Video

'I have no voice' - Emotional Portuguese woman interrupts live broadcast of Brexit protests

'I have no voice' - Emotional Portuguese woman interrupts live broadcast of Brexit protests. Photograph: Sky News. Archant

A video clip of an EU citizen joining the protests against Brexit has gone viral after she expressed her exasperation with the government's settlement scheme.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The Portuguese national, who had lived in the UK for 20 years, interrupted a live broadcast of the 'defend democracy' protests in London to make an impassioned plea on behalf of EU citizens.

She said she had "finally" joined the Brexit protests because she felt she was voiceless in the debate.

"I have no voice and the settlement scheme is not working," she said in the Sky News broadcast.

She continued: "I work and I gave this country my youth. I'm very grateful for what you taught me but you must make me part of all this process. I can't just be kicked out. I build things for you, I've looked after your children. I've looked after the elderly in this country. Now you kick me out with what? With what?

Protesters in Westminster fighting against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament to force through Brexit. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire. Protesters in Westminster fighting against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament to force through Brexit. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

As she pointed to the Houses of Parliament, she said: "I am very very hurt by what they've done to England because I came here and I joined the working force and I'm very proud of it and I'm very angry at them for doing this to this country."

She expressed her frustration with the difficulties she had encountered with the government's settlement scheme.

"But the 31st of October is fast approaching. What am I going to do? How am I going to stay? What are my rights? I'm in the dark like many many people ... I have loads of English friends and they would never do this to me. This unelected parliament did this to us."

A video of it, shared by French journalist Alex Taylor, has been retweeted more than 10,000 times.

"So sorry for that woman, what a dreadful country we are, takes at the best years of somebody's life and then when we finished with them we just kick them out the country," said Iris Mansi on Twitter.

"Of all the things I have seen, this has moved me to tears today, we don't hear these voices enough" said Katrina Goodman.

"This is so upsetting. I do hope somebody identifies the #PortugeuseLady and can help her" wrote Christine Swan.