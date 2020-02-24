Latest The New European

Reports claim MI5 is limiting intelligence sharing with Priti Patel

PUBLISHED: 07:41 24 February 2020 | UPDATED: 07:45 24 February 2020

Home Secretary Priti Patel holding a blue passport. Photograph: Home Office/PA Wire.

Home Secretary Priti Patel holding a blue passport. Photograph: Home Office/PA Wire.

The government has been forced to move to strongly deny claims that MI5 chiefs do not trust home secretary Priti Patel and were limiting intelligence sharing with her.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The security services were dragged into the row when the Sunday Times reported officials alleging intelligence chiefs do "not trust" her and have decided to share less intelligence with her.

The latest allegation came after it emerged last week that she had tried to move permanent secretary Sir Philip Rutnam from her department after they had a series of rows.

Patel claimed they were "false allegations" amid claims of bullying and distrust from intelligence chiefs.

An ally said she was "absolutely livid" about the recent slew of allegations and insisted she was demanding a leak inquiry to be carried out by the Cabinet Office.

However, Cabinet Office sources were adamant that a request had not been received either formally or informally, exposing an apparent escalation of the row.

You may also want to watch:

A government spokesman, denying the latest allegation, said: "The home secretary and MI5 have a strong and close working relationship, and baseless claims to the contrary are both wrong and against the public interest.

"The home secretary receives the same daily intelligence briefings as her predecessors, and no information is being withheld."

A Home Office spokesman said: "The Home Secretary and permanent secretary are deeply concerned about the number of false allegations appearing in the media.

"They are focused on delivering on the Home Office's hugely important agenda, which includes creating an immigration system that works for the UK, putting more police on the streets and keeping the public safe from terrorism."

Former Brexit secretary David Davis was warning against the creation of "hit lists" for civil service staff.

His comments followed suggestions that prime minister Boris Johnson and his chief adviser Dominic Cummings want to replace a number of officials as part of a Whitehall shake-up.

Speaking on BBC One's The Andrew Marr Show, Davis suggested the current issues in the civil service would not be resolved via a "firing squad".

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: The UK is rushing to leave the EU as others queue up to join

A boy makes his way to back to home through the ruins of a collapsed buildings in Thumane, northwest of the capital Tirana. Picture: Gent SHKULLAKU / AFP via Getty Images

Blue passports to be issued from next month to mark Brexit

Home Secretary Priti Patel holding a blue passport. Photograph: Home Office/PA Wire.

Immigrant says he feels targeted by the government despite 'making country richer'

Anxo called into Shelagh Fogarty at LBC to talk about how he feels over looked by the British government in it’s new points based immigration system. Picture: LBC

Rapper Dave hits back after Priti Patel denies that Boris Johnson is a 'real racist'

Dave with his Mastercard Album of the Year award on stage at the Brit Awards 2020 at the O2 Arena, London. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire.

Brexiteer tries to blame EU for recent floods

A Question Time audience member tried to blame the EU for recent floods. Photograph: BBC.

Question Time audience member praised for this point about the tabloids

This Question Time audience member was praised for her point about the tabloids. Photograph: BBC.

It's not Remain 'cakeism' to want associate EU citizenship

Guy Verhofstadt, European Parliament's chief Brexit negotiator, poses for a selfie as he joins a group of pro-EU supporters protesting against Brexit. (Wiktor Szymanowicz / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

WILL SELF: Irreversible climate damage started when we woke up to the problem

City skyline from Castel Sant'Elmo. (Photo by Raquel Maria Carbonell Pagola/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Great European Lives: Andreas Hofer

Tyrolean militia 1809. In the center Andreas Hofer, leader of the Tyrolean resistance to Napoleon, painted 1819. Picture: Getty Images

A bizarre sex scandal rocks the French elections

Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo walk with police forces evacuating migrants early morning in Paris. (Photo by Julien Mattia/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

PETER TRUDGILL: The colourful code for names

Kevin De Bruyne. Picture: Visionhaus

Stage review - Nora: A Doll's House

9. Mark Arends in Nora A Doll's House (c) Marc Brenner

The new paint exhibition which captures an arrogant Britain

'The Coke Children' by Jacob Huysmans. Property of Melbourne Hall, Derbyshire.

