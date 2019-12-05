Latest The New European
Poll

How will you vote in the general election?

PUBLISHED: 17:26 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 18:08 05 December 2019

Representatives from seven of the major parties in a TV debate. Photograph: Hannah McKay/PA Wire

Representatives from seven of the major parties in a TV debate. Photograph: Hannah McKay/PA Wire

With the UK set to turn out to polling booths in their millions on December 12, we wanted to find out how you will be voting.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The latest polls suggest the Conservatives are on track to receive the greatest number of votes, however, there is not a huge amount in it, and the impact of alliances and tactical voting could cause it all to change.

Will you back the Lib Dems' proposal to revoke Article 50 if they win an outright majority, the Labour Party with their proposals for a People's vote, or the Green Party where climate change is being given as much prominence as Brexit?

Will you support the SNP in Scotland or Plaid Cyrmu in Wales, or will you give backing to the Change UK MPs in their continual fight for a second referendum?

Would you back the Tory rebels if they stood as independent MPs?

Have your say by voting in our readers' poll.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Topic Tags:
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Brexiteer says Boris Johnson is too close to Macron to deliver EU exit

Boris Johnson will fail to deliver Brexit because he is “in with Macron”, according to an irate LBC caller. Photo: LBC / PA

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Boris Johnson has stooped to a new low

Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives with Home Secretary Priti Patel at the scene of the terrorist attack on London Bridge. Picture: Getty Images

New 'Liberal Party' could steal votes from Lib Dems in key marginals

Key marginal seats where the Lib Dems are most likely to win are facing a fresh threat as former UKIP members have befun standing under the ‘Liberal Party’. Photos: PA

'Embarrassing' Tory hopeful for Wells promises to improve WALES on leaflet

A Conservative candidate in Somerset has told his constituents how he will benefit a town nearly 100 miles away, and in another country. Photos: PA / Google Earth

BREX FACTOR: Horse fan Matt Hancock is taking us all for a ride

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has had a bumpy ride over the past few weeks. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Gina Miller tells Remainers tactical voting will take Boris Johnson's majority into minus figures

Gina Miller campaigns with Luciana Berger. Photograph: Julia Hines/Twitter.

Twitter moves to suspend account which claimed Jo Swinson is about to resign

Max Gapes' Twitter account. Photograph: Twitter.

Brexit Party MEP mocked for saying she wouldn't be happy if EU exit happens

Brexit Party MEP Alexandra Phillips said she would not be happy even if the UK did leave the EU. Photo: BBC

I'm standing against Boris Johnson - but I don't want any votes

Boris Johnson. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire.

MANDRAKE: Show us your tax return, Johnson

Why won't prime minister Boris Johnson publish his tax return? Picture: Rui Vieira/PA

'Boris Johnson is a danger': The Thick of It creator calls for tactical voting

The creator of hit BBC political comedy-drama The Thick of It has weighed in on the general election, urging voters to vote tactically to prevent Boris Johnson becoming prime minister again. Photo: PA

Boris Johnson claims people won't be talking about Brexit in 2020

Boris Johnson on ITV's Peston programme. Photograph: ITV.

Labour's Jon Ashworth drops out of Question Time to prevent all male panel

The Labour candidate for Leicester South Jonathan Ashworth has dropped out of tonight’s episode of Question Time. Photo: PA

MICHAEL WHITE: Brexit crisis will dominate 2020 - regardless of election result

The ghosts of Brexmases yet to come. Picture: Martin Rowson

Four Brexit Party MEPs quit 'disappointed' Nigel Farage's party with days until vote

Nigel Farage has been snubbed by members of his own party, as four Brexit Party MEPs are set to quit the party on Thursday, with one week to go before the election. PHoto: Jacob King / PA

Sajid Javid slammed by presenter for 'pre-prepared soundbites' during car crash interview

Sajid Javid slammed by presenter for ‘pre-prepared soundbites’ during car crash interview. Photo: PA

ANDREW ADONIS: Trump's power trip goes against everything Nato stands for

US President Donald Trump at the meeting with Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg in London. Picture: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

Priti Patel ranked as one of the worst MPs in last parliament

Home Secretary Priti Patel. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Jo Swinson apologises for welfare cuts during Tory-Lib Dem coalition

Jo Swinson is interviewed by Andrew Neil. Photograph: BBC.

