Latest The New European

Proto op for ancient tongue

PUBLISHED: 16:00 28 May 2020

Peter Trudgill

PETER TRUDGILL on the gradual spread of a language, the echoes of which are still heard in English today.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Four and a half thousand years ago there was no such language as English. There would be no such language for another 3,000 years. But a language did exist which eventually became English, though you would have had to travel at least 500 miles across the North Sea from Britain in order to hear it being spoken.

Some time around 2,500 BC, the linguistic ancestors of modern English speakers were to be found in southern Sweden and on the Danish islands, in the region where the cities of Copenhagen, Ystad and Malmö are situated today.

We have no idea what the speakers of that ancient language called it, but modern linguists refer to it as Proto-Germanic, where proto means ‘earliest, original’.

Not much less than two hundred generations later, my native language is called “English” by its speakers. But there is a direct line of transmission from the one language form to the other.

Proto-Germanic no longer exists, but it has not died out. It has simply become transformed, gradually over the millennia, into English.

And not just into English, but also into Dutch, Afrikaans, North Frisian, East Frisian, West Frisian, Low German, High German, Swiss German, Luxembourgish Yiddish, Swedish, Danish, Norwegian, Icelandic and Faroese – the other sister languages of English in the modern Germanic language family.

You may also want to watch:

There are no written records of Proto-Germanic, but experts on the history of Germanic have been able to reconstruct what it must have been like by comparing the oldest Germanic languages which we have records for with one another and triangulating backwards.

Through a comparison of Old English, Old Norse, Old High German, Old Saxon and Gothic, many Germanic words have been reconstructed, some of which are still at least somewhat recognisable to English speakers today.

For example, Proto-Germanic andi, ‘in addition’, resembles modern English and; biridi, ‘is carrying’, can be seen to have a connection to burden. Ek, ‘I’, is very similar to Old English ic and to Dutch ik. And it is no surprise that fader meant ‘father’, that hwat was ‘what’, that was ‘that’, hwehwlaz meant ‘wheel’, wulfaz, ‘wolf’; wurmiz, ‘worm’; and jungaz ‘young’.

Other still-recognisable items included isti, ‘is’, mek, ‘me’, samdaz, ‘sand’, sangwaz, ‘song’, tanthu, ‘tooth’, and under, ‘among’.

But that does not mean we would be able to understand Proto-Germanic if we could hear it spoken. During the course of the millennia since 2,500 BC, the language that was spoken in southern Scandinavia has in general changed so much, as languages do, that if we could hear it today it would be unrecognisable and incomprehensible.

It is nevertheless true, however, that the language of this newspaper –based in Norfolk on the other side of the North Sea from Denmark – is a direct descendant of that ancient language of southern Scandinavia – a descendant which has been passed down directly from one generation to another over very many centuries.

Living as they did on the shores of the Baltic Sea and the Kattegat, we have to assume that these Proto-Germanic-speaking people were rather happy messing about in boats. But eventually, perhaps around 1,500 BC, some of them decided to migrate southwards, across the Baltic Sea or down along the Jutland peninsula of Denmark, towards northern Germany.

By about 1,200 BC, Germanic-speaking people were occupying not only the whole of Jutland but also a small area of northern Germany running from the mouth of the River Elbe by Hamburg to the mouth of the Oder in the region of Stettin/Szczecin, now on the German-Polish border.

By about 500 BC, Germanic speakers had reached the edge of the North Sea along the shores of what are now the Netherlands and Belgium, not too far across the North Sea from England. But they then waited another 1,000 years before embarking on the particular voyage that brought them, and their language, to the shores of this island.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Opposition parties tell PM his senior aide’s position is ‘completely untenable’ after police report

Dominic Cummings arriving back to his north London home, the day after he a gave press conference over allegations he breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Police say Cummings may have committed ‘minor breach’ of lockdown but will face no further action

Boris Johnson's top aide Dominic Cummings leaves his north London home as the row over his trip to Durham during lockdown continues. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Footage re-emerges of Matt Hancock ‘sighing’ when asked for his thoughts about Boris Johnson

Alastair Campbell (L) interviews Matt Hancock over Boris Johnson's leadership style; Twitter

Michael Gove admits government considering plans to ‘rebalance’ UK economy after Brexit with tariffs on EU products

Top Brexit negotiator David Frost and cabinet minister Michael Gove; ParliamentLive

Matt Hancock criticised for laughing at questions about track and trace scheme

Sky News' Kay Burley (L) and health minister Matt Hancock during a live interview on the news channel; Sky News

Emily Maitlis said she wanted night off after reprimand - as petition hits 50,000 in just 12 hours

Emily Maitlis introduces BBC Newsnight with a summary of the government's reponse to the Dominic Cummings story. Photograph: BBC.

Brexiteer MP launches rant about migrants in defence over Dominic Cummings

Christopher Chope speaking in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA.

SECRET CIVIL SERVANT: We can see the perfect storm brewing over coronavirus and Brexit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson arriving in Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

MANDRAKE: Why Boris Johnson missed out on role of editor at the Telegraph

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson participate in a national

The problem with men and masks

President Donald Trump tours a factory producing N95 masks during his first trip since lockdown. Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

WHO makes barbed reference to Dominic Cummings in advice over easing of lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson with his senior aide Dominic Cummings in Downing Street. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Multi-speed Europe becomes reality as continent emerges from lockdown

People enjoy a drink at a bar's terrace on Campo dei Fiori in central Rome, on May 18, 2020 as the country's lockdown is easing after over two months, aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP) (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

Alastair Campbell: This sorry affair is more about Johnson than Cummings

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street. Photograph: JULIAN SIMMONDS/Daily Telegraph.

