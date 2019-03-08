Who said it on Brexit: Nigel Farage or a Remainer MP?
PUBLISHED: 13:49 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:21 22 October 2019
Brexit Party supporters have turned on leader Nigel Farage after he reacted angrily to Boris Johnson's Brexit deal.
His comments in the media and on Twitter have sparked a backlash from those that appear to side with the prime minister in trying to get Brexit over the line by October 31st.
In a turn of events, the Brexiteer has started to sound a lot like Remainer MPs in his opposition to the deal.
So to put your knowledge to the test, can you distinguish between these anti-Brexit MPs and the Brexit Party leader?
