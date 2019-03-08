Video

Protesters deliver Boris Johnson's P45 to Downing Street following Supreme Court verdict

An activist tries to deliver Boris Johnson his P45. Photograph: Kate Plummer/Scram News. Archant

Protesters have delivered a P45 to Downing Street as they called on Boris Johnson to resign in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling.

Protesters outside the Supreme Court in London. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire. Protesters outside the Supreme Court in London. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire.

Another man wearing a model of his head in an inmate's striped clothing both arrived at the UK's highest court during heavy rain.

Protesters watched a live stream of the proceedings inside on mobile phones, as a panel of 11 justices gave their ruling on the legality of the prime minister's advice to the Queen to prorogue parliament until October 14.

The activists holding the P45 sign are from the campaigning news platform Scram News, which has launched an online open letter addressed to Boris Johnson calling for his resignation.

Jayde Bradley from the website said: "There are so many reasons why Boris Johnson should resign, but the Supreme Court decision is the final straw.

Protesters celebrating outside the Supreme Court in London, where judges have ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's advice to the Queen to suspend Parliament for five weeks was unlawful. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire. Protesters celebrating outside the Supreme Court in London, where judges have ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's advice to the Queen to suspend Parliament for five weeks was unlawful. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire.

"He's lied to the Queen, he's lied to MPs, he lied on a bus during the EU referendum. His actions as prime minister amount to an unforgivably dangerous threat to British democracy. He must resign immediately."

Another demonstrator in good spirits was Gareth Daniel, holding a 'Reopen Parliament' sign outside of the Westminster court.

"There was real excitement, and even before Lady Hale gave her final ruling it was quite clear how it was going," he told PA.

"Parliament should have never been closed in the first place so it's great that the doors are reopening and our elected representatives can do the job they were elected to do."

A man wearing a giant Boris Johnson mask, dressed as a prisoner, outside the Supreme Court in London. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire. A man wearing a giant Boris Johnson mask, dressed as a prisoner, outside the Supreme Court in London. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire.

Heavy downpours did not dampen the spirits of protesters outside, as some posed for selfies with SNP's Ian Blackford, Change UK leader Anna Soubry and MP Caroline Lucas.

Susan Rogers, 70, said: "I am really pleased, I assumed that they would come to this verdict.

"It really shocked me the liberties that were taken, with the lies and with the prorogation of parliament."

A small number of police officers stood in the area surrounding the court, which appeared to be dominated by pro-EU supporters.

One person who sat in the Supreme Court's overspill room for the ruling said members of the public had been queuing since 5am.

Sam Russell, a comedian from London, called being in the court building "quite exciting".

"I mean, if you told me three years ago I'd be waking up at 8am to go and see a judgment at the Supreme Court I would have told you that you were mad," the 30-year-old.

"That's the only silver lining about all this, it's making people become a lot more politically savvy and engaged and aware."