Ned Kelly - the story behind one of Australia's most captivating killers

Pop idol Mick Jagger, as he appears in the part of Ned Kelly, the notorious Australian bandit of the last century. Picture: Bettmann

NICK HOPKINSON: The UK and Québec have more in common than you think

Pro-independence Quebeckers in sea of banners & fleur-de-lis flags. Picture: Steve Liss/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images

DENIS MacSHANE: What is Beeb's beef with Europe?

A view of the BBC New Broadcasting House sign in central London.

JOHN KAMPFNER: Europe pivots East as British liberals leave the union

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban waves after his annual state of the nation speech. Picture: ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images

You don't have to love the BBC - but you must defend it

Sir David Attenborough attends the world premiere of 'Seven Worlds, One Planet', the latest landmark series from the BBC. Photograph: David Parry/PA.

Sinn Féin - the new player in the Brexit process

Sinn Fein Leader Mary Lou McDonald (centre) with newly elected TDs from her party arriving at Leinster House, Dublin. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

How we have all become a part of the problem with 'the media'

Former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Boris Johnson's rising tide of troubles

Illustration by Martin Rowson.

Fears for Google users as data shifts to America following Brexit

A general view of Google's data centre in Dublin. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA.

Tony Blair: New Labour leader shouldn't campaign to rejoin EU

Former prime minister Tony Blair during a speech to mark the 120th anniversary of the founding of the Labour party. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Minister rejects claims that Priti Patel bullied officials

Home Secretary Priti Patel arrives for a cabinet meeting in Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

In praise of (some) superforecasters

Dominic Cummings, senior aide to Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

Why grassroots members shouldn't choose party leaders

Iain Duncan Smith with his wife Betsy on stage after his keynote speech to the Conservative Party conference in Blackpool when he was party leader. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Boris Johnson faces fresh questions over hiring of Andrew Sabisky

Prime Minister Boris Johnson listens as Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during Prime Minister's Questions. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Lisa Nandy said she would back scrapping monarchy if a referendum is held

Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince George, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Queen Elizabeth ll, Prince Harry and James, Viscount Severn look out from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/WireImage)

POLL: Who do you think should be the next Labour leader?

(left to right) Labour leadership candidates Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy and Sir Keir Starmer. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA.

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

John Bercow says he is the victim of a concerted campaign to destroy his reputation

John Bercow walks over Westminster Bridge on his last day as speaker of the House of Commons. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Latest Downing Street rows confirm Boris Johnson is neither a liberal nor a Tory

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA.

Boris Johnson and estranged wife agree divorce settlement two years after split

Boris Johnson and ex-wife Marina Wheeler leave a local polling station in London. Photograph: Sean Dempsey/PA.

Dominic Cummings says people should listen to 'superforecasters' rather than 'ignorant pundits'

Dominic Cummings is questioned by reporters as he leaves his home in London. Photograph: Sky News.

Minister says Downing Street must review hiring process after Andrew Sabisky row

Kwasi Kwarteng on Kay Burley at Breakfast on Sky News. Photograph: Sky.

Press photographers call for explanation on why they were banned from Downing Street on Brexit Day

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlines his government's negotiating stance with the European Union after Brexit (Photo by Frank Augstein - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Minister denies Dominic Cummings is running the government

The prime minister's special advisor Dominic Cummings leaves his home in London. (Photograph: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Tory MP tells his party to stop attacking BBC

A view of the BBC New Broadcasting House sign in central London.

Government may be forced to delay post-Brexit budget

Transport secretary Grant Shapps speaking on Sky News' Sophie Ridge On Sunday (Pic: Sky News)

The MP, the convict and a question of character

Conservative Party MP, Andrea Jenkyns. Photo: Getty Images

Most Read

Environment secretary refuses to rule out chlorinated chicken in UK three times in interview

George Eustice appears on Sky News. Photograph: Sky.

Brexiteer tries to blame EU for recent floods

A Question Time audience member tried to blame the EU for recent floods. Photograph: BBC.

Veteran broadcaster David Dimbleby brands Boris Johnson a ‘liar’ that nobody trusts

David Dimbleby. Photograph: Matt Crossick/PA.

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: The UK is rushing to leave the EU as others queue up to join

A boy makes his way to back to home through the ruins of a collapsed buildings in Thumane, northwest of the capital Tirana. Picture: Gent SHKULLAKU / AFP via Getty Images

Question Time criticised for promoting ‘racist’ rant from programme

An audience member on Question Time calls for government to close all the borders. Photograph: BBC.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.