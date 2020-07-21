These MPs just voted against protecting the NHS from a post-Brexit trade deal

PUBLISHED: 08:23 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:25 21 July 2020

Results of a vote is announced in the House of Commons. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/House of Commons.

Results of a vote is announced in the House of Commons. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/House of Commons.

HOC/JESSICA TAYLOR

An amendment to the government’s Trade Bill intended to protect the NHS and publicly funded health and care services from any form of control from outside the UK has been defeated.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

The government insisted UK law offers such protections and any changes would have to come before parliament.

But for Labour, shadow international trade minister Bill Esterson said the lack of scrutiny threatens to leave the health service “wide open to pharmaceutical giants”.

MPs voted by 340 votes to 251 against supporting the amendment.

We Own It campaigns officer Ellen Lees said: “It’s frankly sickening that at a time when we’re more reliant on our NHS than ever before, the government has steaollered through parliament a Trade Bill that offers absolutely no protection for our treasured NHS. We’re now at risk of higher drug prices, private companies being able to sue the government if it tries to limit their ability to profit from our healthcare, and Donald Trump getting his hands on our NHS.

Have your say

Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

“Worse still, parliament won’t even get to have a say in any future trade deals - meaning our NHS could be offered up on a silver platter to the highest bidder, and we wouldn’t know a thing about it before a trade deal is signed and sealed.

“This government promised to ‘take back control’ but they’re doing the opposite. They promised to keep the NHS off the table. They’re doing the opposite. Now it’s time for the House of Lords to step up to the plate and fight back against this totally undemocratic power grab from the government.”

These MPs voted against the proposal:

Ada, Nigel

Afriyie, Adam

Ahmad Khan, Ian

Aiken, Nickie

Aldous, Peter

Allan, Lucy

Amess, Sir David

Anderson, Lee

Anderson, Stuart

Ansell, Caroline

Argar, Edward

Atherton, Sarah

Atkins, Victoria

Bacon, Gareth

Bacon, Richard

Badenoch, Kemi

Bailey, Shaun

Baillie, Siobhan

Baker, Duncan

Baker, Steve

Baldwin, Harriett

Baron, John

Baynes, Simon

Bell, Aaron

Benton, Scott

Beresford, Sir Paul

Berry, Jake

Bhatti, Saqib

Blackman, Bob

Blunt, Crispin

Bone, Peter

Bowie, Andrew

Bradley, Ben

Bradley, Karen

Braverman, Suella

Brereton, Jack

Bridgen, Andrew

Brine, Steve

Bristow, Paul

Britcliffe, Sara

Brokenshire, James

Browne, Anthony

Bruce, Fiona

Buchan, Felicity

Buckland, Robert

Burghart, Alex

MORE: Support our journalism by subscribing to 13 weeks for just £13

Burns, Conor

Butler, Rob

Cairns, Alun

Carter, Andy

Cartlidge, James

Cash, Sir William

Cates, Miriam

Caulfield, Maria

Chalk, Alex

Chishti, Rehman

Churchill, Jo

Clark, Greg

Clarke, Simon

Clarke, Theo

Clarke-Smith, Brendan

Clarkson, Chris

Cleverly, James

Clifton-Brown, Sir Geoffrey

Coffey, Dr Thérèse

Colburn, Elliot

Collins, Damian

Costa, Alberto

Courts, Robert

Coutinho, Claire

Cox, Geoffrey

Crabb, Stephen

Crosbie, Virginia

Crouch, Tracey

Daly, James

Davies, David T. C.

