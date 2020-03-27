England’s chief medical officer self-isolates after showing coronavirus symptoms
PUBLISHED: 16:35 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:54 27 March 2020
England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty has said he is self-isolating at home after experiencing symptoms compatible with coronavirus.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism
It comes hours after prime minister Boris Johnson and health secretary Matt Hancock tested positive for coronavirus.
The announcement means that the three men leading the fight against the outbreak are self-isolating. All are continuing to work.
Posting on Twitter, Prof Whitty said: “After experiencing symptoms compatible with COVID-19 last night, in line with the guidance, I will be self-isolating at home for the next seven days.
“I will be continuing to advise the government on the medical response to Coronavirus, supported by my deputies.”
The professor has appeared frequently in front of the cameras at Boris Johnson’s press conferences - and appears in televisions adverts - updating the public on the coronavirus outbreak.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.Become a supporter