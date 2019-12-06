Police say wind - not political rival - to blame for Brexit Party trailer crash

After a Brexit Party candidate lied about their car and trailer being 'rammed off the road' by the 'extreme, hard left', police have confirmed the vehicle was just knocked over by the wind. Photo: Twitter Archant

A Brexit Party candidate appears to have lied about their car and trailer being 'rammed off the road' by the 'extreme, hard left' after police said the vehicle was just knocked over by the wind.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

So how bad can it get in Doncaster?

Tonight they attempted to ram my colleague off the road. Car spun, trailer smashed, driver in hospital.

How bad? #Election2019 #Doncaster #BrexitParty #LabourParty pic.twitter.com/3nuYxOAh1E — Andy Stewart (@BrexitDoncNorth) December 5, 2019

A car and trailer with the message "Enough is enough! Vote Brexit Party" was spun off of the roads in Doncaster late last night.

The Brexit Party candidate for Doncaster North Andy Stewart announced "they attempted to ram my colleague off the road. Car spun, trailer smashed, driver in hospital.

"How bad can it get in Doncaster?"

According to Stewart. the car had been run from the road, leaving the trailer smashed and the driver - Brexit Party candidate for Doncaster Central Surjit Singh Duhre - hospitalised.

But South Yorkshire police have now corrected Stewart's claims, announcing that the trailer was tipped over by the wind, causing the car to swerve.

You may also want to watch:

Before the police came to their conclusion, Stewart doubled down on his claims, adding that Singh Duhre "has a bodyguard because of death threats" and "they saw everything".

The Doncaster Free Press now confirms that police officers have told them this is not true.

"It is believed the weather conditions played a factor in this incident due to the high winds last night," a spokesman for the police said.

"The carriageway was blocked for a time before police and members of the public pulled the trailer out of the road.

"No other vehicles were involved and we received no reports of injuries."

The Brexit Party had initially confirmed the 'attack', saying: "A vehicle, believed to be a taxi, swerved into the car Mr Durhre was driving, forcing it off the road.

"It is the latest in a series of incidents and acts of sabotage, believed to originate from the town's extreme hard left."