Davies, Gareth

Davies, Dr James

Davies, Mi

Davis, David

Davison, Dehenna

Dinenage, Caroline

Dines, Miss Sarah

Djanogly, Jonathan

Docherty, Leo

Donelan, Michelle

Dorries, Nadine

Double, Steve

Dowden, Oliver

Doyle-Price, Jackie

Drax, Richard

Drummond, s Flick

Duddridge, James

Duguid, David

Duncan Smith, Sir Iain

Dunne, Philip

Eastwood, Mark

Edwards, Ruth

Ellis, Michael

Ellwood, Tobias

Eustice, George

Evans, Dr Luke

Evennett, Sir David

Everitt, Ben

Fabricant, Michael

Farris, Laura

Fell, Simon

Fletcher, Katherine

Fletcher, Mark

Fletcher, Nick

Ford, Vicky

Foster, Kevin

Francois, Mark

Frazer, Lucy

Freeman, George

Freer, Mike

Fuller, Richard

Fysh, Marcus

Gale, Sir Roger

Garnier, Mark

Ghani, Nusrat

Gibb, Nick

Gideon, Jo

Gillan, Dame Cheryl

Glen, John

Goodwill, Robert

Gove, Michael

Graham, Richard

Grant, s Helen

Grayling, Chris

Green, Chris

Green, Damian

Griffith, Andrew

Griffiths, Kate

Grundy, James

Gullis, Jonathan

Halfon, Robert

Hall, Luke

Hammond, Stephen

Hancock, Matt

Hands, Greg

Harper, Mark

Harris, Rebecca

Harrison, Trudy

Hart, Sally-Ann

Hart, Simon

Hayes, Sir John

Heald, Sir Oliver

Heappey, James

Heaton-Harris, Chris

Henderson, Gordon

Henry, Darren

Higginbotham, Antony

Hinds, Damian

Hoare, Simon

Holden, Richard

Hollinrake, Kevin

Hollobone, Philip

Holloway, Adam

Holmes, Paul

Howell, John

You may also want to watch:

