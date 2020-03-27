Video

England’s chief medical officer self-isolates after showing coronavirus symptoms

Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty (left) alongside prime minister Boris Johnson during a press conference, at 10 Downing Street, London. Photograph: Simon Dawson/PA Wire.

England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty has said he is self-isolating at home after experiencing symptoms compatible with coronavirus.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

It comes hours after prime minister Boris Johnson and health secretary Matt Hancock tested positive for coronavirus.

The announcement means that the three men leading the fight against the outbreak are self-isolating. All are continuing to work.

Posting on Twitter, Prof Whitty said: “After experiencing symptoms compatible with COVID-19 last night, in line with the guidance, I will be self-isolating at home for the next seven days.

“I will be continuing to advise the government on the medical response to Coronavirus, supported by my deputies.”

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe for just £20. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

The professor has appeared frequently in front of the cameras at Boris Johnson’s press conferences - and appears in televisions adverts - updating the public on the coronavirus outbreak.