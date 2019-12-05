Poll

How will you vote in the general election?

Representatives from seven of the major parties in a TV debate. Photograph: Hannah McKay/PA Wire

With the UK set to turn out to polling booths in their millions on December 12, we wanted to find out how you will be voting.

The latest polls suggest the Conservatives are on track to receive the greatest number of votes, however, there is not a huge amount in it, and the impact of alliances and tactical voting could cause it all to change.

Will you back the Lib Dems' proposal to revoke Article 50 if they win an outright majority, the Labour Party with their proposals for a People's vote, or the Green Party where climate change is being given as much prominence as Brexit?

Will you support the SNP in Scotland or Plaid Cyrmu in Wales, or will you give backing to the Change UK MPs in their continual fight for a second referendum?

Would you back the Tory rebels if they stood as independent MPs?

Have your say by voting in our readers' poll.