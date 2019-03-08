Video

Rachel Johnson says her brother's language over Brexit is 'tasteless' and 'highly reprehensible'

Boris Johnson's sister has called the language used by the prime minister about Brexit 'tasteless' and 'highly reprehensible'.

Speaking on Sky News' The Pledge, Rachel Johnson said that it was "particularly tasteless" to claim that the "best way" to "honour" Jo Cox was to deliver in Brexit.

She said: "I think it was particularly tasteless for those who are grieving a mother, MP and friend to say the best way to honour her memory is to deliver the thing she and her family campaigned against - Brexit.

"It was a very tasteless way of referring to the memory of a murdered MP, who was murdered by someone who said 'Britain first', obviously of the far right tendency, which is being whipped up by this sort of language."

She also said that Boris Johnson's comments on Brexit were "highly reprehensible".

"A lot of this language was initiated in the tabloids, because we had [headlines] like 'crush the saboteurs', we had the judiciary and remain MPs being 'enemies of the people', words like collaborationist, betrayal.

"My brother is using words like 'surrender' and 'capitulation' as if the people standing in the way of the blessed will of the people, as defined by the 17.4 million votes in 2016, should be hung, drawn, quartered, tarred, and feathered.

"I think that is highly reprehensible.

"I hope today in the Commons there will be some sort of deal on all sides that this sort of thing is utterly dialled down.

"It serves no purpose."

Johnson called for politicians on all sides agree to "dull down" the language and rhetoric surrounding Brexit.