Latest The New European
Opinion

Smirky Spice: How Priti Patel is little more than a wannabe Spice Girl

PUBLISHED: 15:10 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:31 26 February 2020

(Left to right) Michael Gove, Chris Grayling, Priti Patel, Iain Duncan Smith and John Whittingdale attend the launch of the Vote Leave campaign at the group's headquarters in central London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

(Left to right) Michael Gove, Chris Grayling, Priti Patel, Iain Duncan Smith and John Whittingdale attend the launch of the Vote Leave campaign at the group's headquarters in central London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

PA Archive/PA Images

STEVE ANGLESEY on the similarities between home secretary Priti Patel and her old classmate Geri Horner (née Halliwell).

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Given the name of a famous person and the instruction to name a single interesting fact about them, most people will come up with the same set of answers. David Bowie? His eyes were different colours. Shot-putting strongman Geoff Capes? He breeds budgies now. Delia Smith? She baked the cake on the cover of the Rolling Stones' Let It Bleed.

Similarly, the one bit of trivia everyone knows about Priti Patel is that she was at Watford Grammar School for Girls with Geri Halliwell (who was one year ahead, with Patel in the same year as Labour's Liz Kendall).

The future Ginger Spice must have made quite an impression on the future home secretary, for every move the younger woman has made since seems to be following in Geri's platformed footsteps. There's the patriotism worn on their sleeves (even though Geri's union flag dress at the 1997 Brit awards didn't actually have sleeves). There are the swipes at Labour (in 1996 Geri declared Tony Blair was "not a safe pair of hands for the economy").

Both women went on holiday with unfortunate results (Patel lost her job as international development secretary in 2017 after it emerged she had held unauthorised meetings with Israeli officials while in holiday in the country; when Halliwell secretly quit her band in 1998, the official line that a dicky stomach had prevented a TV appearance with the other Spices was slightly undermined when the paparazzi caught her flying out to France en vacances). Both are big fans of Mrs Thatcher ("definitely the original Spice Girl, the pioneer of our ideology", Geri once said, which must have been nice for Scouse Spice Mel C).

Priti Patel arriving at 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.Priti Patel arriving at 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

And just as Geri was defined by Brexit at the October 2018 People's Vote march, where a banner read: "This is like when Geri Halliwell overestimated her viability as a solo artist and left the Spice Girls", so Patel surely will be defined by Brexit in the years to come.

Today, she rampages through the Home Office just as her elder schoolmate ran amok through central London in 1997's Spice World. The list of crimes committed by the Spices in that Oscars near-miss - "dangerous driving, criminal damage, flying a bus without a licence and frightening the pigeons," says a policeman - don't even begin to cover Patel's reign of terror. The greatest hits so far include her revolting, unworkable immigration rules, allegations of bullying, misleading statistics, claims that MI5 officials do not trust her and the revelation that her constituency team includes a former UKIP candidate who has argued that women should not be frontline police and soldiers.

Still, as the Spices sang, "If you wanna be my lover, you gotta get with my friends". And no better explanation for Patel's scattergun strategy exists than the idea that it all stems from her interpretations of Halliwell's songs.

For cannot Patel's demands on her staff, which have already led to one resignation and an entertaining public spat with permanent secretary Philip Rutnam, be summed up by the Wannabe line "You wanna get with me, you gotta listen carefully"? The whole of Say You'll Be There seems to describe the horrors of trying to impose Priti Power on a department of sad old blokes, from "Tell me, will this deja vu never end?" to "If you can't work this equation, Then I guess I'll have to show you the door". And the line "This I swear (yes I swear)" (from Say You'll Be There) clearly inspired Patel's habit, in one of her former departments, of striding out of her office and inquiring, "Why is everyone so f**king useless?"

Tory MP James Grundy. Photograph: House of Commons.Tory MP James Grundy. Photograph: House of Commons.

Elsewhere, what is 2 Become 1 if not an ambitious target to reduce net migration by 50%? And what simpler message to unskilled workers earning less than £25,600 is there than "Stop right now, thank you very much"? Because, as we're all agreed, "Too much of something is bad enough".

When Priti Patel hears Mi Chico Latino drifting out of the radio, she doesn't do what most of us do and chuckle at Halliwell's shameless lift of Madonna's La Isla Bonita. No, she listens to her school chum warbling about being taken back to the place she'd rather be, back to her sweet la vida, and hears the impassioned plea of a visa overstayer begging to be placed on a repatriation flight so she can find her love, her dolce vita. "Show me where I need to go," begs Geri, and Priti has the answer: Anywhere you like, love, as long as it's out of here.

For while Britain is still open to all the colours of the world, every boy and every girl, you need to speak English, earn 26 grand or have totted up 70 Big Migrant Points first. You suspect that if Priti were Geri, 2001's album Scream If You Wanna Go Faster would have been called Scream If You Want Low-Skilled Immigrants To Go Faster.

