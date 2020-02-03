Latest The New European

'Groundhog day' for investors as pound sinks again over no-deal Brexit fears

PUBLISHED: 16:08 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:08 03 February 2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers his Unleashing Britain's Potential speech in the Painted Hall, Old Royal Naval College Greenwich. Photograph: Frank Augstein/PA Wire.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers his Unleashing Britain's Potential speech in the Painted Hall, Old Royal Naval College Greenwich. Photograph: Frank Augstein/PA Wire.

The pound has fallen more than 1% against the dollar as disputes over post-Brexit trade talks intensified following major speeches by Boris Johnson and the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

At midnight a pound was worth 1.318 dollars, but by midday on Monday it was down to 1.305 dollars - a fall of 1%.

The falls particularly hit from 10am onwards, as Barnier issued a warning over fishing access, and Boris Johnson said he would be willing to walk away from the year-long talks if the EU did not fall into line and agree to the UK's demands.

He said: "There is no need for a free trade agreement to involve accepting EU rules on competition policies, subsidies, social protection, the environment or anything similar, any more than the EU should be obliged to accept UK rules."

Investors are fearing that the transition period could end without a deal agreed between the UK and European Union.

You may also want to watch:

Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com, said: "The way the two sides have come out, traders are starting to consider no-deal risks again.

"No deal is not the base case by any means but the EU and UK look in very different places right now at the start of talks.

"It's going to be a very long and rocky road to get there and the shape of the deal will hinge on some important concessions on both sides.

"The British government has come out swinging over the weekend with plenty of fighting talk, but they're up against a tough opponent."

Ranko Berich, head of market analysis at Monex Europe, added: "Today's sterling price action has a feel of groundhog day: signs of tension in EU-UK trade negotiations have caused the pound to drop some 1% today.

"But on the whole, although Barnier and Johnson have indeed set out markedly different visions for trade relations, the UK prime minister was careful not to emphasise any of the sort of red lines that sunk his predecessor's negotiations with the EU."

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

'Groundhog day' for investors as pound sinks again over no-deal Brexit fears

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers his Unleashing Britain's Potential speech in the Painted Hall, Old Royal Naval College Greenwich. Photograph: Frank Augstein/PA Wire.

Emily Thornberry urges local Labour parties to ensure her name appears on ballot paper

Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

A City in Music - Leeds: Goth ground zero

Sisters of Mercy frontman Andrew Eldritch performs on stage at Wembley Arena, London, in 1990. Picture: Getty Images

Will Self imagines the future of post-Brexit Britain

The Sound of Music features in Will Self's imagination of post-Brexit Britain. Photograph: YouTube.

Stage Review: You Stupid Darkness!

Angie (Lydia Larson) and Jon (Andy Rush) in You Stupid Darkness! Picture: Ali Wright

Handful of arrests made on Brexit night after UK splits from EU

Union flags left discarded on the mud and grass at Parliament Square in London, following Brexit celebrations after the UK left the European Union. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA Wire.

The political message behind Bridge Over Troubled Water

Simon (right) & Garfunkel during the filming of controversial documentary 'Songs of America,' which aired in 1969. Picture: Getty Images

'Liebe Briten, you'll never walk alone' - Newspapers react to Brexit

Front covers of European newspapers on February 1st. Photograph: Die Welt/El Pais.

What's it like to be young, black and Italian?

Mario Balotelli is the most high profile ethnic minority player to represent Italy. Picture: Getty Images

David Cameron banked £836,000 profit in 2019 from media and speaking appearances

David Cameron during a speech on Europe, in central London, where he promised an in/out referendum on the UK's membership of the European Union. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

New pro-EU message appears on the White Cliffs of Dover

A message is projected on to the White Cliffs of Dover which reads 'we still <3 EU'. Photograph: Antony Hook/Twitter.

Sajid Javid mocked for claiming in tweet he was in 'north England'

Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid arrives at King's Cross St. Pancras Station in London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

What went wrong? Two leading Remainers on how the movement to stop Brexit failed

Young Remain supporters protest outside Downing Street following the 2016 referendum result. Picture: Getty Images

MANDRAKE: Tory election strategist Lynton Crosby backs another loser

Sir Lynton Crosby, who oversaw Theresa May's 2017 general election campaign. Picture: Getty Images

GAWAIN TOWLER: Remainers should 'grow up' over Brexit 50p

The new 50p Brexit coin bears the inscription 'Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations' and the date the UK leaves the EU. Picture: PA

Irish border Twitter account to make exit on Brexit day

A mock checkpoint manned by actors dressed as soldiers and customs officers constructed during an anti-Brexit rally at the Irish border near Carrickcarnan, Co Louth. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA.

