Latest The New European
Opinion

Coronavirus: Study shows people want more scientific expert analysis – and less Boris Johnson

PUBLISHED: 12:53 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:35 12 May 2020

Boris Johnson in the House of Commons. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

Boris Johnson in the House of Commons. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

HOC/JESSICA TAYLOR

A new study reveals that, despite Boris Johnson making fewer appearance in front of cameras, people want to see less of the prime minister and more of the experts.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Since the UK government introduced late afternoon press conferences in March, these have tended to dominate the news cycle. But our research with news audiences suggests that many people want the wider human impact of the disease brought into sharper focus.

They also want a greater emphasis on what experts are saying, including those advising the government – beyond their appearances at the daily press briefings.

Have your say

Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

As part of a continuing study of just under 200 members of the public from April 16 and May 3, we found most people were exposed to government messaging about the lockdown. But when we asked who they wanted to hear more from and what issues they wanted addressed, our participants called for more scientific experts, free from political interference.

They also said there had been too much of a focus on the prime minister’s health and not enough analysis of the impact the pandemic is having on ordinary people.

Between April 30 and May 3, we asked participants if they felt more or less likely to shop, travel or mix in public compared to the previous week. Despite significant media attention in recent weeks about whether and when the government might lift the lockdown, respondents overwhelmingly said their view was unchanged. Many people indicated they were less – not more – likely to mix in public compared to the previous week.

When explaining what informed their judgement, participants primarily referenced media coverage that mostly included government messaging. One participant said: “I think just the general coverage in the media has made me want to stay inside more”, while another was more precise: “Specific sources which have influenced me are the BBC’s coverage of Boris Johnson saying we are not removing the lockdown”.

Some respondents mentioned alarming stories that explained their reluctance to mix more in public: “There have also been articles in the BBC and Sky, suggesting that once lockdown measures are lifted, COVID-19 cases will rise again. So surely the best thing to do is not rush to public spaces.”

Clearly, the government’s messaging has cut through, but the challenge will be to communicate when and how it will be safe for people to mix again in public.

You may also want to watch:

Since the prime minister was diagnosed with COVID-19, there has been criticism about the amount of attention the media has focused on his health status. Between April 20 and 23, a week after Johnson left hospital, we asked participants whether there had been too much coverage of his recovery – or not enough.

While respondents recognised the importance of reporting the status of the prime minister’s health, they also raised concerns about the disproportionate focus on Johnson compared to the thousands of other people who were suffering with the disease.

One respondent commented: “I think that there has been too much coverage of the prime minister’s health. Every day it is the main story on the news … The pandemic affects everybody and news should be reported as such.”

With specific reference to television news, participants were then asked whether coverage answered their questions and reflected their concerns. There were a wide range of responses, but many people wanted less speculation, particularly about the possible easing of the lockdown, and more facts about the human impact of the pandemic. As one respondent put it: “I would like to see an overall picture of the pandemic. For example, it helps me to know how many people are surviving this virus due to hospital care and isolating at home … I would like the news to cover some form of statistics which also cover recovery rates.”

We also asked respondents about who they want to hear from more. The majority called for more expert views from health and science. One participant stated: “I would definitely like to hear more from scientists, professionals in the field, doctors and WHO [the World Health Organization]. Because I trust them the most and believe they have the real insight and knowledge into what is going on and how to tackle it.”

Many participants also wanted to hear more from the experts informing government decision-making beyond the daily press briefings. As one respondent explained: “More information from chief scientific advisers, greater insight into SAGE and what their reporting is.” There were also calls for critical workers at the front line of the pandemic, including, NHS staff, supermarket workers and bus drivers, to inform media coverage to a greater extent.

Overall, while most participants acknowledged the need for politics to inform day-to-day coverage, they felt it should be counterbalanced to a greater extent by independent analysis of government decision-making from health experts and scientists, along with more reporting about the wider human impact of the disease.

With the arrival of the prime minister’s new baby still attracting media attention, our research suggests most people do not want personality-driven coverage. What they want is reporting that is in tune with the needs and concerns of ordinary people experiencing the pandemic.

