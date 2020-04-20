Latest The New European

‘Pre-settled status’ EU citizens denied Universal Credit during coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 13:41 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:54 20 April 2020

A European Union flag in front of Big Ben at an anti-Brexit event. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA.

A European Union flag in front of Big Ben at an anti-Brexit event. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA.

PA Archive/PA Images

EU citizens rights campaigners The3Million have said that “numerous” EU nationals are being refused Universal Credit because of their settlement status.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

In a letter to the home secretary Priti Patel and work and pensions secretary Thérèse Coffey, the group warned that EU nationals with “pre-settled status” were being turned away from essential benefits because they had not lived in the UK longer than five years.

The organisation argues this is a violation of the Withdrawal Agreement and the UK’s promise to protect the rights of EU citizens living in the country.

Over a million EU citizens currently hold pre-settled status.

Co-founder Maike Bohn said: “The UK is not delivering what was agreed under the Withdrawal Agreement. People aren’t able to get the help they need, including benefits. That is so important in times of crisis like COVID where families are facing great hardship.

“The UK’s incorrect implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement potentially leaves thousands of EU citizens destitute, without a safety net. We urge the government to remove all bureaucratic hurdles for EU citizens.”

In a letter to MPs, the group wrote: “Anyone wishing to access Universal Credit must demonstrate that they have a right to reside in the UK i.e. are legally allowed to live in the UK. British citizens do this by providing proof of their nationality.”

You may also want to watch:

“Whilst citizens with Settled Status via the EU Settlement Scheme pass the right to reside test, citizens with pre-settled status do not. Some of their applications are refused.

“The outcome is that citizens with pre-settled status – who have been granted the legal right to reside in the UK - are being discriminated against compared to British citizens.

“This cannot be right. Families are facing great hardship in these very challenging times. Any citizen granted any status via the EU Settlement Scheme should satisfy the right to reside test and be eligible for Universal Credit.”

Termed as the “habitual residence test”, anyone seeking Universal Credit must prove they are resident in the UK in order to receive funds. The government has stated in the Universal Credit Regulation of 2013 that anyone with “pre-settled status” will not qualify as a resident.

The government is also being criticised for flouting its commitment under the Withdrawal Agreement to protect the rights of any EU citizens who successfully register under the government scheme.

A spokesperson from the Home Office has said: “The government is protecting the rights of EU citizens resident in the UK. By applying to the EU Settlement Scheme, EU citizens living in the UK will be able to work, study and access benefits and services in the UK on at least the same basis as they do now.

“Whether someone has pre-settled status or settled status, this means they have been accepted through the Scheme and have secured their rights in UK law.”

The3million was formed in 2016 following the referendum on the UK’s membership of the EU. It was established to lobby the government on safeguarding the rights of EU citizens and recently advocated for all EU nationals to receive automatic legal status under the EU Settlement Scheme.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Priti Patel faces legal action over bullying allegations

Home secretary Priti Patel. Photograph: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire.

Tony Blair calls on Boris Johnson to appoint a coronavirus minister to offer ‘100% focus’ on response

Tony Blair on Sky News

Coronavirus: Calls from journalists for an end to the lockdown are out of step with public opinion

Newspapers displayed at a local shop the day after Boris Johnson put the UK in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: David Davies/PA.

Music and hedonism in Tel Aviv

Israeli singer Netta Barzilai, the winner of the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest, performs during a dress rehearsal for the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final. Picture: Vyacheslav Prokofyev\TASS via Getty Images

Michael Gove admits Boris Johnson missed five Cobra meetings but says he was not required

Michael Gove is questioned about Boris Johnson skipping coronavirus cobra meetings. Photograph: BBC.

Don’t leave the tough questions over coronavirus for the inquests and inquiries

Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). PA Photo.

The book to transport you during lockdown

Church of St John the Divine, Kaneo, Lake Ohrid, Macedonia. Built on a bluff overlooking the lake, this church was built in the 13th century. Picture: Vivienne Sharp/Heritage Images/Getty Images

How a film about the Iranian Embassy siege was spoiled by Britsploitation

Lewis Collins practising stunts for his new role as Captain Skellen in Euan Lloyd's film 'Who Dares Wins'. Picture: Central Press/Getty Images

Timescale for coronavirus vaccination remains ‘very difficult’ to predict says leading vaccinologist

Vaccinologist Sarah Gilbert appeared on Andrew Marr today, April 19, to discuss the progress made with a coronavirus vaccine. Picture: The BBC

Niall Griffiths: My Croatian saviour

Niall Griffiths has fond memories of Croatia, pictured here Split. Picture: Public Domain Pictures

WILL SELF: How the lockdown is bringing London’s history back to life

Two walkers observing social distancing in Alexandra Palace, North London as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the virus. Picture: PA/Victoria Jones

Josip Broz Tito’s secret Balkan island

Josip Broz Tito, centre, entertains on the island of Brioni, 1952. His guests are Yugoslav army chief Colonel General Kocha Popovich, left, and Yugoslav partisan military leader Vladimir Dedijer. Picture: Getty Images

The long lag between Boris Johnson and the country’s recovery from coronavirus

When will the world resurrect after Covid-19? Picture: Archant

Sadiq Khan says not seeking extension to Brexit talks during coronavirus crisis ‘beggars belief’

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan. Picture: Stefan Rousseau / PA

March for Change launches petition for public inquiry into government’s coronavirus strategy

Mike Galsworthy addressing followers on Facebook

100 metre grass painting created in tribute to NHS heroes

A field art piece celebrating the NHS created by Jamie Wardley of Sand In Your Eye in Mytholmroyd, West Yorkshire. Photograph: Sand In Your Eye/PA Wire .

