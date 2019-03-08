Video

Question Time audience exasperated by the latest developments with Brexit

Question Time audience members in Norwich. Photograph: BBC. Archant

The Question Time audience appeared to speak for much of the nation when they lined up to express exasperation at the latest developments with Brexit.

In one clip an audience member said Brexit was a "nightmare" and when asked about David Cameron's legacy said: "I don't care to tell you the truth.

"The whole thing is a nightmare, I'm just sick and tired, you've had three years and three months, done nothing apart from argue among yourselves like little kids. You've no respect for each other, you've no respect for the British people. Just all go away."

Another said it was "staggering" to talk about "MPs changing their opinions".

"And yet you deny the public to voice their opinion after three years of information."

An audience member also asked: "What kind of country are we living in if we can't respect the impartiality of the judiciary?"

He said: "We had a business minister from the government yesterday saying 'there is a risk people believe the judges are politically motivated'.

"And we've also got newspapers showing biographies of these 'terrible Scottish judges' in the newspaper.

"And then months ago we had one newspaper calling them the 'enemies of the people'."

Question Time was broadcast from Norwich with Brandon Lewis, John Healey, Jeffrey Donaldson, Catherine Barnard, and Afua Hirsch on the panel.