Police find no offences in three claims of electoral fraud made about Peterborough by-election

Police investigating allegations of electoral fraud following the Peterborough by-election have found that no offences were committed in three of the instances.

Cambridgeshire Police said officers were continuing to investigate two allegations, of a breach of the privacy of the vote and of the burning of ballots.

The force said no offences were revealed in respect of one allegation of bribery and two allegations relating to postal votes.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: "I can confirm police received several reports of electoral fraud following the Peterborough by-election.

"Of the five allegations reported, two incidents are currently being investigated to establish if any offences have been committed.

"No arrests have been made.

"Peterborough City Council and Cambridgeshire Constabulary are working closely to reduce the risk of election fraud and ensure voters have confidence in the electoral system."

Peterborough Council said it received one report of alleged bribery prior to polling day, which was referred to police and resulted in no further action.

It said another concern was received on polling day which was also referred to the police but could not be substantiated.

The council said it had seen no evidence that postal voting fraud had taken place.

Nigel Farage appeared to still be complaining about the result - which saw his party come second - after he called Peterborough a "rotten borough".

The city council's deputy leader said that postal votes should be scrapped across the country following the by-election.

Cllr Fitzergald told the Peterborough Telegraph: "My view is postal votes should be scrapped entirely unless you are physically impaired."