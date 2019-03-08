Video

Expert pollster John Curtice makes stunning prediction about Labour majority

The polling expert and professor of politics at Strathclyde University sir John Curtice has made a new prediction about Labour's chances of getting a majority government.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Curtice said Labour has made "a bit of ground at the expense of the Liberal Democrats amongst Remain voters".

But he added: "The Labour Party has spent most of the last week not talking about Brexit but trying to persuade voters on the Leave side of the argument to come to the Labour Party on the basis of its domestic agenda.

"The truth is the polls suggest this is not having any cut-through at all.

"Labour's share of the vote amongst Leave voters - a grand total of 14% - is exactly the same now as it was a week ago, and that's the other clear message from the polls."

The Strathclyde University professor told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "Equally for the Liberal Democrats, another absolutely clear message, that a lot of them think they can forge ahead by taking away Remain voters from the Conservatives - well, I have to say the polls suggest that so far again their strategy is not doing much good."

Sir John said there is a "binary choice" when it comes to Brexit at the election.

"Either we get a Conservative majority, and in the wake of that majority Boris Johnson will be able to pursue Brexit along the lines he proposes - and at the moment that is the direction in which the polls are quite firmly pointing - or perhaps we get a hung Parliament and given that Labour, the Liberal Democrats, the SNP, the Greens and Plaid Cymru are apparently all on the same page in wanting to have a second referendum, then presumably that is what would happen in the wake of a hung parliament."

Curtice also categorically disputed Labour's chances of forming a majority government, but did not dismiss Jeremy Corbyn's chance of becoming prime minister.