Latest The New European
Video

Home secretary Priti Patel denies government policy is ‘racially discriminate’

PUBLISHED: 15:47 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:47 08 June 2020

Priti Patel is questioned in the House of Commons about the impact of her policies. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Priti Patel is questioned in the House of Commons about the impact of her policies. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Archant

Home secretary Priti Patel has denied that the government policy of no recourse to public funds is ‘racially discriminate’.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.


Calling for the policy to be suspended as a step towards tackling inequalities facing people from BAME communities, the SNP’s home affairs spokesperson Joanna Cherry said: “The Black Lives Matter movement and Public Health England’s Covid-19 outbreak review of disparities in risks and outcomes have highlighted the inequalities suffered by black and minority ethnic people in our society.

“Does the home secretary accept that the no recourse to public funds policy disproportionately affects people from BAME communities and if she does, why won’t she push for it to be suspended as a concrete step towards tackling the inequalities which so appal many of our constituents?”

Whilst admitting that members of BAME communities face “many challenges” and that the findings of the recent Public Health England report were “shocking”, Patel refused to suspend the no recourse to public funds policy for the remainder of the pandemic.

Patel agreed that with regards to the PHE report, “the findings are indeed shocking and it is right that the government invests its time and resources through the equalities minister in particular to look at the measures that can be brought in place”.

But sshe said: “Now this policy of no recourse to public funds is one of many policies and it is right as a government that we look at all policies that affect all communities in the round without singling one particular policy out.”

Cherry added that no recourse to public funds is “inherently more likely to affect BAME British children than white British children”.

“So given this evidence that no recourse to public funds is a policy with racially discriminatory impacts, why won’t she accept that it needs to go?”, Ms Cherry said.

Patel replied: “If I may, I think it is wrong to characterise as a policy of racial discrimination.”

Have your say

Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

She added: “Now I think it is important to recognise that there are a number of issues, there are a plethora of issues that affect people from black, Asian, ethnic minority communities but we cannot assume that there is a one size fits all approach or a single policy solution to address those issues.”

But Lib Dem acting leader Sir Ed Davey said Patel “doesn’t get it”.

“People who work here, paid taxes here for years are being denied support and are falling to destitution,” he said.

Sir Ed added: “So given that this rule disproportionately affects people in our black and minority ethnic communities the hardest, will the home secretary now suspend the no recourse to public funds rule for the duration of the pandemic?”

Patel replied: “The answer is no.

“Local authorities have provided a basic safety net and that is through significant financial provisions introduced by the government and a range of measures to support those people that have been working and because of coronavirus, because of this national health pandemic, the situation we find ourselves in, will support people with no recourse to public funds.

“And that assistance is being given under the Coronavirus Retention Scheme and also the Self-Employed Income Support Scheme. So these funds are available.”

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Boris Johnson: Britain is not a racist country

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Tory politician readmitted to the party after claims holocaust was ‘fabricated’

Ryan Houghton, a Tory councillor in Aberdeen. Photograph: YouTube.

Brexiteer provokes fury after claiming Dominic Cummings could receive an honour

Boris Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Heart of smartness – DR Congo’s city united in music

Adherents of La Sape (an abbreviation of The Society for the Advancement of Elegant People pose in Kinshasa) . Photo: Junior D. Kannah/AFP via Getty Images

Great European Lives: Joseph Bologne, Chavalier de Saint-Georges

Monsieur de St. George, April 4, 1788. Artist William Ward. (Photo by Heritage Art/Heritage Images via Getty Images)

Now is a big moment for a new women’s equality movement

Mandu Reid's Women's Equality Party remains firmly anti-Brexit, but the party's leader wants to emulate Nigel Farage's ability to create a groundswell of support for a cause. Picture: George Torode

Donald Trump’s Disunited States threaten the free world

Police hold a perimeter near the White House as demonstrators gather to protest the killing of George Floyd in the morning hours on May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

How Boris Johnson’s book on driving was a warning to the public

Boris Johnson MP emerges from a sports car after it performed 'donuts' during a visit to Ginetta Sports cars as part of the Brexit Battle Bus tour in 2016. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The death of Charles Dickens and its curious aftermath

(Original Caption) Photograph of Charles Dickens (1812-1870) seated. Photo: Bettmann Archive

How the press turned the tide at Dunkirk

Children rush up to a train carrying Troops of the British Expeditionary Force (BEF), who have been repatriated in the Dunkirk evacuation, 26th May - 4th June 1940. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Coronavirus pandemic has reversed progress made in women’s equality

PICTURE POSED BY MODEL. Mary Honeyball says women's equality has suffered due to measures implemented to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Archive

The ultimate endurance of Steve McQueen’s masterpiece Le Mans

American actor Steve McQueen (1930 - 1980) as racing driver Michael Delaney in 'Le Mans', directed by Lee H. Katzin, 1971. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

The recovery option that compounds the coronavirus crisis

Extinction Rebellion Hackney on the silent protest. Pictures: Vincenzo Lullo

Could Donald Trump delay the election to save himself?

