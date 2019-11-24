Labour could lose all but one seat in Scotland, poll suggests

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon takes pictures with supporters during a visit to Craig Boyd Hairdressing in Leven, Fife. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Labour could lose all but one of its seats in Scotland, with support dropping seven points in a poll, while Tory support looks relatively unhampered.

The Panelbase study for the Sunday Times suggested that only Labour's Ian Murray will be returned to the House of Commons.

Murray, a frequent critic of leader Jeremy Corbyn, was the sole Labour MP north of the border in 2015.

The poll, which surveyed 1,009 people in Scotland, found that support for the Labour Party in Scotland could dip from 27% to 20%.

According to analysis from Strathclyde University Professor Sir John Curtice, the SNP are also on course for another electoral win in Scotland, seeing their seat count rise from 35 to 41 after December 12 if there is a uniform swing across Scotland, with support rising from 37% to 40%.

According to the poll, Scotland's ruling party could lose North East Fife, the seat with the smallest majority in the UK, with Stephen Gethins holding just two more votes over his Liberal Democrat rival in 2017.

The poll has the seat being won by the Lib Dems, taking the party's Scottish total to five, while overall support will rise from 7% to 11%.

The Conservatives are expected to lose just one seat in Scotland, with Stirling predicted to move from Stephen Kerr to SNP MEP Alyn Smith.

If the poll is found to be correct, the party's support will also drop by one percentage point, to 28%.

The poll found the first minister to be the only leader with a positive approval rating at +3%.

Boris Johnson's popularity rose slightly from -36% to -34%, while the Labour leader also improved but still found himself trailing the Tory leader on -41%.

On the issues voters believe to be harmful to the UK, 37% of Scots said Scottish independence, with 39% saying the same of Brexit.

Almost half of all those surveyed said Scottish independence would be a "good opportunity" for the country, at 45%, while just 24% said the same of Brexit.