In short, to rework what Geri Halliwell wrote of herself on that record's underrated Heaven and Hell: "It's heaven, it's hell/Being Priti Patel." If Thatcher was the first Spice Girl, Priti could be the sixth, leaving us with a line-up of Ginger, Posh Baby, Sporty, Scary and Smirky.

This week's selection

PAULA BARKER

You may also want to watch:

The Corbynista true believer, who replaced Luciana Berger as Labour MP for Wavertree, told a rally for Rebecca Long-Bailey's flagging leadership bid: "Never let us again say after a national referendum, to our people, that they got it wrong."

So does that mean that all of the Labour voters who switched to the Tories in December 2019 were right? And that Corbyn's manifesto was wrong? And how does it all marry with Barker's support last year for "Labour's plan involving negotiating a Brexit deal and putting it back to the people"? Especially since she said in November 2018: "We should be very wary of those trying to shift Labour's position on Europe towards having a second referendum. What we need, comrades, is Brexit. A people's Brexit, that paves the way for a more democratic, more equal and fairer UK."

THE FLOODY IDIOTS

Current Tory MP Owen Paterson, former UKIP MEP Roger Helmer and a Question Time audience member are among those blaming recent floods on an EU ban on dredging British rivers. As ever, there is nothing of the sort. An EU directive introduced in 2000 prohibits dredging if it disturbs the habitats of some protected creatures, but makes clear that exceptions can be made where there is a risk of flooding.

Meanwhile the 10% spending increases on flood defences in the final two years of the last Labour government were washed away under Conservative austerity. When viewed as a share of GDP, spending on flood defences in 2018-19 was still substantially lower than it was in the final year of the last Labour government. What an outpouring of lies!

IAIN DUNCAN SMITH

The former Tory leader warned of "problems ahead for the UK" in Brexit negotiations, claiming: "One of them is the quality of the people now working on this. If you haven't negotiated for 40 years you need to reach out to all those people that are involved in negotiations, really good transactional lawyers that exist in the City of London. Proper trade economists…

"We are up against the EU and the EU has been negotiating trade deals for 40 years. So we need to make sure we draw upon the talents of anybody that has skills in this area".

So nearly four years after the Leavers told us that "people in this country have had enough of experts", what we need turns out to be… experts?!

JAMES GRUNDY

"Raise a glass for Brexit," was the headline on a celebratory Wigan Today article written by Leigh's first Tory MP on January 31. In it, Grundy urged readers to "raise a glass to the ordinary people of Leigh, our borough, and indeed of Britain, who stuck to their guns and made the establishment bend the knee."

But let's hope James, whose election slogan was "Let's get Brexit done and fix our town", chose to celebrate responsibly. Archive video footage from 2007 has emerged of him dropping his trousers in Lowton's Rams Head Inn, a pub in his constituency, before lifting his shirt to reveal a complete lack of Grundypants.

So one hopes a glass was the only thing Grundy raised on Brexit night.

- Steve Anglesey co-hosts The New European podcast, available every Friday on Apple Podcasts, Audioboom, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Boris Johnson accused of being a 'part-time' PM over floods response

Boris Johnson with Priti Patel and Rishi Sunak in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Smirky Spice: How Priti Patel is little more than a wannabe Spice Girl

(Left to right) Michael Gove, Chris Grayling, Priti Patel, Iain Duncan Smith and John Whittingdale attend the launch of the Vote Leave campaign at the group's headquarters in central London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

BBC defends reporter who described Brexit celebrations as 'very white'

BBC coverage from Parliament Square on Brexit day. Photograph: BBC.

Jeremy Corbyn has already 'given up so many things' he won't be participating in Lent

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Politician calls on BBC chiefs to review Question Time programme

Fiona Bruce introduces Question Time. Photograph: BBC.

Tony Blair backs Ian Murray as deputy leader to 'win in every corner' of UK

(left to right) Labour deputy leadership candidates Ian Murray, Angela Rayner, Richard Burton, Dr Rosena Allin-Khan and Dawn Butler during the Labour leadership hustings at the SEC centre, Glasgow. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA.

Now Tory Brexiteer wants the police force to go blue too

Police officers without their hi-vis jacket. Photograph: Norfolk Constabulary.

Tory MP apologises after video emerges of him flashing his genitals in a pub

Tory MP James Grundy. Photograph: House of Commons.

What should be the next Labour leader's Brexit message?

(left to right) Labour leadership candidates Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy and Sir Keir Starmer, speaking during the Labour leadership hustings at the SEC centre, Glasgow. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Civil service recruits new HR chief after Number 10 treatment of special advisers

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's key adviser Dominic Cummings leaving his north London home. Photograph: David Mirzoeff/PA.

France warns UK that it will not be 'blackmailed' in Brexit talks

French president Emmanuel Macron speaks to British prime minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Neil Hall/PA.

Ballot opens in competition to replace Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader

(left to right) Labour leadership candidates Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy and Sir Keir Starmer after the Labour leadership hustings at the SEC centre, Glasgow. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA.

