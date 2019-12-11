Poll

Which party political leader has had the best election campaign?

(left to right) Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson, SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon, Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price and Green Party Co-Leader Sian Berry, stand next to ice sculptures representing the Brexit Party and Conservative Party at a Channel 4 climate debate. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

As the campaigning comes to a close, we want to know who you think has had the best election campaign.

With the polls showing no clear winner, did anyone realistically have a good campaign?

Or is the fact that Boris Johnson currently not predicted to win a landslide enough to suggest the other leaders performed better than first thought?

Has the leader of your most-favoured party done enough to win support? Or did their campaign end up going backwards?

Have your say in our poll...