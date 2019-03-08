How would you vote in a December general election?
PUBLISHED: 10:30 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:32 29 October 2019
Archant
With speculation that the Tories could finally get their December general election, we want to know how you would vote.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism
Will you back the Lib Dems' proposal to revoke Article 50 if they win an outright majority, the Labour Party with their proposals for a People's Vote, or the Green Party where climate change is likely to be given as much prominence as Brexit?
Will you support the SNP in Scotland or Plaid Cymru in Wales, or will you give backing to the Change UK MPs in their continual fight for a second referendum?
Would you back the Tory rebels if they stood as an independent MP?
Have your say by voting in our readers' poll.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.Become a supporter