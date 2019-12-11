Which party political leader has had the best election campaign?
PUBLISHED: 10:03 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:16 11 December 2019
As the campaigning comes to a close, we want to know who you think has had the best election campaign.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism
With the polls showing no clear winner, did anyone realistically have a good campaign?
Or is the fact that Boris Johnson currently not predicted to win a landslide enough to suggest the other leaders performed better than first thought?
Has the leader of your most-favoured party done enough to win support? Or did their campaign end up going backwards?
Have your say in our poll...
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.Become a supporter