Lib Dems were wrong to postpone leadership election

Ed Davey with fellow Lib Dem MPs and party president Sal Brinton. Photograph: Lib Dems.

What’s in a place name?

George Washington, portrait painting by Constable-Hamilton, 1794. From the New York Public Library. Picture: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

How big technology poses opportunities and risks in life after the coronavirus

A young woman wearing a protective mask looks at her smartphone while passing by a grafitti representing a watching woman in Berlin, Germany on April 1, 2020. Illustrative Editorial (Photo by Emmanuele Contini/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

How the coronavirus has reignited ‘Orientalism’ in the West

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

European Movement urges Labour to work with them to help secure Brexit extension

Stephen Dorrell at an event to discuss the future of British politics at the Church House in Westminster. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/PA.

STAR TURNS: How Humphrey Bogart remained an influence on Lauren Bacall’s life

Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall from the 1946 film The Big Sleep. Photograph: National Motion Picture Council/Wikimedia.

‘Keep calm and do f**k all!’ - The new coronavirus lockdown anthem

Mitch Benn's satirical anthem went viral. Picture: Contributed

My personal journey back to a European passport

Blaise Baquiche campaigning at an anti-Brexit march. Picture: Contributed

Happy 60th Birthday, Dr. Martens

The Who's Pete Townshend wears Dr. Martens on stage at Wembley Arena during the band's The Who By Numbers tour, 1975. Picture: Wood/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Welcome to Europe’s greenest lands

Thousands join a Fridays for Future climate protest in Hamburg on February 21. The Green Party is enjoying rapidly growing support in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Me, Myself and Icke: The day I had to dump the conspiracy theorist

David Icke's London Live interview. Picture: Contributed

Europe and China show restarting coronavirus-hit economies not easy

A woman wearing a protective mask cleans a shop window in Vienna, Austria. Smaller Austrian shops may reopen with special protective measures from Tuesday on.. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)

Government sets date for Boris Johnson to return to work

Boris Johnson releases a video message while in self-isolation with the coronavirus. Photograph: Twitter.

The coronavirus has propelled science to a higher level in politics

Coronavirus will change the science communities. Pictured Jaguar Land Rover is making 1,300 face masks a week. Pictures: PA Images

The coronavirus has accelerated our moves online

Agroup of women use the Zoom video conferencing application to have a group chat from their separate homes, during the UK coronavirus lockdown. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

Health minister praises care workers with badge despite undersupplying sector with PPE and coronavirus tests

Health Secretary Matt Hancock showing the new 'Care' badge. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

We must avoid repeating the same mistakes in our economic response to the coronavirus

The economic recovery after the coronavirus must involve resetting the economy. Picture: Henrik Sorensen / Getty Images.

Could coronavirus reinvent Britain?

A man wearing a protective face-mask walks through a deserted Trafalgar Square in London, England. The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread to many countries across the world, claiming over 30,000 lives and infecting hundreds of thousands more. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

ANDREW ADONIS: I have seen China’s deadly obfuscation at first hand

Coronavirus warnings on signs in Glasgow as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

MANDRAKE: Coronavirus fears lead to an update of Rupert Murdoch’s obituary

Rupert Murdoch is said to have concerns about his own health during the coronavirus outbreak. Photograph: Archant.

Romanian workers flown in to help British farmers as industry struggles to employ locals

Worker picks raspberries in a fruit field at Boxford Suffolk Farms, in Suffolk, England. (AP Photo/Leonora Beck)

PPE firm defends decision to ‘divert essential kit’ from Scotland to England during coronavirus epidemic

First minister Nicola Sturgeon washes her hands as she arrives for a visit to the NHS Louisa Jordan Hospital, a new temporary hospital at the SEC event centre in Glasgow created to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak. Photograph: Tom Farmer/The Scottish Sun/PA.

#YouClapForMeNow campaign aims to remind Britain how lives are ‘enriched by immigration’

#YouClapForMeNow campaign aims to remind Britain how lives are ‘enriched by immigration’

EU scheme providing £1.3bn worth of PPE was described as ‘inadequate’ by government

Health Secretary Matt Hancock speaking during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: PA Wire / PA Images

Most Read

Former chief scientific adviser ‘cannot recall a Cobra meeting not attended by PM of time’

Prime minister Boris Johnson during the general election (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Sunday Times report exposes how Boris Johnson failed to act on coronavirus until it was too late

Boris Johnson attends a press conference at 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Alberto Pezzali/PA Wire

NHS staff told not to tweet about ‘political issues’ like lack of PPE

An NHS worker wearing PPE as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Iain Duncan Smith fumes on live TV after being told government had time to prepare for coronavirus outbreak

Iain Duncan Smith appears on Sky News to talk about the Sunday Times report on the coronavirus. Photograph: Sky News.

Brits want a long Brexit extension to deal with coronavirus - including almost half of Leavers

The union flag colours projected onto 10 Downing Street as the UK leaves the EU. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.