Video

PMQs Review: The one you might not read, but you’re aware of

PUBLISHED: 13:36 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:46 15 July 2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire

Keir Starmer today interrogated Boris Johnson about his response to the coronavirus crisis. The PM responded with a joke about pants

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

As the parliamentary session heads towards its long summer break, it’s becoming clear that there’s something about Keir Starmer which really gets under Boris Johnson’s skin. This column has dabbled in cod-psychology before in trying to assess why - that Johnson is not using to being asked to account for his actions, that Starmer is a lawyer and the PM was in all likelihood taken to the cleaners by his trade over his divorce earlier this year - but there’s definitely something there.

It is difficult to imagine any other combination of PM and opposition leader, say, in which a relatively benign question about what the former would say to the grieving families of virus victims was met with a hysterical tirade in which Johnson (a) shouted an entirely unrelated answer about Labour’s response to the Brexit referendum in the manner of a drunk on the night bus home and (b) made a lame joke about pants which Jimmy Cricket would have dismissed as dated circa 1990. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

Starmer led on the government’s decision not to provide sector-specific support to those most at risk, saying it “could end up costing thousands of jobs” and listing some of the eye-watering numbers on airline redundancies. Johnson did his usual vague shtick on what a marvellous job the government was doing. “The problem with the prime minister’s dismissal of this is that since the chancellor set down last week around 10,000 people have lost their jobs.” frowned Starmer. “The prime minister should focus on them, not the rhetoric.”

He then moved to a report on the challenges this autumn and winter published by an expert advisory group yesterday, one which makes sombre reading for those not wholly keen on the idea of dying and which, Starmer said, “set out strong recommended actions to mitigate the risks”. Would Johnson be implementing it in full?

The PM said he was “getting on with implementing the preparations for a potential new spike” before doing his thing of yelling the numbers of new nurses and doctors the government was employing, to the theatrical “oh!”s of the few MPs behind him.

This didn’t impress Starmer. Had the PM actually read the report, he asked? “Of course I’m aware of the report,” retorted Johnson. But this is not the same thing. I’m aware of Ulysses, but I sure as Hell haven’t read it.

Following a brief and unhelpful set-to on the test and trace system - Johnson claimed it was “as good as or better than” any other system in the world, Starmer pointed out it wasn’t working, Johnson suggested this was an attack on those working for it - Starmer revealed he was meeting bereaved families of Covid-19 victims this afternoon. What was Johnson’s message to them?

Following a brief platitude, the PM went on to a hysterical rant. “One day he says it’s safe to go back to schools, the next day he’s taking the line of unions; one day they’re supporting our economic programme, the next day they’re saying our stamp duty cut is an unacceptable bung; one day they say they accept the result of the Brexit referendum, the next day, today, they’ll tell their troops to do the exact opposite,” he fumed.

“He needs to make up his mind about which brief he’s going to take today because at the moment he’s got more briefs than Calvin Klein.” It was as unhinged as any Donald Trump rally.

If Starmer failed to get a straight answer out of Johnson, acting Lib Dem leader Ed Davey, running for the role full-time, did better. The PM voted for an independent inquiry into the Iraq War just months into the conflict, he pointed out, yet opposes one on the coronavirus response. “If he still rejects an immediate inquiry, will he instead commit in principle to a future public inquiry, yes or no?,” he asked.

Johnson replied: “As I’ve told the House several times, I do not believe that now in the middle of combating, still as we are, a pandemic is the right moment to devote huge amounts of official time to an inquiry, but of course we will seek to learn the lessons of this pandemic in the future and certainly we will have an independent inquiry into what happened.” The “right moment”, of course, will be when Johnson is no longer PM but earning huge sums giving speeches in America.

Finally, obsequious Tory backbencher of the week was Katherine Fletcher (South Ribble), who told the House how her constituents were constantly telling her how grateful the Tories and not Labour are dealing with the pandemic, which is definitely a thing which happened. “Can the prime minister confirm that, whilst there might be tough days ahead, this Conservative government is throwing the kitchen sink at fixing it?,” she asked.

