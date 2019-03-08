Video

'I have no voice' - Emotional Portuguese woman interrupts live broadcast of Brexit protests

PUBLISHED: 13:32 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:39 29 August 2019

‘I have no voice’ - Emotional Portuguese woman interrupts live broadcast of Brexit protests. Photograph: Sky News.

'I have no voice' - Emotional Portuguese woman interrupts live broadcast of Brexit protests. Photograph: Sky News.

Archant

A video clip of an EU citizen joining the protests against Brexit has gone viral after she expressed her exasperation with the government's settlement scheme.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The Portuguese national, who had lived in the UK for 20 years, interrupted a live broadcast of the 'defend democracy' protests in London to make an impassioned plea on behalf of EU citizens.

She said she had "finally" joined the Brexit protests because she felt she was voiceless in the debate.

"I have no voice and the settlement scheme is not working," she said in the Sky News broadcast.

She continued: "I work and I gave this country my youth. I'm very grateful for what you taught me but you must make me part of all this process. I can't just be kicked out. I build things for you, I've looked after your children. I've looked after the elderly in this country. Now you kick me out with what? With what?

Protesters in Westminster fighting against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament to force through Brexit. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.Protesters in Westminster fighting against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament to force through Brexit. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

As she pointed to the Houses of Parliament, she said: "I am very very hurt by what they've done to England because I came here and I joined the working force and I'm very proud of it and I'm very angry at them for doing this to this country."

She expressed her frustration with the difficulties she had encountered with the government's settlement scheme.

"But the 31st of October is fast approaching. What am I going to do? How am I going to stay? What are my rights? I'm in the dark like many many people ... I have loads of English friends and they would never do this to me. This unelected parliament did this to us."

A video of it, shared by French journalist Alex Taylor, has been retweeted more than 10,000 times.

"So sorry for that woman, what a dreadful country we are, takes at the best years of somebody's life and then when we finished with them we just kick them out the country," said Iris Mansi on Twitter.

"Of all the things I have seen, this has moved me to tears today, we don't hear these voices enough" said Katrina Goodman.

"This is so upsetting. I do hope somebody identifies the #PortugeuseLady and can help her" wrote Christine Swan.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Led By Donkeys stunt plays Michael Gove's own words on prorogation back to his constitutents

Led By Donkeys are back and they're targeting Michael Gove's constituency with his own words on prorogation. Picture: Led By Donkeys

John Humphrys: The has-been of the radio world

John Humphrys on Radio 4's Today programme. Photograph: BBC.

Constitutional academics declare Boris Johnson's prorogation an 'abuse of executive power'

Boris Johnson's prorogation has been deemed an

Is John Bercow Remain's last hope?

Is speaker John Bercow Remain's last hope? Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.

MICHAEL WHITE: Boris Johnson suspending parliament should come as no surprise

Michael White says Boris Johnson's move to prorogue parliament should come as no surprise. Picture: Martin Rowson

ANDREW ADONIS: Remain alliance has arrived just in time

Andrew Adonis says a Remain alliance has arrived just in time. Photo: Arcaid/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Femi Oluwole: 'There's no price I wouldn't pay' to stop Brexit

Femi Oluwole of our Future Our Choice. Photograph: OFOC

One million sign petition against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament

A petition calling on the government not to prorogue parliament has smashed its target to be considered for a debate. Picture: HM Government

IN PICTURES: Protesters turn out to 'defend democracy' in emergency protests

Protesters in Westminster fighting against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament to force through Brexit. Photograph: Matt Dunham/PA Wire.

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Remain campaigners protesting against Brexit. Picture: Bruce Tanner.

Reports: Scottish Tory Ruth Davidson expected to quit as leader

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA.

Only half of Leavers say it's acceptable to prorogue parliament, finds poll

MPs in the House of Commons for the result of the Meaningful Vote. Photograph: Mark Duffy/House of Commons.

Donald Trump and Boris Johnson in Twitter love-in amid prorogation uproar

Boris Johnson meeting US President Donald Trump for bilateral talks during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

Sinn Féin will not review absentionist policy despite Boris Johnson's Brexit plans

Conor Murphy MLA, Sinn Fein leader at Stormont Michelle O'Neill, Elisha McCallion MP and Sinn Fein TD Pearse Doherty in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA.

