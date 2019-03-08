Latest The New European
Quiz

QUIZ: Have you been paying attention to this week's European news?

PUBLISHED: 07:00 15 November 2019

President Putin of Russia (question three) Valery Sharifulin/TASS

President Putin of Russia (question three) Valery Sharifulin/TASS

Tass/PA Images

As a New European reader, you probably reckon you keep a close eye on the continent's news. Test yourself with our quiz...

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

You may also want to watch:

Think you're on top of what's been going on across Europe in the past seven days? Take The New European's tricky quiz and find out just how much of a Europhile you are...

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

EU takes legal action against UK government for failure to appoint new commissioner

Ursula von der Leye. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Farage claims Tories offered jobs to Brexit Party candidates to get them to stand down

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage looks out from a window on the Kestrel crabbing boat in Grimsby. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Diego Maradona: From foul play to word play

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - JUNE 22: Diego Maradona of Argentina uses his hand to score the first goal of his team during a 1986 FIFA World Cup Quarter Final match between Argentina and England at Azteca Stadium on June 22, 1986 in Mexico City, Mexico. Maradona later claimed that the goal was scored by 'The Hand Of God'. (Photo by Archivo El Grafico/Getty Images)

STAGE REVIEW: The Antipodes at London's National Theatre

The cast of Annie Baker's The Antipodes at the National Theatre. Photo: Manuel Harlan

Gary Lineker: the political footballer

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 14: Gary Lineker speaks during a pro-remain a rally rejecting the the Prime Minister's Brexit deal on November 14, 2018 in London, England. Anti-Brexit groups 'Best for Britain' and 'The People's Vote Campaign' are holding a joint rally tonight to call on MPs to say they are not buying the Prime Minister's Brexit deal. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

BONNIE GREER: Donald Trump's mini-me is failing his mentor in Louisiana

Louisiana Republican candidate for governor, Eddie Rispone (C-R) speaks alongside U.S. President Donald Trump during a

Farage 'very, very worried' about splitting the Leave vote but won't drop more candidates

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage told supporters in Hull that he is very worried about splitting the Leave vote. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire/PA Images

MITCH BENN: Like Trump, Johnson is made for the age of conspiracies

Boris Johnson with his wreath at the cenotaph. Photo: Getty Images and BBC

Is the general election becoming a two-horse race?

Sian Berry for the Greens, Jeremy Corbyn for Labour, Jo Swinson for the Lib Dems, Nigel Farage for the Brexit Party, Boris Johnson for the Conservatives, Anna Soubry for Change UK, Nicola Sturgeon for SNP and Adam Price for Plaid Cymru. Photograph: TNE/PA.

Cybersecurity experts hack settled status app with devils' horns to show security flaws

Norwegian cybersecurity company Promon has inserted a picture of devils' horns to demonstrate the security flaws in the government's settled status app. Picture: Promon

Tim Walker explains why he stepped down as Canterbury Lib Dem candidate

Tim Walker has stepped down as Liberal Democrat candidate for Canterbury. Photo: Twitter

What will Brexit's endgame look like?

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 4: Anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray (L) during a cross-party rally organized by the People's Vote, campaigning for a second EU referendum, outside the Houses of Parliament in London, England on September 4, 2019. (Photo by Isabel Infantes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ZOE WILLIAMS: Taking the conversation away from Brexit is boosting Labour

DONCASTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn visits flood hit Conisbrough on November 8, 2019 in Doncaster, England. Parts of northern England endured a month's worth of rain in 24 hours, causing severe flooding. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Big issues are being ignored as the election campaign reaches boiling point

The election campaign has reached boiling point says Michael White. Photo: Martin Rowson

Corbyn hits back at Tusk, saying Brexit Britain will never be a 'second-rate player'

Jeremy Corbyn has responded to Donald Tusk's comments about Brexit.

Don't fall for Boris Johnson's Twitter trap

Boris Johnson's Twitter video promising to

MANDRAKE: Gavin Barwell happy to be Newsnight punchbag

Chief of Staff Gavin Barwell arrives at Downing Street on March 18, 2019 in London, England. Theresa May is attempting to persuade DUP and Conservative MP's to vote for her EU withdrawal agreement which has twice been heavily voted down by the House of Commons. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

Boris Johnson is 'astonishingly elastic with truth', says Dominic Grieve

Boris Johnson is 'astonishingly elastic with the truth', said former attorney general Dominic Grieve. Picture: LBC

Local Tories turn on 'dinosaur' candidate Christopher Chope

Christopher Chope speaking in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA.

