Quiz

Who said it on Brexit: Nigel Farage or a Remainer MP?

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage delivers a speech in the European parliament. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Brexit Party supporters have turned on leader Nigel Farage after he reacted angrily to Boris Johnson's Brexit deal.

His comments in the media and on Twitter have sparked a backlash from those that appear to side with the prime minister in trying to get Brexit over the line by October 31st.

In a turn of events, the Brexiteer has started to sound a lot like Remainer MPs in his opposition to the deal.

So to put your knowledge to the test, can you distinguish between these anti-Brexit MPs and the Brexit Party leader?