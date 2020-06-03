Video

PMQs: Boris Johnson slammed over suggestion PM hasn’t been in charge of coronavirus response

Opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer and prime minister Boris Johnson during Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs); ParliamentLive.com Archant

Opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer has challenged Boris Johnson to explain who has been in charge of the government’s coronavirus response during Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs).

Following an article published by the Telegraph suggesting Johnson would now take “direct control” of his government’s coronavirus response, Starmer asked: “Who has been in thorough control up ‘til now?”

The prime minister replied: “I take full responsibility for everything this government has been doing in tackling coronavirus and I am very proud of our record.”

He went on to cite falling coronavirus death numbers and hospital admissions as an indicators his government’s measures have been working.

“I think the public understands that with good British common sense we will defeat this virus and take this country forward,” he added before calling on Starmer to show some “cooperation”.

“Mr Speaker,” the Labour leader responded. “He asked for a sign of cooperation, Fair challenge. I wrote to him, as he knows, in confidence two weeks ago to ask if I could help build a consensus around getting children back into school. I did it confidentially and privately because I didn’t want to make a lot of it... He hasn’t replied.”