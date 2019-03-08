Poll suggests the Brexit Party is losing momentum as support drops

PUBLISHED: 15:02 11 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:02 11 July 2019

Leader of the Brexit Party Nigel Farage. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Support for the Brexit Party appears to be falling as it dropped four percentage points.

The polling by BMG for The Independent puts the Conservatives and Labour neck on neck on 28% and 27% with the Tories up 2% and Labour unchanged.

Unlike the, Liberal Democrats, who are holding on to their boost in support since the European elections by increasing by an extra 1% to 18%, the Brexit Party are losing ground.

Their support has fallen by four points to just 14% - suggesting some voters are switching back to the Tories as Theresa May's successor is set to be unveiled.

The Green Party continues to hold on to their 6% of support, while UKIP is on 2% and the Independent Group for Change remain on 1%.