New Statesman says Jeremy Corbyn 'unfit to be prime minister'

The New Statesman, which presents itself as a left-wing newspaper, has called Jeremy Corbyn 'unfit to be prime minister' and is refusing to endorse the Labour Party in the forthcoming election. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Dominic Cummings seen at Nato summit with Boris Johnson despite resignation

Dominic Cummings has been pictured at the Nato leaders’ summit despite having apparently resigned from his position as a civil servant three weeks ago. Photos: PA

Tory candidate blames voters for government's failure to 'get Brexit done'

A Tory candidate has been accused of treating her constituents ‘with contempt’, after she claimed they were to blame for the government’s inability to get Brexit through parliament. Photo: Twitter

Boris Johnson claimed children of working mothers 'more likely to mug you on street corners'

Boris Johnson helps with a science demonstration whilst on the General Election campaign trail. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Brexit Party sacks high-profile MEP saying he has tried to 'repeatedly undermine' Nigel Farage

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage with the Brexit party MEPs. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

Police force defend decision to pull over driver of Bollocks to Brexit car

The police officer initially wanted them to remove the 'bollocks to Brexit' stickers while pulled over on the hard shoulder of the M25, claims Peter Cook. Picture: Peter Cook

'Deluded' Brexit Party MEP claims she is being 'censored' in national radio interview

Belinda De Lucy was criticised after saying Brexiteers have been shamed

Poll finds Labour Remainers back revoking Article 50 - but won't support Lib Dems

A new survey exploring Jeremy Corbyn’s neutral stance on a second referendum has shown his party’s Remain-voting supporters prefer the Liberal Democrat policy of revoking Article 50, though they can not support Jo Swinson’s party. Photo: Joe Giddens / PA

Burger King mocks Vote Leave's campaign bus and there's nothing but praise

Burger King mocks the Vote Leave campaign bus. Photograph: TNE/Contributed.

Princess Anne wins over fans after snubbing Donald Trump

Princess Anne was chastised by the Queen after she snubbed president Donald Trump by refusing to greet him. Photo: Twitter

Extinction Rebellion activists dressed as bees glue themselves to Lib Dem electric bus

Extinction Rebellion protesters dressed as bees glue themselves to the Lib Dems battle bus during a visit to Knights Youth Centre in London. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

Lib Dem says Melania Trump backs party... because she wore yellow

Tory turned Liberal Democrat Sam Gyimah has said the first lady of the United States backs his party... because she was seen wearing yellow on her first day in the UK. Photos: PA

In this election young people must 'take back control'

Prime minister Boris Johnson and home secretary Priti Patel. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Tourism leaders hit out at Tory Brexit plans

Boris Johnson and Penny Mordaunt in Cromer, Norfolk, campaigning on behalf of Vote Leave. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Hugh Grant corrects Lib Dem tweet as he re-emphasises need for tactical voting

Hugh Grant canvassing in Finchley while on the General Election campaign trail. Photograph: David Mirzoeff/PA Wire.

'Stop the Brexit landslide' - Massive Final Say rally to descend on Westminster

'It's a pity both sides can't lose': Former Tory chair suggests he wouldn't vote for his own party

Lord Chris Patten, former Tory party chairman. Photograph: Ian West/PA.

Polling mastermind John Curtice says 'underestimated' Remain vote will decide election

The polling expert John Curtice has weighed in with his newest prediction on the general election, claiming the ‘underestimated’ Remain vote is what will decide who becomes prime minister. Photo: BBC Electipncast

'Plastic melts in the microwave' - Tories mocked for 'oven-ready' Brexit tweet

The Tories mocked up this illustration of the Tories 'oven-ready' Brexit deal. Photograph: Twitter.

Nigel Farage insists he won't disappear after Brexit, despite making promise days before

Nigel Farage on the campaign trail with the Brexit Party. Photograph: Henry Clare/PA.

'Why not just give up?': UKIP candidate quizzed in bruising interview

UKIP candidate David Kurten was given some stinging general election questions by LBC's Iain Dale. Pictures: LBC/PA

Most Read

Polling mastermind John Curtice says ‘underestimated’ Remain vote will decide election

The polling expert John Curtice has weighed in with his newest prediction on the general election, claiming the ‘underestimated’ Remain vote is what will decide who becomes prime minister. Photo: BBC Electipncast

Anti Jacob Rees-Mogg message that ‘can be seen for miles’ appears in Tory’s constituency

A series of anti Jacob Rees-Mogg messages have been placed all over the Conservative hopeful’s constituency, including one on top of a slag heap which can be seen for miles. Photo: bEUret (Twitter) and PA

Jacob Rees-Mogg runs away from voter who questions ‘shameful’ Grenfell comments

Jacob Rees-Mogg was videoed

YouGov polling expert has hopeful prediction for those who want to stop Tories

A polling mastermind has given a message of hope to those who want to stop the Conservatives. Photos: BBC

Watch these people change their minds on Nigel Farage when they hear his statements

People in Barnsley were shocked when they learned of Nigel Farage's previous statements on the NHS and Thatcher. Picture: Hope Not Hate

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.