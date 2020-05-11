Less than a third understand government’s new coronavirus messaging, poll finds

People in a house in Liverpool watch Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation about coronavirus (COVID-19) from 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

Less than a third of people say they know what the government’s new “stay alert” coronavirus message is asking them to do, a poll has found.

Researchers also found the public is almost evenly divided on whether they support the partial easing of the lockdown announced by prime minister Boris Johnson.

The overwhelming majority of people, 91%, say the previous slogan “Stay home, protect the NHS, save lives” made it clear what they were supposed to do.

But just 30% say they think they know what the new “Stay alert, control the virus, save lives” slogan means.

The YouGov survey for ITV’s Good Morning Britain said 44% of voters backed the moves to partially ease restrictions while 43% opposed them.

However, the poll found 46% think the changes go too far in easing the rules, 10% say they do not go far enough while 35% say the balance is about right.

The survey comes after Johnson encouraged people like construction workers to return to employment.

In a broadcast from Downing Street on Sunday, the PM said a phased reopening of schools and non-essential shops in England could potentially begin from June 1 if transmission can be reduced.