These MPs just voted against protecting the NHS from a post-Brexit trade deal
PUBLISHED: 08:23 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:25 21 July 2020
HOC/JESSICA TAYLOR
An amendment to the government’s Trade Bill intended to protect the NHS and publicly funded health and care services from any form of control from outside the UK has been defeated.
The government insisted UK law offers such protections and any changes would have to come before parliament.
But for Labour, shadow international trade minister Bill Esterson said the lack of scrutiny threatens to leave the health service “wide open to pharmaceutical giants”.
MPs voted by 340 votes to 251 against supporting the amendment.
We Own It campaigns officer Ellen Lees said: “It’s frankly sickening that at a time when we’re more reliant on our NHS than ever before, the government has steaollered through parliament a Trade Bill that offers absolutely no protection for our treasured NHS. We’re now at risk of higher drug prices, private companies being able to sue the government if it tries to limit their ability to profit from our healthcare, and Donald Trump getting his hands on our NHS.
“Worse still, parliament won’t even get to have a say in any future trade deals - meaning our NHS could be offered up on a silver platter to the highest bidder, and we wouldn’t know a thing about it before a trade deal is signed and sealed.
“This government promised to ‘take back control’ but they’re doing the opposite. They promised to keep the NHS off the table. They’re doing the opposite. Now it’s time for the House of Lords to step up to the plate and fight back against this totally undemocratic power grab from the government.”
These MPs voted against the proposal:
Ada, Nigel
Afriyie, Adam
Ahmad Khan, Ian
Aiken, Nickie
Aldous, Peter
Allan, Lucy
Amess, Sir David
Anderson, Lee
Anderson, Stuart
Ansell, Caroline
Argar, Edward
Atherton, Sarah
Atkins, Victoria
Bacon, Gareth
Bacon, Richard
Badenoch, Kemi
Bailey, Shaun
Baillie, Siobhan
Baker, Duncan
Baker, Steve
Baldwin, Harriett
Baron, John
Baynes, Simon
Bell, Aaron
Benton, Scott
Beresford, Sir Paul
Berry, Jake
Bhatti, Saqib
Blackman, Bob
Blunt, Crispin
Bone, Peter
Bowie, Andrew
Bradley, Ben
Bradley, Karen
Braverman, Suella
Brereton, Jack
Bridgen, Andrew
Brine, Steve
Bristow, Paul
Britcliffe, Sara
Brokenshire, James
Browne, Anthony
Bruce, Fiona
Buchan, Felicity
Buckland, Robert
Burghart, Alex
Burns, Conor
Butler, Rob
Cairns, Alun
Carter, Andy
Cartlidge, James
Cash, Sir William
Cates, Miriam
Caulfield, Maria
Chalk, Alex
Chishti, Rehman
Churchill, Jo
Clark, Greg
Clarke, Simon
Clarke, Theo
Clarke-Smith, Brendan
Clarkson, Chris
Cleverly, James
Clifton-Brown, Sir Geoffrey
Coffey, Dr Thérèse
Colburn, Elliot
Collins, Damian
Costa, Alberto
Courts, Robert
Coutinho, Claire
Cox, Geoffrey
Crabb, Stephen
Crosbie, Virginia
Crouch, Tracey
Daly, James
Davies, David T. C.
Davies, Gareth
Davies, Dr James
Davies, Mi
Davis, David
Davison, Dehenna
Dinenage, Caroline
Dines, Miss Sarah
Djanogly, Jonathan
Docherty, Leo
Donelan, Michelle
Dorries, Nadine
Double, Steve
Dowden, Oliver
Doyle-Price, Jackie
Drax, Richard
Drummond, s Flick
Duddridge, James
Duguid, David
Duncan Smith, Sir Iain
Dunne, Philip
Eastwood, Mark
Edwards, Ruth
Ellis, Michael
Ellwood, Tobias
Eustice, George
Evans, Dr Luke
Evennett, Sir David
Everitt, Ben
Fabricant, Michael
Farris, Laura
Fell, Simon
Fletcher, Katherine
Fletcher, Mark
Fletcher, Nick
