minister’s Questions just outside parliament.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

The crash occurred when a protester ran in front of the prime minister’s convoy, which was leaving the Palace of Westminster.

The convoy was forced to an immediate stop with Johnson’s car shunted by an accompanying undercover police vehicle, before speeding off.

Police detain a man after he ran in front of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's car as it left the Houses of Parliament, Westminster. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire. Police detain a man after he ran in front of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's car as it left the Houses of Parliament, Westminster. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

Footage was tweeted by anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray, who was with SODEM campaigners outside parliament lobbying MPs for a Brexit extension.

The demonstrator, who was protesting about Turkish action against Kurdish rebels, was pulled away aside police and detained.

Boris Johnson's car leaving the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA. Boris Johnson's car leaving the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

No 10 said there were no reports of anyone being injured in the incident.