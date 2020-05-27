Video

Boris Johnson says inquiry into Dominic Cummings’ actions ‘not a good use of time’

Prime minister Boris Johnson during a Commons liaison committee session;ParliamentLive Archant

Prime minister Boris Johnson has told a Commons scrutiny committee that an inquiry into Dominic Cummings breaking lockdown rules would not be “a very good use of official time”.

In Johnson first appearance in front of the liaison committee since becoming prime minister last July he was asked why he had not launched an inquiry into the actions of his top advisor.

“Why have you not invited the cabinet secretary to conduct his own independent inquiry to give you independent advice?”, committee chair Bernard Jenkins probed.

The prime minster replied: “As I say, we have had a huge amount of discussion of what happened in the life of my advisor from March 27 to the April 14 and quite frankly I am not certain right now that an inquiry into that matter would be a very good use of official time.”

Johnson acknowledged Cummings actions has caused public furore but said that he would refrain from commenting on the matter.

“We’ve had quite a lot of autobiography recently,” he said. “I’ve commented on it and I really don’t propose to add to it.”