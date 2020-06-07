Priti Patel could face sack for failing to support Dominic Cummings

Home Secretary Priti Patel with Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he chairs a cabinet meeting. Photograph: Paul Ellis/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

Home secretary Priti Patel’s refusal to publicly support Dominic Cummings has put her at risk of losing her job, reports claim.

Home Secretary Priti Patel's immigration bill was removed from the order paper on Tuesday. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA. Home Secretary Priti Patel's immigration bill was removed from the order paper on Tuesday. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

The Sunday Mirror claims that three ministers - including the home secretary, justice secretary Robert Buckland and international trade secretary Liz Truss - all defied orders to tweet their support for the prime minister’s senior aide.

The order was given after Cummings travelled 260 miles to Durham during lockdown over the Easter break when he started to show signs of coronavirus.

He then embarked on a thirty minute trip to Barnard Castle, which he claimed was to test his eyesight after contracting Covid-19.

With a reshuffle expected in the coming weeks, there are claims that the ministers are at risk of losing their jobs.

A senior Tory MP said: “They were told their future careers would be affected if they didn’t do it.”

Tory MPs are tipping Jacob Rees-Mogg to lose his job for his shambolic handling of MPs’ return to the Commons following the easing of lockdown.

A former minister told the newspaper: “Remote voting was working perfectly well. Jacob is the great road block to reform.”

Communities secretary Robert Jenrick and work and pensions minister Thérèse Coffey could also end up demoted.