The damage is Dom: How Dominic Cummings’ actions will never be forgotten

Graffiti protesting against Dominic Cummings is sprayed on a supermarket wall near his north London home, the day after he a gave press conference over allegations he breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

ANDREW ADONIS: Could Brexit be back in play?

Dominic Cummings leaves his north London home as the row over his trip to Durham during lockdown continues. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Brexit deal won’t be struck until the autumn, predicts BBC’s Europe editor

Katya Adler discusses Boris Johnson's change of a post-Brexit trade deal. Photograph: YouTube.

The left cannot leave it to Trump to tackle China

BEIJING, CHINA - MAY 22: Delegates attend the opening meeting of the third session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People on May 22, 2020 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Du Yang/China News Service via Getty Images)

How Lord Haw-Haw went from propagandaist to myth

William Joyce aka Lord Haw-Haw, Nazi radio propagandist. (Photo by © CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

Contact tracing efforts could be undermined by Dominic Cummings saga, say Labour

Dominic Cummings outside his London home. Picture: David Mirzoeff/PA Wire

How coronavirus will change the rail industry

A woman wears a face mask while waiting for a tube train at Bank underground station. (photo by John Keeble/Getty Images)

Hungary: What happens when democracy dies

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - APRIL 06: Military officers patrol the deserted Heroes' Square as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Budapest, Hungary, April 6, 2020. (Photo by Arpad Kurucz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

There’s a Major problem for our wannabe Winston

Outgoing British Prime Minister John Major leaves in his car 02 May, the counting center in Saint Ives in his constituency after the announcement of the general election results. (Photo credit should read STR/AFP via Getty Images)

Are coronavirus and the Durham dash blurring the bigger picture?

A protester outside Downing Street, London, as the row over Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top aide Dominic Cummings' Durham trip continues. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

Proto op for ancient tongue

Star Turns: Forces’ sweetheart still in the charts

Forces sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn poses for photographs in central London, on October 22, 2009. Picture: SHAUN CURRY/AFP via Getty Images

The new normal: How the series took lockdown by storm

Normal people. Picture: Enda Bowe

Russian resolution: Soviet war films

A rare moment of tranquillity from Come and See (1985). Picture: The Criterion Collection

being dominic cummings

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top aide Dominic Cummings leaves his north London home as the row over his trip to Durham during lockdown continues; Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Petition created in support of Emily Maitlis after being reprimanded for Dominic Cummings monologue

Emily Maitlis presents BBC's Newsnight. Photograph: BBC.

Boris Johnson refuses to reveal evidence which ‘proves’ false claims about Dominic Cummings

Labour MP Meg Hillier (L) calls on Boris Johnson to release evidence of Dominic Cummings' whereabouts during his trip to Durham; ParliamentLive.tv

Government says it didn’t notice coronavirus testing figures missing from daily briefings

Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance during a media briefing at 10 Downing Street. Photograph: PA Video.

Sturgeon confirms Scotland to hold public inquiry into government response to coronavirus

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks during a coronavirus update briefing. (Photo by Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

UK’s chief Brexit negotiator insists the PM - not Cummings - makes key decisions over talks

David Frost, the UK's chief Brexit negotiator, and Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Vicar ‘disappointed’ as government rejects lockdown fine review proposed by Matt Hancock

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street. Photograph: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson faces Tory rebellion as reports suggest three-quarters of Tory MPs refuse to defend senior aide

Boris Johnson in the House of Commons. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament.

Labour calls on Boris Johnson to ‘take responsibility’ over Dominic Cummings

Shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy (L) and Boris Johnson. Nandy called on the prime minister to 'take responsibility' over Dominic Cummings; RSA, PA Media

EU official says Dominic Cummings saga shows that Brexiteers ‘put themselves above the law they set others’

EU Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt (L) and former President of the European Council Donald Tusk; PA Archive/ DPA,PA Images

Mystery over why key scientists were dismissed from Boris Johnson’s press conference

Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty (left) and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance arriving in Downing Street, London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Police officer says public using Dominic Cummings as excuse to evade lockdown

Top political aide Dominic Cummings and LBC radio presenter Tom Swarbrick (R); Twitter, Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Tory backbencher accuses ministers of ‘disregarding’ the public with Dominic Cummings support

Senior Conservative MP William Wragg (L) and Dominic Cummings. Wragg labelled support for Cummings 'humiliating and degrading' on Twitter; Twitter Archant/Bolton J

Most Read

BBC presenter calls Dominic Cummings ‘such a dick’ on-air

BBC Radio Ulster presenter Nuala McKeever called Dominic Cummings 'such a dick' live on air. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Petition created in support of Emily Maitlis after being reprimanded for Dominic Cummings monologue

Emily Maitlis presents BBC's Newsnight. Photograph: BBC.

Scientific advisers say Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings have ‘trashed’ their lockdown work

Special Advisor to Britain's Prime Minister, Dominic Cummings, uses his phone as he returns back to 10 Downing Street. (TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Mystery over why key scientists were dismissed from Boris Johnson’s press conference

Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty (left) and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance arriving in Downing Street, London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Dominic Cummings’ rule-breaking rocks government as approval ratings drop 16 points in one day

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street. Photograph: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire .

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.