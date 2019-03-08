Poll finds 74% Britons think Brexit deal is unlikely before October 31st

Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Home Secretary Priti Patel. Photograph: Kirsty Wigglewsorth/PA Wire.

A new poll has found that almost three-quarters of Britons do not expect a Brexit deal to be agreed between the UK and EU by October 31st.

The Ipsos Mori poll found that 74% of Britons do not think the UK and the EU will be able to agree by the deadline currently set.

Just a third of voters are confident that Johnson will be able to "get a good deal" for Britain, with 64% saying they are not confident.

But 60% of Conservative supporters have confidence in the new prime minister to get a good deal.

In the event of a no-deal Brexit, 40% of the public think that they understand what will happen "very well" or "fairly well" compared to 54% that say "not well" or "not well at all".

Ipsos Mori also found an uplift in support for the Conservatives following Boris Johnson's arrival at Downing Street.

Both Labour and the Brexit Party saw a big dent in their support, with the Liberal Democrats benefiting from Labour's diminished support.

It put the Tories on 34% (+9), Labour on 24% (-3), the Lib Dems on 20% (+5), the Brexit Party on 9% (-7) and the Greens on 6% (-1).