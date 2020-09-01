Video

Boris Johnson tells cabinet people returning to office ‘in huge numbers’ - despite being unable to show data

Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs a Cabinet meeting at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London. Photograph: Toby Melville/PA Wire

Boris Johnson has held the first cabinet meeting since summer recess and has insisted workers are returning to offices ‘in huge numbers’, despite Downing Street admitting it is too early to share the data.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Cabinet met before parliament was due to return on Tuesday afternoon following the summer recess.

Boris Johnson told his ministers: “Of course we know that there is still going to be more of this disease, this wretched Covid, still to come and although we know there will be more outbreaks we are also absolutely confident that we are going to be able to deal with those outbreaks.

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk by Tuesday at 9am and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here, read the newspaper on our app, or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

“Bit by bit, this incredible country is getting back on its feet and recovering from this crisis.”

But Number 10 said it was too early to share the data on how many people nationally had gone back to work.

Asked what the significance was of Johnson’s comments about “huge numbers” returning to work, his official spokesperson said: “You have children going back to school today and that of course will allow parents to express flexibility about returning to the office.

“The message from the PM is he recognises the importance that returning to work has in stimulating the economy, and that’s why we have changed the guidance to give employers more discretion in how employees can work safely.

“Benefits of office working include employees’ learning and development and being able to meet face-to-face with colleagues, as well as the impact on local communities and small businesses who serve them.”