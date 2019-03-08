Poll puts Lib Dems ahead in key marginal seat for Labour

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson and fellow MPs take a walk on Bournemouth beach as part of conference. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images) 2019 Getty Images

Newly-released polling has put the Liberal Democrats ahead in a key marginal seat for the Labour Party.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Survation polling shows that the Lib Dems are ahead in the seat of Portsmouth South - a seat that Labour narrowly secured in the general election in 2017.

In the poll the Lib Dems are leading with 30% of support - up 13% compared to the last election.

You may also want to watch:

The Conservatives are in second place with 27% of the vote, while the Labour Party is down to third place with 24% of support, and down 17% on the last election.

Nigel Farage's Brexit Party is in fourth place with 14% of the support.

The polling has spooked both the Labour Party and the Tories, with the Conservatives complaining that the Brexit Party is stopping the governing party from taking a seat off Labour.

A win for the Lib Dems in this seat would be the third change for constituents in just four years - with the Tories winning the seat off the Lib Dems in 2015, and Labour winning the seat off the Tories in 2017.