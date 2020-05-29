Poll

Do you think the Brexit transition period will be extended?

EU Chief Brexit Negotiator, Michel Barnier (centre) in Downing Street ahead of a meeting with Boris Johnson. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

With the European Union suggesting it is open to a two-year extension to the Brexit transition period, the government is set to be pressured in the coming weeks and months to take up the offer.

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator earlier this week said: “Such an extension of up to one or two years can be agreed jointly by the two parties.

“The European Union has always said that we remain open on this matter.

“Any extension decision has to be taken by the Joint Committee before July 1, and must be accompanied by an agreement on a financial contribution by the United Kingdom.”

A bill proposed by the Lib Dems aims to encourage MPs to debate and pressure the government to consider such an extension during the height of the coronavirus crisis.

It follows admissions from both sides there is yet to be a breakthrough in talks, with compromised required from the EU and UK government to achieve consensus.

Do you think a Brexit transition period extension will be agreed by Boris Johnson’s government and the European Union? Or do you think we are facing an end on December 31?