Minister defends accepting political cash from Russian-born donors

Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis has backed the East while at party conference Photo: PA / Stefan Rousseau

Jacob Rees-Mogg's witterings in the weirdest newspaper column you've never heard of

Jacob Rees-Mogg outside 10 Downing Street. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

JAMES BALL: Boris Johnson is playing Russian roulette over intelligence report

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson stands in front of Saint Basil's cathedral in Red square in Moscow on December 22, 2017 after a meeting with his Russian counterpart. Johnson's trip to Moscow is the first official visit by a foreign minister from London in five years. Photo: STEFAN ROUSSEAU

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: How Diego Maradona could show the way to a Remain victory

Diego Maradona uses 'the hand of God'. Photo by Archivo El Grafico/Getty Images

Nigel Farage could be axed from Question Time after Brexit Party pulls out of Tory seats

Nigel Farage appears on BBC Question Time. Photograph: BBC.

Campaign tells general election candidates: step aside for a People's Vote

Campaigners at the People's Vote march in London as MPs vote on Boris Johnson's Brexit deal. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Conservatives 'not being straight' with the British public, says former Tory minister

Former Tory David Gauke. Picture: Sky

Lib Dem candidate threatens to stand down unless chairman apologises over Canterbury situation

Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson with campaigner. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

'Boris Johnson is amoral and unfit for the job' says former aide

Speaking to LBC Radio’s James O’Brien, the former Conservative MP Nick Boles said: “I think [Johnson] is totally unfit and unqualified to be prime minister. Photo: LBC

Government could end up in court over refusal to publish 'Russian interference' report

Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives in Downing Street, London, following his visit to Ireland. It has been confirmed by Downing Street that parliament will be prorogued at the close of business Monday.

Boris Johnson criticised for making 'crude insults' about Jeremy Corbyn

In his first keynote speech of the election campaign, Boris Johnson is expected to accuse the leader of the opposition of political “onanism”, an antiquated word for masturbation. Photo: PA

This man just called Boris Johnson a 'penguin' and he has the perfect explanation

This man just described Boris Johnson as a penguin on the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire show. Photograph: BBC.

Humiliation for PM as Tesla says Brexit makes UK 'too risky' for new factory

Elon Musk has said Brexit has made Britain 'too risky' for him to consider locating his latest Tesla plant here. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Archive/PA Images

'It's a bit rich': Conservative election claim of 'Labour chaos' taken apart

Shailesh Vara, the incumbent Conservative candidate for North West Cambridgeshire.

Tory candidate convicted of faking expenses stands down from election

Only hours after it was announced he would stand for a new seat, Chris Davies said he would no longge be contesting the Ynys Mon constituency in North Wales “following critical comments in the media”. Photo: PA

'The most David Brent thing ever': PM roasted for 'cringe' Q&A campaign video

Responses online to the video were mixed with some saying it was “the most David Brent thing ever”, and other saying it “looked like a shit reboot of The Office”. Photo: Twitter

Could the 'Rosie and Tim' pact be the start of a new anti-Tory alliance?

Tim Walker and Rosie Duffield. Photograph: Twitter.

Lib Dems will find replacement for Canterbury candidate who stood down to help Labour

Paula Ferguson, the Lib Dem candidate for Winchester and Chandler’s Ford, told BBC Newsnight the party will field a candidate against Labour’s Rosie Duffield as people should “have a chance to vote for a Remain candidate”. Photo: BBC

FULL LIST: The 100 seats which will decide the election

David Lammie speaks at the People's Vote Rally in Assembly Hall, Westminster.

Brexit Party MEP quits as candidate

Former Brexit candidate Louis Stedman-Bryce during the European Parliamentary elections count at the City Chambers in Edinburgh. Photo: PA

Former Tory minister to stand as independent and back second referendum

The former Justice Secretary said he would contest the South West Hertfordshire seat he has held since 2005, though he will no longer stand for the Conservatives..

Most Read

YouGov polling expert makes surprise prediction about impact of Brexit Party announcement

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA.

Gap closes between Labour and Conservatives in dramatic poll shift

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn poses on the seafront in Blackpool during General Election campaigning. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

BBC says use of old footage to ‘cover’ PM’s wreath blunder was production mistake

A production blunder was blamed for the mistake, however some have suggested the decision to used archival footage from 2016 was a deliberate attempt to cover up the prime minister’s mistake. Photo: BBC

‘Turkeys voting for Christmas!’ - Bishop Auckland farmer slamming Brexit leaves BBC reporter ‘shocked’

A Bishop Auckland farmer slams Brexit on BBC News. Photograph: BBC.

Who is on the BBC Question Time panel tonight?

Question Time presenter Fiona Bruce. Photograph: BBC.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy