Video

Prince Andrew says Brexit would 'make no difference' to businesses

The Duke of York at Buckingham Palace in London. Photograph: Steve Parsons/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

The Duke of York has broken royal protocol to comment on Brexit - saying that it would make 'no difference' to businesses whether the UK is in the EU or not.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Prince Andrew was a UK trade envoy until quitting the role in 2011.

He is one of the first royals to openly speak about Brexit, and appeared less than concerned about the impact it could have on jobs and businesses.

Speaking to ITV News, he said: "Businesses we see could be successful either inside a large internal market, or operating in an even larger external market.

"There are swings and roundabouts to all these sort of things."

You may also want to watch:

He also welcomed President Trump's state visit believing it pathed the way for a stronger post-Brexit relationship with America.

"The conversations that were had were entirely constructive and positive - from both the president, prime minister and ministers on both sides.

"I got a sense it made no difference whether we were staying in or leaving, there was still going to be a very close relationship with the United States on a whole range of issues - not least in the business world."

His comments were quickly siezed upon by pro-Brexit social media accounts.

The prince is not the first royal to talk about Brexit this week - while in Cumbria the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spoke to a group of farmers, and asked if they were "worried" about the impact of Brexit.

The farmers told the royals that it could be "absolutely dire" for their livelihoods, with one saying it was like "turkeys voting for Christmas".