Howell, Paul

Huddleston, Nigel

Hudson, Dr Neil

Hunt, Jane

Hunt, Jeremy

Hunt, Tom

Jack, Alister

Javid, Sajid

Jayawardena, Ranil

Jenkin, Sir Bernard

Jenkyns, Andrea

Jenrick, Robert

Johnson, Boris

Johnson, Dr Caroline

Johnson, Gareth

Johnston, David

Jones, Andrew

Jones, David

Jones, Fay

Jones, Marcus

Jupp, Simon

Kawczynski, Daniel

Kearns, Alicia

Keegan, Gillian

Knight, Sir Greg

Knight, Julian

Kruger, Danny

Kwarteng, Kwasi

Lamont, John

Largan, Robert

Latham, s Pauline

Leadsom, Andrea

Levy, Ian

Lewer, Andrew

Lewis, Dr Julian

Liddell-Grainger, Ian

Loder, Chris

Logan, Mark

Longhi, Marco

Lopez, Julia

Lopresti, Jack

Lord, Jonathan

Loughton, Tim

Mackinlay, Craig

Mackrory, Cherilyn

Maclean, Rachel

Mak, Alan

Malthouse, Kit

Mangnall, Anthony

Mann, Scott

Marson, Julie

May, s Theresa

Mayhew, Jerome

Maynard, Paul

McCartney, Karl

McPartland, Stephen

Menzies, Mark

Mercer, Johnny

Merriman, Huw

Metcalfe, Stephen

Millar, Robin

Miller, s Maria

Milling, Amanda

Mills, Nigel

Mitchell, Andrew

Mohindra, Gagan

Moore, Damien

Moore, Robbie

Mordaunt, Penny

Morris, Anne Marie

Morris, David

Morris, James

Morrissey, Joy

Morton, Wendy

Mullan, Dr Kieran

Mumby-Croft, Holly

Mundell, David

Murray, s Sheryll

Murrison, Dr Andrew

Neill, Sir Robert

Nici, Lia

Nokes, Caroline

Norman, Jesse

O’Brien, Neil

Offord, Dr Matthew

Opperman, Guy

Parish, Neil

Patel, Priti

Pawsey, Mark

Penning, Sir Mike

Penrose, John

Philp, Chris

Pincher, Christopher

Poulter, Dr Dan

Prentis, Victoria

Pursglove, Tom

Quin, Jeremy

Quince, Will

Raab, Dominic

Randall, Tom

Redwood, John

Rees-Mogg, Jacob

Richards, Nicola

Richardson, Angela

Roberts, Rob

Robertson, Laurence

Robinson, Mary

Rosindell, Andrew

Ross, Douglas

Rowley, Lee

Russell, Dean

Rutley, David

Sambrook, Gary

Saxby, Selaine

Scully, Paul

Seely, Bob

Selous, Andrew

Shapps, Grant

Sharma, Alok

Shelbrooke, Alec

Simmonds, David

Skidmore, Chris

Smith, Chloe

Smith, Greg

Smith, Henry

Smith, Julian

Smith, Royston

Solloway, Amanda

Spencer, Dr Ben

Spencer, Mark

Stafford, Alexander

Stephenson, Andrew

Stevenson, Jane

Stevenson, John

Stewart, Bob

Stewart, Iain

Streeter, Sir Gary

Stuart, Graham

Sturdy, Julian

Sunak, Rishi

Sunderland, James

Swayne, Sir Desmond

Sy, Sir Robert

Thomas, Derek

Throup, Maggie

Timpson, Edward

Tolhurst, Kelly

Tomlinson, Justin

Tracey, Craig

Trevelyan, Anne-Marie

Truss, Elizabeth

Tugendhat, Tom

Vickers, Martin

Vickers, Matt

Villiers, Theresa

Wakeford, Christian

Walker, Sir Charles

Walker, Robin

Wallace, Ben

Wallis, Dr Jamie

Warburton, David

Warman, Matt

Watling, Giles

Webb, Suzanne

Whately, Helen

Whittaker, Craig

Whittingdale, John

Wiggin, Bill

Wild, James

Willia, Craig

Williaon, Gavin

Wood, Mike

Wragg, William

Wright, Jeremy

Zahawi, Nadhim

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Tories vote against attempts for parliament to ‘take back control’ of post-Brexit trade deals

Boris Johnson MP, leading Vote Leave campaigner, speaks about taking back control. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA.

The key questions about the Russia report

Russian president Vladimir Putin (question 10) Pic: Valery Sharifulin/TASS

Fresh fears of post-Brexit food shortages as three quarters of UK transport companies face being shut out of the EU

Lorries at the entrance to the Port of Dover in Kent. Lorry drivers are being left in the dark over planning for Brexit, risking their safety, a union has warned; Gareth Fuller

Oxford University vaccine ‘safe’ and induces immune response, preliminary results show

The Oxford University vaccine to build immunity against coronavirus is advancing. Photograph: David Cheskin/PA.

Brexit-voting Cornwall demands £700m from the government to make up for lost EU funding

The Union Jack and the EU flag; Charlie AJA

Good Morning Britain doctor blasts Cummings and Johnson over ‘unforgivable’ coronavirus mistakes

Dr Sarah Jarvis appearing on Good Morning Britain; ChronicleLive

Government admits coronavirus track and trace programme broke data protection laws

Baroness Dido Harding during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Photograph: PA/Downing St.

Government signs deal for 90 million doses of potential coronavirus vaccines

A scientist at work in a manufacturing laboratory where a vaccine against COVID-19 has been produced at the Oxford Vaccine Group's facility at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford. Photograph: Steve Parsons/PA.

WILL SELF: Why silent movies reign supreme

Werner Krauss, Conrad Veidt and Lil Dagover in Cabinet of Dr. Caligari in 1919. Picture: Getty

The life of Nobel Prize winning writer Heinrich Boll

Heinrich Boll in 1983. Photo: Alain MINGAM/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

More than 400 health professionals sign open letter calling for NHS to be protected from trade deals

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) meets US President Donald Trump. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

The major flaw in Boris Johnson’s latest coronavirus measures

LBC host James O'Brien figures out with the help of a caller that Boris Johnson's latest coronavirus measures could jeopardise the prospects of schools staying open after September; LBC, Twitter

Public reaction to Boris Johnson’s coronavirus announcement shows it leaves more questions than answers

Prime minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street; Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

Ruth Smeeth interview: ‘You can’t shut someone down because you don’t like what they’ve said’

Labour MP Ruth Smeeth for Stoke on Trent North poses in the front of the new atrium in Portcullis House in Westminster. Photo: Nicola Tree/Getty Images

James O’Brien blasts Boris Johnson for ‘defying reality’ with latest press conference

LBC presenter James O'Brien slammed Boris Johnson for his latest coronavirus message; LBC, Twitter

Portmanteaus deconstructed: a guide to blended words

Humpty Dumpty Sitting on a Wall, illustration by Milo Winter, 1916. Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson announces plan to ‘return to normality’ by Christmas

Prime minister Boris Johnson during a press briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Photograph: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright.

