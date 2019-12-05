Priti Patel ranked as one of the worst MPs in last parliament

A new league table of MPs has ranked home secretary Priti Patel as one of the worst MPs in the House of Commons.

Campaigning website Change.org has reviewed MPs in the last parliament on factors including their availability to constituents, their participation in parliament, and how much action they take on issues raised by the public between 2017 and 2019.

In its ranking - which went from one being the best and 650 being the worst - it put Jo Swinson in 242nd place, Ian Blackford in 272nd place, Jeremy Corbyn in 435th place, and Boris Johnson in 478th place.

But it also put a number of Tory Brexiteers at the bottom of the list.

It includes home secretary Priti Patel (643rd), Hugo Swire (649th), and Geoffrey Clifton-Brown (650th).

Topping for being most engaged the list is Labour's Wayne David (1st).

Change.org said the People-Power Index "should be viewed as a health check of how parliament is working and how our MPs are listening to, and engaging with, their constituents".