Introduced as “Mr Plumber” by speaker Lindsay Hoyle, who has delusions of comedy himself, Johnson vowed to throw “not only the kitchen sink but every part of the kitchen”. This is nice, you could see him thinking. This is the bit I like. Why can’t that Starmer chappie throw me a few more like this?

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Keir Starmer would become PM if election was held tomorrow, claims pollster

If an election was held tomorrow Keir Starmer would remove Boris Johnson from Downing Street. Photograph: Keir Starmer/Twitter.

Priti Patel struggles to say how many people with coronavirus are entering the UK

Home secretary Priti Patel did not know the number of people with coronavirus entering the UK; Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

PMQs: Keir Starmer accuses PM of putting ‘rhetoric’ ahead of the people

Sir Keir Starmer and prime minister Boris Johnson in the House of Commons; PA

Fresh ‘cash for favour’ accusations as Tory minister dined with influential Russian donors

Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Secretary Alok Sharma arrives at 10 Downing Street; Aaron Chown

Report says government ‘shortsightedness’ over Brexit could lead to long-term export slump for UK business

A report has suggested UK businesses could be hit with a long-term export slump after Brexit; Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Brexiteer MP Iain Duncan Smith trashes government policy on wearing face masks in shops

Brexiteer and former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith explains why he's opposed to making face coverings compulsory in public; talkRADIO, Twitter

Campaigners welcome Boris Johnson’s commitment to independent inquiry over handling of coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire

Peers vow to fight the government on plans to move ‘sovereign’ House of Lords to York

The House of Lords during a key vote on Brexit. Photograph: Parliament TV.

If Black Lives Matter, we must abolish prisons

A interior view of Chelmsford Prison.Picture: PA/ Andrew Parsons

Government told to ‘get a grip’ over telecomms strategy after Huawei U-turn

Chinese telecomms giant Huawei has been barred from building Britain's 5G network, culture secretary Oliver Dowden has said; Dominic Lipinski

‘World-beating’ coronavirus contact tracing system in England crashes under strain of workers trying to log in

Matt Hancock in the House of Commons. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament.

Tory minister denies face mask announcement ends government’s faith in ‘British people’s common sense’

Environment Secretary George Eustice. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Motion aims to give Welsh ministers right to call referendum on independence

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price on the campaign trail. Photo: Archant

New post-Brexit customs arrangements to cost business £7bn per year

Transport companies face an estimated £7bn in customs charges per year under the government's newly proposed post-Brexit border arrangements

Government accused of leaving business in the dark with unclear approach to Northern Ireland after Brexit

MPs claim businesses are being left in the dark because of the government's lack of understanding of post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland; PA

Tories urged to take action against Brexiteer MP who spoke alongside Islamophobic voices

Tory MP Bob Blackman in the Commons; Youtube

#FarageGarage trends on Twitter after plans revealed for ‘secret’ Brexit ‘lorry park’ in Kent

The Department for Transport has earmarked 27 acres of farmland in Kent to build a 'Brexit lorry park'; The Guardian, PR

James O’Brien suggests government’s confusing messaging over face coverings could be deliberate

LBC radio presenter James O'Brien has accused ministers of 'deliberately' subverting messaging surrounding the wearing of face masks; LBC

Government still encourages working from home despite Boris Johnson urging public to do the opposite

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, wearing a face mask, talks with a paramedic during a visit to the headquarters of the London Ambulance Service NHS Trust. Photograph: Ben Stansall/PA Wire

Priti Patel’s destructive immigration bill will ‘cause chaos and confusion’

Priti Patel in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Payments raise questions over Dominic Cummings’ connections with Vote Leave firm hired by government

Dominic Cummings, senior aide to prime minister Boris Johnson, has been accused of using his private firm, Dynamic Maps, to pay government contractors; Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Ireland’s new government rules out ‘divisive’ border poll in favour of ‘peace and harmony’

A Border Communities Against Brexit poster before its unveiling at a demonstration in Carrickcarnon on the Irish border. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA.