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: The UK is rushing to leave the EU as others queue up to join

A boy makes his way to back to home through the ruins of a collapsed buildings in Thumane, northwest of the capital Tirana. Picture: Gent SHKULLAKU / AFP via Getty Images

Blue passports to be issued from next month to mark Brexit

Home Secretary Priti Patel holding a blue passport. Photograph: Home Office/PA Wire.

Immigrant says he feels targeted by the government despite 'making country richer'

Anxo called into Shelagh Fogarty at LBC to talk about how he feels over looked by the British government in it’s new points based immigration system. Picture: LBC

Rapper Dave hits back after Priti Patel denies that Boris Johnson is a 'real racist'

Dave with his Mastercard Album of the Year award on stage at the Brit Awards 2020 at the O2 Arena, London. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire.

Brexiteer tries to blame EU for recent floods

A Question Time audience member tried to blame the EU for recent floods. Photograph: BBC.

Question Time audience member praised for this point about the tabloids

This Question Time audience member was praised for her point about the tabloids. Photograph: BBC.

It's not Remain 'cakeism' to want associate EU citizenship

Guy Verhofstadt, European Parliament's chief Brexit negotiator, poses for a selfie as he joins a group of pro-EU supporters protesting against Brexit. (Wiktor Szymanowicz / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

WILL SELF: Irreversible climate damage started when we woke up to the problem

City skyline from Castel Sant'Elmo. (Photo by Raquel Maria Carbonell Pagola/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Great European Lives: Andreas Hofer

Tyrolean militia 1809. In the center Andreas Hofer, leader of the Tyrolean resistance to Napoleon, painted 1819. Picture: Getty Images

A bizarre sex scandal rocks the French elections

Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo walk with police forces evacuating migrants early morning in Paris. (Photo by Julien Mattia/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

PETER TRUDGILL: The colourful code for names

Kevin De Bruyne. Picture: Visionhaus

Stage review - Nora: A Doll's House

9. Mark Arends in Nora A Doll's House (c) Marc Brenner

The new art exhibition which captures an arrogant Britain

'The Coke Children' by Jacob Huysmans. Property of Melbourne Hall, Derbyshire.

Ned Kelly - the story behind one of Australia's most captivating killers

Pop idol Mick Jagger, as he appears in the part of Ned Kelly, the notorious Australian bandit of the last century. Picture: Bettmann

NICK HOPKINSON: The UK and Québec have more in common than you think

Pro-independence Quebeckers in sea of banners & fleur-de-lis flags. Picture: Steve Liss/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images

DENIS MacSHANE: What is Beeb's beef with Europe?

A view of the BBC New Broadcasting House sign in central London.

JOHN KAMPFNER: Europe pivots East as British liberals leave the union

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban waves after his annual state of the nation speech. Picture: ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images

You don't have to love the BBC - but you must defend it

Sir David Attenborough attends the world premiere of 'Seven Worlds, One Planet', the latest landmark series from the BBC. Photograph: David Parry/PA.

Sinn Féin - the new player in the Brexit process

Sinn Fein Leader Mary Lou McDonald (centre) with newly elected TDs from her party arriving at Leinster House, Dublin. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

How we have all become a part of the problem with 'the media'

Former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Boris Johnson's rising tide of troubles

Illustration by Martin Rowson.

Fears for Google users as data shifts to America following Brexit

A general view of Google's data centre in Dublin. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA.

Tony Blair: New Labour leader shouldn't campaign to rejoin EU

Former prime minister Tony Blair during a speech to mark the 120th anniversary of the founding of the Labour party. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Minister rejects claims that Priti Patel bullied officials

Home Secretary Priti Patel arrives for a cabinet meeting in Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

In praise of (some) superforecasters

Dominic Cummings, senior aide to Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

Why grassroots members shouldn't choose party leaders

Iain Duncan Smith with his wife Betsy on stage after his keynote speech to the Conservative Party conference in Blackpool when he was party leader. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Boris Johnson faces fresh questions over hiring of Andrew Sabisky

Prime Minister Boris Johnson listens as Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during Prime Minister's Questions. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Lisa Nandy said she would back scrapping monarchy if a referendum is held

Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince George, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Queen Elizabeth ll, Prince Harry and James, Viscount Severn look out from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/WireImage)

Most Read

Iain Duncan-Smith says it’s time for experts to handle Brexit as ‘there are problems ahead’

Iain Duncan-Smith on Sky News. Photograph: Sky.

Brexit Party founder forms new group with Tommy Robinson

Tommy Robinson with Katie Hopkins as he arrives for court. Photograph: Henry Vaughan/PA.

‘She was wrong in everything she said’ - Presenter fact checks Question Time bigot over immigration claims

Shelagh Fogarty takes down a bigoted Question Time audience member. Photograph: LBC/BBC.

Steve Baker resigns as ERG chairman - and deletes series of Brexit tweets

(left to right) ERG members Owen Paterson, Iain Duncan Smith, David Davis, Mark Francois and Steve Baker in Whitehall. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Germans mock Boris Johnson in carnival float depicting Scotland running away

Germany mocks Boris Johnson and Brexit in a carnival in Dusseldorf. Photograph: Georgia Kyriakidou/Twitter.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.