Poll

How would you vote in a December general election?

Sian Berry for the Greens, Jeremy Corbyn for Labour, Jo Swinson for the Lib Dems, Nigel Farage for the Brexit Party, Boris Johnson for the Conservatives, Anna Soubry for Change UK, Nicola Sturgeon for SNP and Adam Price for Plaid Cymru. Photograph: TNE/PA. Archant

With speculation that the Tories could finally get their December general election, we want to know how you would vote.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Will you back the Lib Dems' proposal to revoke Article 50 if they win an outright majority, the Labour Party with their proposals for a People's Vote, or the Green Party where climate change is likely to be given as much prominence as Brexit?

Will you support the SNP in Scotland or Plaid Cymru in Wales, or will you give backing to the Change UK MPs in their continual fight for a second referendum?

Would you back the Tory rebels if they stood as an independent MP?

Have your say by voting in our readers' poll.