US President Donald Trump holds up a Bible outside of St John's Episcopal church across Lafayette Park in Washington DC. Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

How the UK’s independence parties came to embrace Europe

Saltires and European Union flags flutter in the breeze during a protest by anti-Brexit activists in Edinburgh, Scotland on January 31, 2020. Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

WILL SELF: Interpretations of art, and why artists tend to resist them

Bulgarian artist Christo Vladimirov Javacheff, better known as 'Christo', unveils his artwork 'Mastaba' on the Serpentine lake in Hyde Park in London on June 18, 2018. (Photo: NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images

STAR TURN: Running marathons in instalments – the life and career of Michael Hordern

English actor Michael Hordern (1911 - 1995) as Christopher Williams, head of the National Atomic Board, in the stage adaptation of the television play 'Party Manners', by Val Gielgud, October 1950. Photo: George Konig/Keystone Features/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Tearing up the rule on split infinitives

Peter Trudgill advises you to boldly go and continue to use split infititives. Photo: Getty Images

Scotland reports no coronavirus deaths for the first time since lockdown

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks during a coronavirus update briefing. (Photo by Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Why Boris Johnson is the prime minister who can’t ‘Get Covid Done’

Boris Johnson makes a speech to Conservative Party supporters. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA.

James O’Brien says government ministers are ‘backtracking’ on Brexit pledges

James O'Brien on LBC radio; LBC

How TikTok got political

An iPhone user opens TikTok on their mobile phone. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

The coronavirus recovery will offer a unique opportunity to revive Europe

European flags fly in Parliament Square. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA.

Polling shows more people believe Boris Johnson tells the truth now than before the 2019 election

Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a rally during the election campaign. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Tommy Robinson arrested on suspicion of assault

Tommy Robinson arrives at arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London to support Britain First leader Paul Golding in May 2020. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Will anyone be held responsible for the UK’s dismal response to coronavirus?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivering a speech to the Global Vaccine Summit from the White Room of No10 Downing Street. Photograph: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire.

Protesters organise ‘die-in’ on streets outside Cummings’ home over government’s coronavirus handling

Protestors gathering outside Dominic Cummings' north London home and Dominic Cummings (R); PA images

New BBC director general will take pay cut when he replaces Tony Hall

Tim Davie, who will replace Tony Hall as the director-general of the BBC. Photograph: BBC/PA Wire.

Johnson has ended up falling into the same pitfalls as Corbyn

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (right) speaks with Jeremy Corbyn in the Central Lobby before the election. Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA.

Question Time: David Lammy confronts Tory minister over coronavirus measures in heated debate

Junior business minister Nadhim Zahawi (L) and the shadow minister for justice, David Lammy, during a firey debate on Question Time; Twitter

Jacob Rees-Mogg conjures Thatcher during Brexit extension debate

Jacob Rees-Mogg during a debate in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

MANDRAKE: All water under the bridge for Daily Mail editor-in-chief

Daily Mail editor-in-chief Paul Dacre. Photo: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

Devolved governments join Northern Ireland in calling for a Brexit extension

Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen ahead of a meeting in Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

James O’Brien delivers epic rant about British politics and the response to the coronavirus pandemic

LBC presenter James O'Brien called the state of British politics 'hilarious' live on air; LBC

A Brexit pause is essential amid coronavirus crisis

Leonie Cooper is Labour's London Assembly Economy Spokesperson. Picture: Archant

The British people are being played for fools

Doctors hold a silent protest during a national 'clap for carers' as they battle with the novel coronavirus pandemic, outside Downing Street. Photo: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

Boris Johnson is about to plunge us into the Brexit trap

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set on refusing to seek an extension to the UK's Brexit deal - despite the impact of Covid-19. Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

How film reflects Russia’s different experience of the Second World War

A rare moment of tranquillity from Come and See (1985). Picture: The Criterion Collection

Attorney general claims ‘absurd’ to suggest Dominic Cummings tweet was ‘legal opinion’

Attorney general Suella Braverman leaving Downing Street, London; Stefan Rousseau

MPs warn new voting system could lead to second wave of coronavirus

Shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy on Sky News; Twitter

Most Read

The British people are being played for fools

Doctors hold a silent protest during a national 'clap for carers' as they battle with the novel coronavirus pandemic, outside Downing Street. Photo: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

Leave doesn’t mean leave as Nigel Lawson plans UK return after failing to gain French residency

Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Nigel Lawson. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Brexiteer provokes fury after claiming Dominic Cummings could receive an honour

Boris Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

UK government’s ‘world-beating’ coronavirus response ranked the worst globally

Boris Johnson poses for a photo at the Wight Shipyard Company at Venture Quay during a visit to the Isle of Wight. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

Boris Johnson accused of taking ‘power naps’ lasting up to three hours

Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a hospital. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.