Stephen Cushon, Maria Kyriakidou, Marina Morani, Nikki Soo are academics and researchers at Cardiff University. This article first appeared at theconversation.com

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Study shows up to 3% of NHS staff may have the coronavirus without knowing it

NHS workers in PPE take a patient with an unknown condition from an ambulance at St Thomas' Hospital; photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Statistics watchdog challenges government over coronavirus testing numbers

Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Witty, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance during a media briefing in Downing Street. Photograph: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire.

Tory MP calls government reluctance to follow Asian countries’ coronavirus response ‘systemic failure’

Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt during a House of Commons debate on Covid-19

Experts claim earlier coronavirus lockdown could have saved more lives

UK prime minister Boris Johnson (L) and Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon (R) have faced mounting criticism of their handling of the coronavirus outbreak; DUNCAN MCGLYNN/AFP via Getty Images

Did Neil Ferguson really do wrong in breaking the coronavirus lockdown?

Professor Neil Ferguson, director of the MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis at Imperial College London, appearing on The Andrew Marr Show. Photograph: BBC/PA.

Government’s new coronavirus awareness slogan met with a wave of online parodies

One parody of the government's ‘stay alert, control the virus, save lives’ slogan

Boris Johnson gives blunt response over accusations the experts didn’t sign off new messaging

Boris Johnson in the House of Commons. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

Criticism as Boris Johnson says public can swim in lakes or sea rather than swimming pools

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a statement to the House of Commons on COVID-19. Photograph: PA Wire.

Welsh first minister claims his government has ‘got it right’ compared to UK government

Welsh Labour Leader Mark Drakeford AM, at the launch of the Welsh Labour Party campaign in Cardiff; Ben Birchall PA Archive/PA Images

A public inquiry will not be kind to the media over its coronavirus coverage

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street for the House of Commons. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

The book that led to Priti Patel and Dominic Raab rising to the top

Home Secretary Priti Patel pictured leaving 10 Downing Street. Picture: Getty Images

Nicola Sturgeon says Boris Johnson’s ‘stay alert’ messaging could ‘put lives at risk’

Nicola Sturgeon on GMB saying that Boris Johnson's coronavirus messaging was at times 'unclear'; Twitter

Philip Schofield says Boris Johnson has ‘arsed it up’ over the coronavirus lockdown

Philip Schofield fumes about Boris Johnson's lockdown announcement on This Morning. Photograph: ITV.

Boris Johnson’s plans to exit the coronavirus lockdown will be just as muddled as his vision for Brexit

Boris Johnson speaks at a Vote Leave rally with Priti Patel and Michael Gove (right) in Preston town centre, Lancashire, as part of pro-Brexit campaigning. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Less than a third understand government’s new coronavirus messaging, poll finds

People in a house in Liverpool watch Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation about coronavirus (COVID-19) from 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

MANDRAKE: Brextremists plot their revenge on the Lords

Peers take their seats in the House of Lords before the State Opening Of Parliament at Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Carl Court - WPA Pool/Getty Images.

Star Turns: Donald Sinden - an actor from another time

Jennie Carson and Donald Sinden during filming for An Alligator Named Daisy, 1955. Picture: Getty Images

Lib Dem acting leader Ed Davey on the art of opposition homeworking

Liberal Democrat acting leader Sir Ed Davey takes part in the first virtual Prime Minister's Questions from his home in Surbiton, south London. Picture: PA

WILL SELF: The impact of the coronavirus on our dreams

London's Imperial War Museum, where Will Self often finds himself during his night-time walks through south London. Picture: Getty Images

Newspaper briefings have caused more people to flout coronavirus lockdown rules, claims Labour

Newspapers report on an easing of lockdown following government briefings. Photograph: Twitter.

Special K: Europe’s auteur from the age of arthouse

Polish film director Krzysztof Kieslowski, 1990. Picture: Getty Images

A City in Music: New York

Blondie in New York, 1978. Pictured from left to right: Clem Burke, Chris Stein, Debbie Harry, Jimmy Destri, Frank Infante and Nigel Harrison. Picture: Getty Images

Smash of the Titian: The exhibition five centuries in the making

Titian's 'Venus and Adonis' (1554). Picture: The National Gallery

How Boris Johnson’s book for children became another schoolboy error

Boris Johnson (left) joins Peter Andre to read to children at Botwell Green Library, London while he is mayor of London. Photograph: Lewis Whyld/PA.