Eleven medical unions warn against potentially 'fatal' effects of a no-deal Brexit

11 health unions have warned of potentially 'fatal' consequences of a no-deal Brexit. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Images

Petition against proroguing parliament smashes 100K target

A petition calling on the government not to prorogue parliament has smashed its target to be considered for a debate. Picture: HM Government

What happens next? The key dates ahead of Brexit deadline day

A view Houses of Parliament (Palace of Westminster) and Elizabeth Tower (Big Ben) in London. Photograph: Manuel Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

How a boycott of The Sun helped make Liverpool a Remain city

Copies of

Home Office advert banned for 'misleading' applicants to EU Settlement Scheme

The Home Office has been told not to broadcast a 'misleading' radio advert about the EU Settlement Scheme again. Picture: NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images

The Brexit Party has launched a members' club - here's what you get for £100 a month

The Brexit Party has launched a club that costs £100 a month to join. Picture: Brexit Party

Caretaker PM plan on back burner as opposition parties agree tactics to stop no-deal Brexit

(left to right) Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Kier Starmer, shadow leader of the House of Commons Valerie Vaz, Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and shadow chancellor John McDonnell. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Remainer grills Jeremy Corbyn in unexpected bank holiday encounter

Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA.

Banksy's iconic Brexit mural disappears from the side of a Dover building

A Brexit-themed Banksy mural in Dover. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA.

STAGE REVIEW: The stairway to heaven

Stage performance of Evita at Regents Park Theatre. Photograph: Marc Brenner.

BREX FACTOR: Crowning the Brexiteers of the Week

Ian Holloway, Andrew Doyle, Dick Braine and Lance Forman. Photograph: TNE.

Hammond demands prime minister apologises to former ministers over Yellowhammer leaks

Philip Hammond on ITV's Peston programme. Photograph: ITV.

How Karadzic is becoming the new hero of the global far-right

On March 20, 2019 Karadzic stood motionless and grim-faced in the dock as judges in The Hague said they had upheld his 2016 convictions for genocide in the Srebrenica massacre and war crimes in the 1990s. Picture: ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP/Getty Images

'The Home Office put our marriage on hold' - The ordeal of obtaining a UK spouse visa

James Harris and wife entered a Kafkaesque world when they applied for UK settlement, and the Home Office offices. Pictures: Contributed/Home Office.

CHARLIE CONNELLY: The Europhilia of Herman Melville

(Eingeschränkte Rechte für bestimmte redaktionelle Kunden in Deutschland. Limited rights for specific editorial clients in Germany.) Peck, Gregory - Actor, USA - *05.04.1916-12.06.2003+ Scene from the movie 'Moby Dick'' Directed by: John Huston USA 1956 Vintage property of ullstein bild (Photo by ullstein bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

People's Vote campaigners criticise 'embarrassing' and 'arrogant' prime minister at Edinburgh rally

People's Vote campaigners in Edinburgh. Photograph: People's Vote.

WILL SELF: Multicultural man... on an edgy encounter

Will Self says that Paris is an inversion of London. Photo: JOEL SAGET/AFP/Getty Images

SOPHIA DEBOICK: The sounds of freedom in Iran

Iranian singer and actress Faegheh Atashin. Picture: Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images

Don't hold your breath for a deal with the EU, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson. Picture: TOLGA AKMEN/PA

'We will send you back': Boris Johnson's warning to migrants attempting illegal channel crossing

Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Home Secretary Priti Patel. Photograph: Kirsty Wigglewsorth/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson ally accused of 'cosying up' to Brazilian government as the Amazon burns

Conor Burns has been accused of 'cosying up' to Jair Bolsonaro's hard-right government as the Amazon rainforest burns. Picture: Hannah Kay/PA Archive/PA Images

Candide by Voltaire: The 18th century classic captures modern day life

Leonard Bernstein's Candide is staged at Toulouse's Capitole theatre in 2016. Picture: ERIC CABANIS/AFP/Getty Images

Tory MP optimistic about Boris Johnson getting a Brexit deal because of 'body language'

Tobias Ellwood has said he feels more optimistic about getting a Brexit deal because of

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Gear up for the next People's Vote march

The next People's Vote march will take place in October in London . Photograph: Wiktor Szymanowicz / Barcroft Media via Getty Images.

ALEXANDRA PHILLIPS: Job creation is key to fighting climate change

Extinction rebellion were part of 'climate spring' where environmental issues have taken centre stage. Picture: Gareth Morris.

Opposition leaders to meet Jeremy Corbyn in bid to block a no-deal Brexit

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Most Read

‘The Home Office put our marriage on hold’ - The ordeal of obtaining a UK spouse visa

James Harris and wife entered a Kafkaesque world when they applied for UK settlement, and the Home Office offices. Pictures: Contributed/Home Office.

Petition against proroguing parliament smashes 100K target

A petition calling on the government not to prorogue parliament has smashed its target to be considered for a debate. Picture: HM Government

Remainers to take part in ‘emergency protests’ to defend democracy

Protesters on College Green campaign against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Remain campaigners protesting against Brexit. Picture: Bruce Tanner.

Wetherspoon’s boss could become peer as Boris Johnson plans to ‘flood’ Lords with Brexiteers

Tim Martin and Boris Johnson at a drinks reception during the EU referendum campaign. Photographer: Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg via Getty Images

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Remain campaigners protesting against Brexit. Picture: Bruce Tanner.

Here's our pick of the upcoming Remain-focused campaign activities, talks and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy