Protesters organise ‘die-in’ on streets outside Cummings’ home over government’s coronavirus handling

Protestors have staged a ‘die-in’ protest in the streets outside Dominic Cummings’ home calling for his resignation over his lockdown rule-breaking and the government’s handling of coronavirus.

Around 20 campaigners joined demonstrations outside the north London home of Boris Johnson’s senior aide on Thursday evening as they resumed calls for him to resign.

Protestors wore face masks and held signs as they laid on the street two seeks since reports emerged of Cummings’ lockdown-breaking trip to Durham and Bardnard Castle.

They remained outside the property for 30 minutes and were joined by 15 neighbours, with one leading a chant of “Black Lives Matter”.

One sign read: “Over 50,000 dead while you’re playing king of the castle.”

The Metropolitan Police dispersed the group after a “short time”. No arrests were made.

One protestor, Sita Bilani, said she was unable to her aunt’s funeral after she died from Covid-19 in April due to social distancing measures.

“It’s insulting to hear Boris Johnson say we should ‘move on’,” she said.

“The lack of remorse, not just for Cummings’ disregard for the rules but for the thousands of preventable deaths is a disgrace.”

Demonstrators called on Boris Johnson to sack the advisor and implement a strategy to tackling the pandemic based on World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendations.

They also appealed to Public Health England to release its “full findings” into the impact of Covid-19 on black, Asian and minority ethnic communities in the UK.

The protesters said they intend to build on the action and make more demonstrations on the issue.

Two weeks ago in a press conference about his trip to Durham, Cummings said his home in London had been a “target for harassment”.

“I did not make my movements public at the time, because my London home was already a target,” he said.

MPs across parliament have called for Cummings’ resignation over the trip, including Scotland minister Douglas Ross who quit the government over the issue.