How the BBC bounced back during the coronavirus crisis

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 13: The BBC headquarters at New Broadcasting House is illuminated at night on November 13, 2012 in London, England. Tim Davie has been appointed the acting Director General of the BBC following the resignation of George Entwistle after the broadcasting of an episode of the current affairs programme 'Newsnight' on child abuse allegations which contained errors. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

Our future lies within Europe, not outside of it

A young fan in the stands during the Guinness Six Nations match at BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh holds up a European flag. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA.

BONNIE GREER: England’s television is the myth it wants the world to see

Neil Dudgeon in Midsomer Murders. Picture: ITV

Nigel Farage sends police letter of complaint after being cautioned for ignoring coronavirus lockdown rules

Nigel Farage was visited by police after flouting coronavirus lockdown guidelines to film rants about migrants at Dover; Twitter

Stranded: The keyworkers with no end to their shift in sight

A freight vessel anchored in the Aegean Sea off the coast of Greece in April. The ship was forced to wait for COVID-19 restrictions to be eased before its cargo could be unloaded at the Port of Thessaloniki. Picture: Getty Images

New NHS coronavirus tracking app plagued with major technical issues

Privacy International have claimed the new NHS coronavirus tracking app does not work on older devices

Met Police drop investigation into Vote Leave over EU referendum spend

BeLeave's Darren Grimes was fined £20,000 for allegedly making false declarations over a £680,000 donation from Vote Leave. Photo: PA / Stefan Rousseau

JAMES BALL: Trump’s coronavirus culture war is one we’re all going to lose

US President Donald Trump speaks with news anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC. Picture: Oliver Contreras-Pool/Getty Images

MITCH BENN: The shared partisan tendencies of the UK and US

Protestors take part in a

Brexiteer calls for transition period to end saying it will be ‘minor disruption’ compared to coronavirus

Former Brexit Party MEP John Longworth claims Brexit is 'minor concern' for businesses, uring Boris Johnson to exit the transition period by December. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA.

CHRISTINA LAMB: The untold stories of life in lockdown

People applaud the NHS from their balconies and gardens across the road from Wythenshawe Hospital, Manchester, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Senior Labour minister says ‘no surprise’ NHS struggled with coronavirus after decade of Tory health cuts

Prime minister Boris Johnson, former chancellor Sajid Javid and home secretary Priti Patel. Photograph: House of Commons/PA.

No 10 issues warning to those flouting lockdown rules after reports of easing of measures

People relax and exercise in Primrose Hill park in central London, as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA Wire.

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Keira Knightley’s new film evokes memories from another world

Miss United Kingdom Sarah-Jane Hutt (centre) wins the Miss World 1983 pageant at the Royal Albert Hall in London. She is posing with runners-up Rocio Isabel Luna (Miss Colombia) and Catia Pedrosa (Miss Brazil). Picture: Getty Images

Keir Starmer says Jeremy Corbyn key issue on doorsteps at election

Sir Keir Starmer during a Labour Party press conference in central London. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

The vultures vying for our NHS at a time when we need it the most

A banner in support of the NHS opposite King's College Hospital in south London as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Most Read

Boris Johnson to avoid journalists over lockdown announcement to take pre-recorded questions from public

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a press conference, at 10 Downing Street on the government's coronavirus action plan. Photograph: Frank Augstein/PA.

Comedian tears apart Matt Hancock’s latest Downing Street briefing

Michael Spicer pulls apart Matt Hancock's latest Downing Street coronavirus briefing. Photograph: Twitter.

Labour leader Keir Starmer to address the nation on lockdown measures

Sir Keir Starmer's statement on new lockdown measures will be aired on BBC One and BBC Radio 4. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

Philip Schofield says Boris Johnson has ‘arsed it up’ over the coronavirus lockdown

Philip Schofield fumes about Boris Johnson's lockdown announcement on This Morning. Photograph: ITV.

Boris Johnson gives blunt response over accusations the experts didn’t sign off new messaging

Boris Johnson in the House of Commons. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.