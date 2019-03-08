Police called to home of Boris Johnson after neighbours heard screams

Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson leaves his home in London hours after police visited. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Police have been called out to the home of Boris Johnson, who is hoping to be the next prime minister, and his partner Carrie Symonds.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Guardian reported that officers were alerted early on Friday after neighbours said there had been a loud altercation involving screaming, shouting and banging.

Scotland Yard said the caller, who was from south London, "was concerned for the welfare of a female neighbour".

The Metropolitan Police initially tried to deny the reports, but eventually admitted it had responded to a call from a local resident at 12.24am on Friday.

A police spokesman said: "The caller was concerned for the welfare of a female neighbour.

"Police attended and spoke to all occupants of the address, who were all safe and well.

You may also want to watch:

"There were no offences or concerns apparent to the officers and there was no cause for police action."

The neighbour had knocked on the door but received no response, according to the newspaper.

MORE - Boris Johnson: Nine moments of fibbing and fantasy from the former foreign secretary

MORE - Video resurfaces of Boris Johnson being branded 'nasty piece of work'

The neighbour, who said they recorded the altercation from inside their home, explained: "I (was) hoping that someone would answer the door and say 'We're OK'. I knocked three times and no one came to the door."

In a recording heard by the Guardian, his partner is heard saying Johnson had ruined a sofa with red wine: "You just don't care for anything because you're spoilt. You have no care for money or anything."

It was also reported that the neighbour heard a sound like "smashing" plates, along with "a couple of very loud screams" and a "loud bang" which shook the house.