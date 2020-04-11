Video

Priti Patel ‘sorry if people feel there have been failings’ over coronavirus PPE

Home Ssecretary Priti Patel during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Photograph: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire.

Home secretary Priti Patel has said she is sorry ‘if people feel there have been failings’ over getting NHS staff personal protective equipment (PPE) during the coronavirus outbreak.

When pressed to apologise to NHS workers over a lack of personal protective equipment, Patel said she was “sorry” if people feel there has been a failing.

After being asked twice if she would apologise to NHS staff and their families over the lack of “necessary PPE”, Patel said: “I’m sorry if people feel that there have been failings. I will be very, very clear about that.

“But at the same time, we are in an unprecedented global health pandemic right now.

“It is inevitable that the demand and the pressures on PPE and demand for PPE are going to be exponential. They are going to be incredibly high.

“And of course we are trying to address that as a government.”

The home secretary said the government is working to provide PPE for wider public services.

She said: “The government is working across every single agency that (the public) would expect us to work with. The Health and Safety Executive, Public Health England, various groups and organisations across the supply chain.

“We already know that, certainly from a police and fire perspective, and this links over to prisons and other key public services, we’ve absolutely secured our supply chain.

“Every single aspect of public service requires different guidance around PPE and also different types of guidance, and that’s exactly what we’ve all been working through.”

Patel added: “From a policing perspective, we’re already out there in terms of making sure we have enough gloves, face masks and a substantial supply chain as well with already 1.5 million gloves and masks in the pipeline for distribution.”