Matt Hancock wants review into ‘statistical flaws’ of daily death figures

Health Secretary Matt Hancock delivers a statement on the government's actions on coronavirus. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire

STAR TURNS: Sir Peter Ustinov was a model European

Actor, dramatist and author Peter Ustinov, 1958. Photo: © Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

Miami Nice: America’s real music hit factory

Gloria Estefan performs with the Miami Sound Machine in 1988. Picture: Getty

Corbyn ally quits Labour frontbench blaming ‘campaign by right-wing media’

Labour MP LLoyd Russell-Moyle. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Arron Banks shown-up as another hypocritical Brexiteer

Leave campaigner Arron Banks is not getting up to the

Shifty Tories are masking the truth on Brexit

Prime minister Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street; Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Brexiteer opinion on face masks is just as illogical as their stance on the EU

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove buys a cigarette lighter from a shop near St James's Park in Westminster. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

An open letter to Tory MPs: Why your leader must now go

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during a debate in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons.

From page to canvas: the reading and writing of Vincent Van Gogh

The Yellow House. Van Gogh rented this house in Arles from September 1888. Picture: Archant

Europe’s vital history lesson after anniversary of massacre

A woman mourns over a relative's grave at the memorial centre of Potocari near Srebrenica in 2017. Photo credit: DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump has been exposed by his psychologist niece’s memoir

US President Donald Trump wears a mask as he visits Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland. Photo: ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images

The long and difficult relationship between government and the arts

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak delivering the summer economic update in a statement to the House of Commons, (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire)

US trade expert hints post-Brexit Britain could be forced to lower food standards to clench trade deal with Donald Trump

Lord Morris of Aberavon (L) questioning US trade expert Marjorie Chorlins over whether British farmers will need to drop their standards in the event of a trade deal with America; Parliamentlive

BREXITEERS OF THE WEEK: Joan Collins hit by Brexit after claiming it would be ‘good for us’

Marks and Spencer in Norwich. The retailer has scrapped Joan Collins's make up range. Picture: Google

Concerns over Boris Johnson’s choice of UK race commissioner who ‘questioned’ if institutional racism existed

Prime minister Boris Johnson has drawn criticism for appointing a race commissioner who questioned if institutional racism excisted; Ben Stansall/PA Wire

Russia tried to target scientists working on coronavirus vaccine, cyber security agency warns

Russian president Vladimir Putin. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Government accused of giving £830m worth of coronavirus contracts to Tory ‘friends’

Labour has pressed Downing Street to explain why a company linked to Michael Gove (L) and Dominic Cummings was awarded government contracts without an open tender for work; Archant, BBC

The Hagia Sophia: How Erdogan’s decision could backfire on the Turkish president

Turkey confirms Hagia Sophia to open for worship. Photo: Muhammed Enes Yildirim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Michael Gove can’t mask the government’s incompetence

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove emerges from a shop near St James's Park in Westminster, London having bought coffee and a sandwich. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

On Trump, China and Russia the EU must now take a stand

Ursula von der Leyen and MEPs in the European Parliament.Photograph: European Parliament/Gabor KOVACS/Flickr.

Death at the ministry: the coronavirus tragedy that gets to the heart of modern Britain

The Ministry of Justice building, formerly the Home Office, in London. Photo: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

Celebs in politics are a sign of decline

America's president Donald Trump. Photo: Alex Brandon

What Kanye West’s bid for president says about America

President Donald Trump hugs rapper Kanye West during a meeting in the Oval office of the White House in 2018. Photo: Oliver Contreras - Pool/Getty Images

Most Read

Good Morning Britain doctor blasts Cummings and Johnson over ‘unforgivable’ coronavirus mistakes

Dr Sarah Jarvis appearing on Good Morning Britain; ChronicleLive

Brexiteer Arron Banks demands parliament shows him Russia report before publication

Brexit campaign donor and businessman Arron Banks (CR) and Leave.EU campaigner Andy Wigmore (CL) take a selfie photograph with members of the media in the background as they leave Portcullis House after giving evidence to Parliament's Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee. (DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Tory MP claims Russia report is plot to ‘discredit Brexit result’

Tory Brexiteer MP Andrew Bridgen. Photograph: Channel 4 News.

Ireland blocks UK from coronavirus safe travel list due to infection rate

Leinster House, Dublin, the seat of the Oireachtas, the parliament of Ireland; Brian Lawless, PA

Government accused of giving £830m worth of coronavirus contracts to Tory ‘friends’

Labour has pressed Downing Street to explain why a company linked to Michael Gove (L) and Dominic Cummings was awarded government contracts without an open tender for work; Archant, BBC

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.