Boris Johnson’s government likened to ‘Dad’s Army’ after £700m post-Brexit borders announcement

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove announcing £700m in border control measures; PA media

Tenerife: A tale of two islands

The modern architecture concert hall Auditorio de Tenerife in Santa Cruz. Picture: Getty Images

Plot twist: The complicated world of Chinese cinema

A scene from 'A Touch of Sin'. Picture: Berlin Film Festival

Pilgrims and progressives: The story of the Mayflower voyage

'The Mayflower in Plymouth Harbor' by William Halsall. Picture: Getty Images

How French president Macron looks to rediscover his mojo

French President Emmanuel Macron leaves after voting in the municipal elections of Pas-de-Calais. Picture: Getty Images

Thousands download new ‘Neverspoons’ app that helps them find local independent pubs

A view of JD Wetherspoon's Royal Victoria Pavillion in Ramsgate, Kent; Gareth Fuller

BONNIE GREER: How the coronavirus will reshape our society

Plague Times: Michel Serre's 'The Plague in Marseilles' (1721). Picture: Getty Images

Downing Street asked to explain why ministers are avoiding face coverings in public

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak speaks to CEO of Worcester Bosch, Carl Arntzen (left) during his visit to Worcester Bosch factory to promote the initiative, Plan for Jobs. (Phil Noble/PA Wire)

John Bercow on the closest Labour has had to Winston Churchill leadership

Sir Winston Churchill makes the Victory Sign as he greets well-wishers from his automobile. Photograph: Bettmann Archive/Getty.

WILL SELF: Only coffee culture can restart our economy

A coffee stall at a street market. Photograph: BRITTANY WOODMAN.

How being ‘quite wrong’ can have a different meaning to Americans

America's president Donald Trump. Photo: Alex Brandon

Boris Johnson’s far-from superhuman response to the coronavirus

Michael White says the coronavirus crisis has brough with it a whole host of unseen challenges. Picture: Martin Rowson

German minister thanks Boris Johnson for promoting coronavirus tracing app after he tried to trash it

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to the Pizza Pilgrims restaurant in east London. Photograph: Heathcliff O'Malley/The Daily Telegraph/PA Wire

MITCH BENN: How lockdown has wreaked havoc with our sense of time

David McCallum and Joanna Lumley in science-fiction series 'Sapphire & Steel' (1980). Picture: Getty Images

STAR TURNS: Susannah York

Actress Susannah York as Grace Monckton in the film 'Sands of the Kalahari', 1965. Picture: Getty Images

THE SECRET CIVIL SERVANT: The resistance against Dominic Cummings is only getting started

The Secret Civil Servant has given the latest from Whitehall. Picture: PA

I can’t see Boris Johnson lasting beyond 2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Brexiteer blames ‘EU bureaucracy’ for lack of progress in trade talks

ERG chair and Tory MP Andrew Bridgen. Photograph: Channel 4 News.

Most Read

Philip Pullman says UK ‘is done for as a nation’ but hopes Russia report will expose government

Philip Pullman on Brexit and the Russia Report. Photograph: PA.

Tenerife: A tale of two islands

The modern architecture concert hall Auditorio de Tenerife in Santa Cruz. Picture: Getty Images

Almost as many English voters back independence as disagree with it

The St George flag is seen flying above 10 Downing St on April 23, 2008 in London. (Photo by Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images)

‘You would be bankrupt’: Jacob Rees-Mogg tells SNP MP after call for Scottish independence

Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg; Parliamentlive

#FarageGarage trends on Twitter after plans revealed for ‘secret’ Brexit ‘lorry park’ in Kent

The Department for Transport has earmarked 27 acres of farmland in Kent to build a 'Brexit lorry park'; The Guardian, PR

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.