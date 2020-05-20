Video

PMQs: Speaker threatens to eject Matt Hancock from House of Commons over heckles

Matt Hancock in the House of Commons heckles Keir Starmer during PMQs. Photograph: Parliament TV. Archant

Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle threatened to kick health minister Matt Hancock out of the Commons for interrupting Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs).

During a heated debate over coronavirus testing in care homes in the Chamber, speaker Hoyle interrupted health minister Matt Hancock for heckling Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during his responses.

He blasted: “Minister for Health, please, I don’t mind you advising the prime minister but you don’t need to advise the Opposition during this”.

Failing to be silenced, Sir Lindsay continued: “Sorry, do you want to leave the chamber?

“We’re on maximum numbers, so if you want to give way to somebody else I’m more than happy.”

Twitter users mocked Hancock, who had previously criticised a serving A&E doctor and Labour MP for her “tone” during a question and answers session in the Commons.

“I think Matt Hancock might do well to take a leaf out of his own book, in terms of tone,” said Osian Edwards.

“Matt Hancock’s face while getting schooled is everything,” noted Josiah Mortimer.

“What’s for lunch today? Roasted Johnson with a side of sizzled Hancock,” tweeted Adam Schwarz.