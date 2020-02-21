Video

Question Time audience member praised for this point about the tabloids

This Question Time audience member was praised for her point about the tabloids. Photograph: BBC. Archant

An audience member on Question Time has been praised on social media after making a point about the tabloid press after Caroline Flack's death.

On this week's Question Time, one American woman spoke of her feelings surrounding the tabloid press and the stories they write.

The question 'have we forgotten how to be kind?' was asked by a fellow audience member after the news broke on over the weekend that former Love Island host Caroline Flack was found dead in her London flat after taking her own life.

The American audience member said: "I would be the last person to say that the press is exonerated of anything but on the other hand if you don't buy those newspapers and if you don't read those newspapers they're not going to make the stories.

"I think it is up to us to pass by those tabloids and not pay attention to the stories in the tabloids, because we sell those newspapers."

The video of her response was praised for her for her response after a video circulated on social media

Julia McShane from Surrey said: "If we want to stop the hatred we have to stop buying the tabloids, following them on social media or clicking and sharing their posts."

While another account, @EFC_Wolfstein , said: "So, basically, follow what the city of Liverpool, and other like minded people, have been doing for at least 30 odd years. Pity it's taken so long."

Mike Green said: "Spot on. It's that simple," while Mary Swan from Hampshre said: "She's my new role model."