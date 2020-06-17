Boris Johnson involved in car crash outside Houses of Parliament
PUBLISHED: 15:53 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:41 17 June 2020
Archant
A car ferrying prime minister Boris Johnson was reportedly involved in a crash after Prime Minister’s Questions just outside parliament.
The crash occurred when a protester ran in front of the prime minister’s convoy, which was leaving the Palace of Westminster.
The convoy was forced to an immediate stop with Johnson’s car shunted by an accompanying undercover police vehicle, before speeding off.
Footage was tweeted by anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray, who was with SODEM campaigners outside parliament lobbying MPs for a Brexit extension.
The demonstrator, who was protesting about Turkish action against Kurdish rebels, was pulled away aside police and detained.
No 10 said there were no reports of anyone being injured in the incident.