Ten of the most divisive dates in history

England captain Bobby Moore celebrates the 1966 World Cup triumph. Picture: Getty Images

Brussels bids farewell to UK with video pointing out local connections

Grand Place in Brussels, Belgium, is lit up in red, white and blue during a celebration and farewell to the UK on the eve of the UK leaving the European Union. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

My message to the UK ahead of the big Brexit moment at 11pm

Pro-EU campaigners outside the Houses of Parliament ahead of Brexit day. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

EU's longest-serving MEP brands Brexit a 'profound mistake'

A man dressed as an undertaker holding a wreath with an EU flag on in Parliament Square. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

Going Dutch: Alastair Campbell talks Brexit, football and Labour with Alan Pardew

Alastair Campbell spoke to Alan Pardew after he took over as manager of Dutch Eredivisie side ADO Den Haag. Picture: Getty Images

Irish border protesters vow to 'fight on' over Brexit

A Border Communities Against Brexit poster before its unveiling at a demonstration in Carrickcarnon on the Irish border. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

Former minister said he 'misspoke' when he claimed trade deal would be ready for Brexit day

Andrew Neil (left) interviews former Brexit secretary David Davis (right). Photograph: BBC.

Brexit 50p coins enter circulation to mark UK's departure from EU

The new 50p Brexit coin bears the inscription 'Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations' and the date the UK leaves the EU. Picture: PA

JAMES BALL: How Brexit drama made us all lose the plot

Journalists on College Green during the vote on former PM Theresa May's Brexit deal, January 2019. Picture: Getty Images

Every choice has a consequence, warn EU leaders on Brexit day

MEPs attend a session at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

Nine moments showing January 31 is a cursed day in history

Anthony LaPaglia, right, as Simon Moon in Frasier, with Kelsey Grammer in the title role and Jane Leeves as Daphne Moon. Picture: Getty Images

FRANCIS BECKETT: Blame us baby boomers for Brexit

Young people on an anti-capitalist demonstration in London, 1968. Picture: Getty Images

MICHAEL WHITE: The moments that shaped our European destiny

The Berlaymont building, headquarters of the European Union Commission in Brussels, Belgium. Picture: Dominique Faget/AFP/Getty Images

Katie Hopkins suspended from Twitter after network accused of 'not doing enough' to tackle abuse

Katie Hopkins. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA.

MEPs break into rendition of Auld Lang Syne as UK politicians depart

European Parliament President David Sassoli, center, stands with other British MEPs and members of the political group Socialist and Democrats ahead of Brexit day. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

LIZ GERARD: Why I won't unite with Leave voters after Brexit

Leave and Remain protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

MATT KELLY: Remain must become something much bigger

Protestors during a march for Britain to Remain in the EU. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA

'We pay taxes, why can't we vote?' - The Brits who will lose their voting rights as a result of Brexit

MEs hold up scarves during a ceremony prior to the vote on the UK's withdrawal from the EU. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

BBC director general says it is not their job to 'catch out' politicians

Boris Johnson is interviewed by Andrew Neil. Photograph: BBC.

The case for rejoining the EU is growing - we may be back sooner than you think

Pro-EU campaigners outside the Houses of Parliament ahead of Brexit day. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

Meet the woman making Brexit politician portraits with porn

Jeyda Heselton's portrait of David Cameron from her Brexhibition

How 'have' didn't hold: The bizarre history of a common word

At Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, passengers are often told to 'keep' passports ready. Why do British airports say 'have'? Photo: Wikicommons

Remainers aren't going away: Conference hears how pro-EU movement will continue after Brexit

Dominic Grieve speaks at the Grassroots for Europe conference. Photograph:Twitter.

Most Read

Motorbike firm which said UK would thrive outside of EU goes into administration

The Duke of Cambridge (left) looks at a Norton motorbike with owner Stuart Garner. Photograph: PA/Arthur Edwards/The Sun.

Ann Widdecombe says Brexit Party cannot be held responsible if Brexit goes wrong

Ann Widdecombe, Member of the European Parliament (MEP) for South West England, reacts as she leaves in a taxi from the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

Will Self imagines the future of post-Brexit Britain

The Sound of Music features in Will Self's imagination of post-Brexit Britain. Photograph: YouTube.

Former minister said he ‘misspoke’ when he claimed trade deal would be ready for Brexit day

Andrew Neil (left) interviews former Brexit secretary David Davis (right). Photograph: BBC.

Boris Johnson plans to ‘love-bomb’ Scotland to convince them to stay in UK

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon with prime minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.