Ford, Vicky
Foster, Kevin
Francois, Mark
Frazer, Lucy
Freeman, George
Freer, Mike
Fuller, Richard
Fysh, Marcus
Gale, Sir Roger
Garnier, Mark
Ghani, Nusrat
Gibb, Nick
Gideon, Jo
Gillan, Dame Cheryl
Glen, John
Goodwill, Robert
Gove, Michael
Graham, Richard
Grant, s Helen
Grayling, Chris
Green, Chris
Green, Damian
Griffith, Andrew
Griffiths, Kate
Grundy, James
Gullis, Jonathan
Halfon, Robert
Hall, Luke
Hammond, Stephen
Hancock, Matt
Hands, Greg
Harper, Mark
Harris, Rebecca
Harrison, Trudy
Hart, Sally-Ann
Hart, Simon
Hayes, Sir John
Heald, Sir Oliver
Heappey, James
Heaton-Harris, Chris
Henderson, Gordon
Henry, Darren
Higginbotham, Antony
Hinds, Damian
Hoare, Simon
Holden, Richard
Hollinrake, Kevin
Hollobone, Philip
Holloway, Adam
Holmes, Paul
Howell, John
Howell, Paul
Huddleston, Nigel
Hudson, Dr Neil
Hunt, Jane
Hunt, Jeremy
Hunt, Tom
Jack, Alister
Javid, Sajid
Jayawardena, Ranil
Jenkin, Sir Bernard
Jenkyns, Andrea
Jenrick, Robert
Johnson, Boris
Johnson, Dr Caroline
Johnson, Gareth
Johnston, David
Jones, Andrew
Jones, David
Jones, Fay
Jones, Marcus
Jupp, Simon
Kawczynski, Daniel
Kearns, Alicia
Keegan, Gillian
Knight, Sir Greg
Knight, Julian
Kruger, Danny
Kwarteng, Kwasi
Lamont, John
Largan, Robert
Latham, s Pauline
Leadsom, Andrea
Levy, Ian
Lewer, Andrew
Lewis, Dr Julian
Liddell-Grainger, Ian
Loder, Chris
Logan, Mark
Longhi, Marco
Lopez, Julia
Lopresti, Jack
Lord, Jonathan
Loughton, Tim
Mackinlay, Craig
Mackrory, Cherilyn
Maclean, Rachel
Mak, Alan
Malthouse, Kit
Mangnall, Anthony
Mann, Scott
Marson, Julie
May, s Theresa
Mayhew, Jerome
Maynard, Paul
McCartney, Karl
McPartland, Stephen
Menzies, Mark
Mercer, Johnny
Merriman, Huw
Metcalfe, Stephen
Millar, Robin
Miller, s Maria
Milling, Amanda
Mills, Nigel
Mitchell, Andrew
Mohindra, Gagan
Moore, Damien
Moore, Robbie
Mordaunt, Penny
Morris, Anne Marie
Morris, David
Morris, James
Morrissey, Joy
Morton, Wendy
Mullan, Dr Kieran
Mumby-Croft, Holly
Mundell, David
Murray, s Sheryll
Murrison, Dr Andrew
Neill, Sir Robert
Nici, Lia
Nokes, Caroline
Norman, Jesse
O’Brien, Neil
Offord, Dr Matthew
Opperman, Guy
Parish, Neil
Patel, Priti
Pawsey, Mark
Penning, Sir Mike
Penrose, John
Philp, Chris
Pincher, Christopher
Poulter, Dr Dan
Prentis, Victoria
Pursglove, Tom
Quin, Jeremy
Quince, Will
Raab, Dominic
Randall, Tom
Redwood, John
Rees-Mogg, Jacob
Richards, Nicola
Richardson, Angela
Roberts, Rob
Robertson, Laurence
Robinson, Mary
Rosindell, Andrew
Ross, Douglas
Rowley, Lee
Russell, Dean
Rutley, David
Sambrook, Gary
Saxby, Selaine
Scully, Paul
Seely, Bob
Selous, Andrew
Shapps, Grant
Sharma, Alok
Shelbrooke, Alec
Simmonds, David
Skidmore, Chris
Smith, Chloe
Smith, Greg
Smith, Henry
Smith, Julian
Smith, Royston
Solloway, Amanda
Spencer, Dr Ben
Spencer, Mark
Stafford, Alexander
Stephenson, Andrew
Stevenson, Jane
Stevenson, John
Stewart, Bob
Stewart, Iain
Streeter, Sir Gary
Stuart, Graham
Sturdy, Julian
Sunak, Rishi
Sunderland, James
Swayne, Sir Desmond
Sy, Sir Robert
Thomas, Derek
Throup, Maggie
Timpson, Edward
Tolhurst, Kelly
Tomlinson, Justin
Tracey, Craig
Trevelyan, Anne-Marie
Truss, Elizabeth
Tugendhat, Tom
Vickers, Martin
Vickers, Matt
Villiers, Theresa
Wakeford, Christian
Walker, Sir Charles
Walker, Robin
Wallace, Ben
Wallis, Dr Jamie
Warburton, David
Warman, Matt
Watling, Giles
Webb, Suzanne
Whately, Helen
Whittaker, Craig
Whittingdale, John
Wiggin, Bill
Wild, James
Willia, Craig
Williaon, Gavin
Wood, Mike
Wragg, William
Wright, Jeremy
Zahawi, Nadhim
