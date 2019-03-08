Video

Brexiteer blames Lib Dems - not Leave voters or Tories - for the Brexit mess

A Question Time audience membe blames the Lib Dems, rather than Brexiteers or Tories, for the Brexit mess. Photograph: BBC. Archant

A Question Time audience member has blamed the Lib Dems, rather than Brexiteers or Tories, for the Brexit mess.

Addressing the Lib Dem MP, the Southampton woman said his party were "hypocrites" and the mess had little to do with the Tories.

She said: "Ed Davey how you have the hypocrisy to say what you do, when it is parliament it has caused the chaos?

"It is not the Brexit voters, it is not the Conservative Party - it is people like you.

"You asked for the referendum in 2008, are you saying now, having canvassed for the referendum in 2008 on the Lisbon treaty you would have voted against your own canvassing? Would you have accepted that result?"

As Davey explained it was "totally different" the audience member said his party were "hypocrites".

She continued to lambast the MP saying that it was down to the Lib Dems in coalition that such a vote took place.

But Davey pointed out the Lib Dems were only a small part of the anti-Brexit coalition in parliament.

He said: "Brexit hasn't been delivered because the Conservative Party couldn't decide what Brexit meant.

"And it is the Conservative Party divided, fighting amongst themselves and the DUP, and that's the reason Brexit hasn't been delivered."

Her comments were met with eyebrow-raising from viewers who could not understand how she could let the Tories off the hook.

Remain activist Mike Galsworthy said: "'It's not the Conservative Party' that caused the chaos, according to this lady dressed like an archetypal Conservative.

"W-hat? Did you see how they fell apart over Theresa May's deal? Voting against their own deal? How Boris Johnson booted out 21 of his own and shut down Parl?"

"Nope it's the Tory Party that caused this mess - the referendum was always about trying to settle an argument in the Tory Party, sadly we've been all dragged into this civil war," Gary Zair responded.

James Murphy said: "So Tories had no part to play? Let's analyse that...

"Tories whipped up hate against the EU. Tories called for Referendum. Tories bungled the Remain campaign. Tories made secret plans for 18/24 months to get a deal. Tories did not consult parliament. Tories are bungling still."

Daniel Jones wrote: "Brexit voters absolutely refuse to take responsibility for their own mistake. Brexit is not the fault of people & parliamentarians who voted remain. The was no brexit plan, there still no brexit plan, she voted for it, that's on her."